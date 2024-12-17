Kissing Poses for Photographers: 20 Ideas for Stunning Shots

Kissing poses are often a go-to when taking couples portrait, especially when short on inspiration. They are often the 2nd or 3rd pose a photographer will use, right after “smile at the camera” and “look t each other.” While kissing shots can feel overdone or cliché, they remain a timeless way to capture love, connection, and intimacy between couples. The challenge lies in making kissing poses feel authentic, natural, and creative, with enough variety to make t hem unique. In this article, we’ll explore 20 kissing poses and ideas that will elevate your wedding and portrait photography, from the traditional classic ideas to creative techniques that bring drama, mood, and personality to every photo you take.
The Classic Kiss
Let’s start with the basics. The classic kiss is a timeless favorite. Have the couple stand close together, hugging while sharing a soft kiss. Any gaps can feel awkward and have a middle school dance vibe, so be sure to close the gap! Pay attention to the details to avoid common mistakes: ensure their noses don’t press awkwardly into each other, remind them to keep their lips relaxed rather than overly puckered, and guide them to tilt their heads gently without exaggerating the angle.
2. The Stacked (Hold From Behind) Kiss
For a more intimate and organic feel, try the stacked kiss. Position one partner behind the other, wrapping their arms around them while going in for a kiss. For variety, you can also have the partner kiss the side of their partner’s head or cheek. This pose feels less formal than traditional kisses, offering a candid and affectionate vibe. This kissing pose looks especially great with the photographer closer to the couple using a wider lens. See the example below.
The same concept applies to couples who are sitting. One person can sit behind the other and the person in front can turn in for the kiss.
3. The Almost Kiss
The “almost kiss” pose is a subtle, romantic variation that builds visual tension. Have the couple lean in close so their lips are nearly touching, but not quite. Encourage soft smiles or closed eyes for a natural and dreamy effect. This pose captures the anticipation of the kiss, which adds emotion to the set of images you deliver. Another approach is to have the couple acutally go in for the kiss and to continuously take photos throughout the sequence. That way you have the moments before, during and after the kiss.
4. The Cheek Kiss
Switch things up with a simple yet sweet cheek kiss. Ask one partner to kiss the other’s cheek while the recipient smiles or leans into the moment. This works particularly well for couples who might feel shy about kissing in front of the camera or for couples whose cultural or religious customs don’t allow kissing on the lips. The cheek kiss adds warmth and playfulness to the scene.
5. The Neck Kiss
For a more intimate, romantic, or even sensual look or vibe, have one partner gently kiss the other’s neck. This pose feels a bit more private and intimate, adding variety to your kissing shots. It works particularly well for top down photos, such as the one below, as it naturally positions one of the faces upwards.
6. The Hand-on-Cheek Kiss
Adding a hand on the cheek is a simple way to enhance a kiss pose. Ask one partner to cup the other’s cheek or the side of the neck as they share a kiss. The added touch brings tenderness and intimacy, elevating the photograph and making the moment feel deeply personal. It also makes the pose more natural and less rigid.
7. The Dip Kiss
The dip kiss is a classic pose that adds movement, action, and a touch of drama. Have one partner dip the other while sharing a kiss. To make this pose graceful, guide them on posture—straight backs, bent knees, and relaxed arms. For their safety, have the person who dipping the other person take a slight lunge for stability. Make sure they hold the pose long enough for you to capture the perfect shot.
8. The Lift Kiss
For a playful, storybook moment that bursts with energy, guide one partner to lift the other into the air while sharing a kiss. The natural motion creates a sense of joy and connection, capturing the couple’s love in a way that feels spontaneous and lively.
This pose works especially well in outdoor settings with a happy vibe. For added magic, encourage a little movement—like a twirl or a soft sway—to make the shot feel even more alive.
9. The Seated Kiss
A seated kiss provides a relaxed, cozy alternative to standing poses. Have the couple sit together on a bench, stairs, rock, or even the grass, leaning in for a gentle kiss.
10. The Lying-Down Kiss
For a unique and intimate perspective, ask the couple to lie down together and share a kiss. Whether they’re on a blanket or grass, this pose adds a fun and natural quality to the shot. Play with angles by shooting from above for a captivating composition.
