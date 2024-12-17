Kissing Poses for Photographers: 20 Ideas for Stunning Shots

Kissing poses are often a go-to when taking couples portrait, especially when short on inspiration. They are often the 2nd or 3rd pose a photographer will use, right after “smile at the camera” and “look t each other.” While kissing shots can feel overdone or cliché, they remain a timeless way to capture love, connection, and intimacy between couples. The challenge lies in making kissing poses feel authentic, natural, and creative, with enough variety to make t hem unique. In this article, we’ll explore 20 kissing poses and ideas that will elevate your wedding and portrait photography, from the traditional classic ideas to creative techniques that bring drama, mood, and personality to every photo you take.

The Classic Kiss

Let’s start with the basics. The classic kiss is a timeless favorite. Have the couple stand close together, hugging while sharing a soft kiss. Any gaps can feel awkward and have a middle school dance vibe, so be sure to close the gap! Pay attention to the details to avoid common mistakes: ensure their noses don’t press awkwardly into each other, remind them to keep their lips relaxed rather than overly puckered, and guide them to tilt their heads gently without exaggerating the angle.

Photo by Vows and Peaks Website in Telluride, Colorado

2. The Stacked (Hold From Behind) Kiss

For a more intimate and organic feel, try the stacked kiss. Position one partner behind the other, wrapping their arms around them while going in for a kiss. For variety, you can also have the partner kiss the side of their partner’s head or cheek. This pose feels less formal than traditional kisses, offering a candid and affectionate vibe. This kissing pose looks especially great with the photographer closer to the couple using a wider lens. See the example below.

Photo by 4 Eyes Photography at Lake Louise, Alberta Canada

The same concept applies to couples who are sitting. One person can sit behind the other and the person in front can turn in for the kiss.

3. The Almost Kiss

The “almost kiss” pose is a subtle, romantic variation that builds visual tension. Have the couple lean in close so their lips are nearly touching, but not quite. Encourage soft smiles or closed eyes for a natural and dreamy effect. This pose captures the anticipation of the kiss, which adds emotion to the set of images you deliver. Another approach is to have the couple acutally go in for the kiss and to continuously take photos throughout the sequence. That way you have the moments before, during and after the kiss.

Photo by The French Wedding Photographer at Chateau de Saint-Paul in Dordogne France

Photo by The Macmeekens at Dallas Arboretum in Dallas, Texas USA

4. The Cheek Kiss

Switch things up with a simple yet sweet cheek kiss. Ask one partner to kiss the other’s cheek while the recipient smiles or leans into the moment. This works particularly well for couples who might feel shy about kissing in front of the camera or for couples whose cultural or religious customs don’t allow kissing on the lips. The cheek kiss adds warmth and playfulness to the scene.

Photo by Katinov Photography at Payson Temple in Payson, Utah

5. The Neck Kiss

For a more intimate, romantic, or even sensual look or vibe, have one partner gently kiss the other’s neck. This pose feels a bit more private and intimate, adding variety to your kissing shots. It works particularly well for top down photos, such as the one below, as it naturally positions one of the faces upwards.

Photo by Andreas Pollok at Wiesbaden in Hessen, Germany

6. The Hand-on-Cheek Kiss

Adding a hand on the cheek is a simple way to enhance a kiss pose. Ask one partner to cup the other’s cheek or the side of the neck as they share a kiss. The added touch brings tenderness and intimacy, elevating the photograph and making the moment feel deeply personal. It also makes the pose more natural and less rigid.

Photo by Tove Lundquist at Örum 119 in Löderup Sweden

Photo by Buffy Goodman at Grand Teton National Park in Jackson Hole, WY USA

7. The Dip Kiss

The dip kiss is a classic pose that adds movement, action, and a touch of drama. Have one partner dip the other while sharing a kiss. To make this pose graceful, guide them on posture—straight backs, bent knees, and relaxed arms. For their safety, have the person who dipping the other person take a slight lunge for stability. Make sure they hold the pose long enough for you to capture the perfect shot.

Photo by Larsen Photo Co in Beaver Creek, CO USA

Photo by Venture Ever After at Freestone Inn in Mazama, Washington United States

8. The Lift Kiss

For a playful, storybook moment that bursts with energy, guide one partner to lift the other into the air while sharing a kiss. The natural motion creates a sense of joy and connection, capturing the couple’s love in a way that feels spontaneous and lively.

This pose works especially well in outdoor settings with a happy vibe. For added magic, encourage a little movement—like a twirl or a soft sway—to make the shot feel even more alive.

Photo by Vow of the Wild in Colorado

9. The Seated Kiss

A seated kiss provides a relaxed, cozy alternative to standing poses. Have the couple sit together on a bench, stairs, rock, or even the grass, leaning in for a gentle kiss.

Photo by Kivus and Camera at Riverwood Manor in Harrisburg, NC USA

10. The Lying-Down Kiss

For a unique and intimate perspective, ask the couple to lie down together and share a kiss. Whether they’re on a blanket or grass, this pose adds a fun and natural quality to the shot. Play with angles by shooting from above for a captivating composition.

Photo by Bliss Photos at Stone Mill Inn in Hallam, PA

Alternatively, you can use the lying down kiss pose as a more editorial photo that uses the subject’s bodies as part of an artistic composition. See the example below.

Photo by Jeff Tisman Website at Oheka Castle in Huntington, NY United States

11. Creative Blur While Kissing

Get experimental by intentionally blurring or softening the photo while the couple kisses. This creates a more dreamy effect that works particularly well in black and white. It’s a creative way to add variety to traditional kissing shots.

