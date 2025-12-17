Lensrentals Reveals Top Rented Photo & Video Gear of 2025: Canon and Sony Dominate Again

Each December, Lensrentals shares a data-driven snapshot of the most popular gear in the industry—offering not just a rental recap, but a temperature check on real-world demand from working professionals. The 2025 edition, released today, reflects a year of steady innovation, entrenched brand loyalty, and subtle but telling shifts in how photographers and filmmakers are working.

Canon’s Midrange Mirrorless Workhorse Tops the Charts

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II led all camera rentals this year, edging out higher-end bodies like the R5 Mark II and Sony FX6. It’s a compelling data point for anyone watching market momentum. For all the buzz around flagship features, mid-tier hybrids continue to deliver the best balance of price, performance, and practicality for working creators.

Sony was close behind, with the FX3 and a7 IV rounding out the top three rentals. Across the top 20, nine Sony cameras made the cut—ranging from cinema-focused FX bodies to still-reliable a7 III units. Nikon showed modest traction with the Z8, while Fujifilm was entirely absent from the top 20.

Lenses: Practical Zooms Still Reign Supreme

On the lens front, Canon’s RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS and RF 28-70mm f/2L occupied the top two spots—unsurprising picks that continue to prove the enduring versatility of fast standard zooms. Across the list, zoom lenses far outnumbered primes. Only three primes made the top 20: Canon’s RF 50mm f/1.2L, RF 85mm f/1.2L, and Sony’s new FE 28-70mm f/2 GM.

Sony lenses also performed well, particularly the updated GM zooms. Notably, Sigma squeezed into the final slot with its second-gen 24-70mm f/2.8 Art for Sony E—a sign that third-party options are continuing to gain ground in certain segments.

Accessories Tell a Story of Mirrorless Reality

The most-rented accessories of the year include no surprises: batteries, memory cards, and tripod kits dominated. The Sony NP-FZ100 and Canon LP-E6NH batteries led the pack—mirroring the popularity of the cameras they power. High-capacity CFexpress Type A cards from Sony and SanDisk filled out the top ranks, as mirrorless workflows continue to demand fast, high-volume storage.

Interestingly, few lighting tools cracked the list. And outside of a DJI TB50 battery, drone gear was largely absent—a contrast from previous years where aerial systems saw more activity.

Market Share: Canon Holds Ground, Sony Grows, RED Shrinks

Canon retained its market-leading rental share in 2025 at 26.5%, followed by Sony at 21.7%. Both brands saw modest year-over-year growth. RED, meanwhile, continued to slide—falling to just over 1% of Lensrentals’ revenue share. Fujifilm inched upward to 2.8%, but remains a niche player in this ecosystem, at least in rental terms.

New Gear in 2025: Tripods, Zooms, and a Few Bright Spots

Lensrentals also highlighted its most-rented new products of 2025—a list skewed by release timing but still revealing. The updated Manfrotto 190X3 tripod topped the chart, while Sony’s FE 50-150mm f/2 GM proved to be the standout lens launch of the year. Aputure’s COB 200x monolight also broke into the top five, signaling healthy demand for flexible location lighting.

Nikon made the new gear list with its 35mm f/1.2 S, while Canon’s RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM rounded out the top 20—one of the few lower-priced lenses to break through.

Final Takeaways

The 2025 rental data paints a picture of a market in refinement, not upheaval. The gear that’s working keeps working. Sony and Canon continue to dominate, with hybrid creators renting more than ever. And while innovation persists—especially in areas like compact cinema cameras and fast zooms—the core demands of versatility, reliability, and workflow efficiency remain unchanged.

Lensrentals’ full breakdown is available on their blog, and for those reading the data closely, it offers a clear signal of where the industry is—and where it’s likely heading next.