Alternatively, you can use the lying down kiss pose as a more editorial photo that uses the subject’s bodies as part of an artistic composition. See the example below.
11. Creative Blur While Kissing
Get experimental by intentionally blurring or softening the photo while the couple kisses. This creates a more dreamy effect that works particularly well in black and white. It’s a creative way to add variety to traditional kissing shots.
Below is an example of using artistic camera shake or motion blur during the kissing pose to create an authentic, unplanned feel to the image.
Below is an example of using intentional missed focus during the kissing pose to add to the artistry and creativity of the photo.
12. The Silhouette Kiss
Capture a silhouette kiss against a stunning background, such as a sunset, naturally stunning scene, city skyline, or lit archway. This silhouette technique adds mystery and mood to your photographs and drawsg attention to the couple’s connection.
13. The Reflection Kiss
Incorporate reflections for a creative twist on kissing poses. Use water, mirrors, windows, or glass surfaces to reflect the couple as they kiss. This technique adds dimension and artistry to your shots, helping your work stand out. See the examples below.
14. Action Kisses in the Moment
Some of the best shots happen when the couple is just being themselves or when they are engaging in an activity. Encourage them to interact naturally—walk, twirl, spin, or laugh together—and capture kisses that happen organically. You can also queue the kiss when the right opportunity arises. These candid, in-the-moment shots feel authentic.
In the image below, the photographer queued the kiss as the wave rushed over them.
In the image below, the photographer queued the kiss at the right moment during their sparkler exit.
15. Wide Angle Photos with Kissing Poses
Take a step back and/or zoom out to capture the couple sharing a kiss within a stunning landscape. Use a wide-angle lens to showcase the surroundings, whether it’s a mountain view, a beach, or an urban scene. This creates an epic, story-driven shot that showcases both the couple and their environment. Kissing poses are great for wide angle portraits, otherwise known as environmental portraits, because the viewer is able to focus on both the beautiful scene and the couple at the same time. The simple and elegant kissing pose doesn’t detract from the environment and doesn’t take up too much attention.
16. Symmetrical Kissing Pose
In photography, a popular compositional technique is to incorporate symmetry. Archways, pathways, rows of trees, or door frames can create a perfectly balanced frame, and the kissing pose is a great option for these scenes. Symmetry adds visual interest and makes the photo feel intentional; and the kissing pose is an inherently symmetrical pose to begin with.
17. Under-the-Veil Kiss
Create a sense of mystery and romance by having the couple share a kiss under the bride’s veil. This intimate pose feels like the viewer is peeking in on a private moment, while the veil softens the image with a dreamy, ethereal quality.
18. The Veil Swoop and Toss
Speaking of using the veil, for more dramatic flair, use the bride’s veil creatively as leading lines. Have someone gently swoop or toss the veil while the couple kisses. This movement adds a dynamic element to the shot, creating flowing lines and a romantic, windswept feel. To compliment this composition, have the couple kiss. This places them fully in the moment and focused on each other.
19. The Rain Kiss
Few things are as cinematic as a kiss in the rain. If the weather cooperates, embrace it! Have the couple share a kiss under an umbrella or in the open rain for a dramatic, storybook effect. Protect your gear, but don’t miss the chance to capture this magical shot. If it’s dark outside, try using a backflash to illuminate the rain drops.
20. Kissing with the Wedding Party
For a playful group photo, position the couple in the center and have them kiss while the wedding party reacts around them, cheering and celebrating the newly minted love story. Whether they’re cheering, covering their eyes, or laughing, this shot adds humor and personality to the set of images.
Other Kissing Poses and Inspiration
To cap off this tutorial, here are a few more photos of kissing poses for your inspiration.
Photo by Stefano Ferrier at Dublin in Ireland Dublin
Photo by Laura Skebba Photography at Running Horse Farm in Geneva, OH United States
Final Thoughts
Kissing poses don’t have to be repetitive or uninspired. By exploring a mix of classic, candid, and creative ideas, you can capture stunning, memorable moments that couples will treasure forever. From dramatic dips to playful lifts, intimate close-ups to breathtaking environmental shots, these poses offer endless opportunities to showcase love and connection.