Below is an example of using artistic camera shake or motion blur during the kissing pose to create an authentic, unplanned feel to the image.

Photo by Thien Tong at Park Hyatt Saigon in Ho Chi Minh city Vietnam

Below is an example of using intentional missed focus during the kissing pose to add to the artistry and creativity of the photo.

Photo by In Love and Adventure at Dead Horse Point State Park in Moab, Utah USA

12. The Silhouette Kiss

Capture a silhouette kiss against a stunning background, such as a sunset, naturally stunning scene, city skyline, or lit archway. This silhouette technique adds mystery and mood to your photographs and drawsg attention to the couple’s connection.

Photo by Enchanted Dreams Photography at Senja in Troms Norway

13. The Reflection Kiss

Incorporate reflections for a creative twist on kissing poses. Use water, mirrors, windows, or glass surfaces to reflect the couple as they kiss. This technique adds dimension and artistry to your shots, helping your work stand out. See the examples below.

Photo by Lets Make a Memory in Riverside, CA USA

Photo by Life and Lights Photography at Lake Michigan in South Haven, MI USA

14. Action Kisses in the Moment

Some of the best shots happen when the couple is just being themselves or when they are engaging in an activity. Encourage them to interact naturally—walk, twirl, spin, or laugh together—and capture kisses that happen organically. You can also queue the kiss when the right opportunity arises. These candid, in-the-moment shots feel authentic.

Photo by Aidan Dockery at Four Seasons Tented Camp in Chiang Rai Thailand

In the image below, the photographer queued the kiss as the wave rushed over them.

Photo by Kevin Heslin at Playa Espadilla in Manuel Antonio Costa Rica

In the image below, the photographer queued the kiss at the right moment during their sparkler exit.

Photo by TKM Destinations at Gray Silo Lavender Farm in Port Perry, ON Canada

15. Wide Angle Photos with Kissing Poses

Take a step back and/or zoom out to capture the couple sharing a kiss within a stunning landscape. Use a wide-angle lens to showcase the surroundings, whether it’s a mountain view, a beach, or an urban scene. This creates an epic, story-driven shot that showcases both the couple and their environment. Kissing poses are great for wide angle portraits, otherwise known as environmental portraits, because the viewer is able to focus on both the beautiful scene and the couple at the same time. The simple and elegant kissing pose doesn’t detract from the environment and doesn’t take up too much attention.

Photo by Kristin Cheatwood at Galena Lodge in Ketchum, ID USA

Photo by Oli and Steph at Sligachan in Isle of Skye, Highlands Scotland, United Kingdom

16. Symmetrical Kissing Pose

In photography, a popular compositional technique is to incorporate symmetry. Archways, pathways, rows of trees, or door frames can create a perfectly balanced frame, and the kissing pose is a great option for these scenes. Symmetry adds visual interest and makes the photo feel intentional; and the kissing pose is an inherently symmetrical pose to begin with.

Photo by Jessie and Dallin at Snowbasin Resort in Mountain Green, Utah United States

Photo by Authentic Collective at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado USA

Photo by Tekoa Rose Photo at Abernethy Center in Oregon City, Oregon

17. Under-the-Veil Kiss

Create a sense of mystery and romance by having the couple share a kiss under the bride’s veil. This intimate pose feels like the viewer is peeking in on a private moment, while the veil softens the image with a dreamy, ethereal quality.

Photo by Francis Sylvest at The Barn At Evergreen in Colorado United States

Photo by Andy Sidders Photography at Shendish Manor in Hertfordshire UK

18. The Veil Swoop and Toss

Speaking of using the veil, for more dramatic flair, use the bride’s veil creatively as leading lines. Have someone gently swoop or toss the veil while the couple kisses. This movement adds a dynamic element to the shot, creating flowing lines and a romantic, windswept feel. To compliment this composition, have the couple kiss. This places them fully in the moment and focused on each other.

Photo by Mattie Wezah at The Williamsburg Inn in Williamsburg, VA USA

Photo by Stefani Ciotti Website at Pacific Palms Resort in City of Industry, CA USA

Photo by Luzye Photography at Noguchi Garden in Costa Mesa, CA USA

19. The Rain Kiss

Few things are as cinematic as a kiss in the rain. If the weather cooperates, embrace it! Have the couple share a kiss under an umbrella or in the open rain for a dramatic, storybook effect. Protect your gear, but don’t miss the chance to capture this magical shot. If it’s dark outside, try using a backflash to illuminate the rain drops.

Photo by Party of Two at Laboratory Mill in Lincolnton, NC USA

20. Kissing with the Wedding Party

For a playful group photo, position the couple in the center and have them kiss while the wedding party reacts around them, cheering and celebrating the newly minted love story. Whether they’re cheering, covering their eyes, or laughing, this shot adds humor and personality to the set of images.

Photo by Mauricio Urena at Zephyr Palace, Villa Caletas Hotel in Jaco, Puntarenas Costa Rica

Other Kissing Poses and Inspiration

To cap off this tutorial, here are a few more photos of kissing poses for your inspiration.

Photo by SMJ Photography at The Bond in York, PA USA

Photo by Stefano Ferrier at Dublin in Ireland Dublin

Photo by Laura Skebba Photography at Running Horse Farm in Geneva, OH United States

Final Thoughts

Kissing poses don’t have to be repetitive or uninspired. By exploring a mix of classic, candid, and creative ideas, you can capture stunning, memorable moments that couples will treasure forever. From dramatic dips to playful lifts, intimate close-ups to breathtaking environmental shots, these poses offer endless opportunities to showcase love and connection.