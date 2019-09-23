Huawei has officially announced two new phones: The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro! Is this a move to distract from Huawei’s current issues with the US? We don’t know… probably…

But what we do know is that these two new phones are packed with impressive features and awe-inspiring photo and video specs!

Huawei Mate 30 & Mate 30 Pro

If anyone’s been following the news, Huawei and the US have hit a bit of a rough patch. They are now on what the US calls its “entity list”. Because of this, there is no google support on the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro—this means no google play…

Although this is bad news for Android users in the US, it doesn’t mean that Huawei has released a subpar phone! It’s actually kind of amazing, packing Leica camera specs and a whopping 7680fps slow-mo capture!

“Leica Triple Cam? What’s that?” You ask as you sip your morning coffee. The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro comes with what they’re calling the Leica “Halo Ring”, boasting a round camera bump and taking a slight jab at Apple and Google’s square camera bumps. Huawei claims the Halo Ring will perfectly reflect and refract the light coming into the camera lens. And inside the Halo Ring are three powerful cameras.

The Mate 30 will come with 40MP on the main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a stabilized telephoto camera with 8MP resolution with an f/2.4 aperture, and it’ll throw in a laser sensor for supreme focus. Talk about a triple threat!

The Mate 30 Pro takes the aperture on the main camera and kicks it up a bit from its little brother, taking it to f/1.6. Instead of the 16MP ultra-wide camera, you’ll be getting a stabilized 40MP ultra-wide camera with f/1.8 aperture. As for the laser sensor, the Mate 30 Pro kicks that to the curb and replaces it with a 3D depth-sensing Time of Flight sensor, leaving little to be desired with this camera system.

Got a sec? Check out the intro video Huawei posted on Twitter:

The #HuaweiMate30 Series leads smartphones into brave new territory. Are you ready to #RethinkPossibilities? pic.twitter.com/zSTrUcXjix — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 19, 2019

The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro have some truly amazing capabilities for photographers who sometimes like to whip out their phones in place of their cameras…

Ultra-sleek low-light capabilities.

Super slow-mo capture that reaches up to 7680fps while shooting in 720p.

Fire up your imagination with the #HuaweiMate30 Pro super slow-mo capabilities. Just look how slow we can go…up to 7680 frames per second!#RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/yq3TbiXr8K — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 19, 2019

Up to 12-hour long 4K timelapses.

Real-time bokeh effects to video.

960fps slow-mo capture at FullHD 1080p resolution.

4K/60p Video.

Check out this incredible time-lapse video captured by the Mate 30!

Even though these camera specs are super impressive… will anyone outside of China even be able to use these phones? Without support from Google Play, it’s going to be hard for anyone here in the US to download apps needed to utilize the phone to its full potential.

Even though Huawei is promising to pour $1 billion into its own app development, will that be enough? We’re not sure. Only time will tell. Huawei hasn’t even announced when or where these phones will be available. They might not even be available in the US when officially released…

But when they do hit the market, the Mate 30 will have a price point of $885 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The Mate 30 Pro is going to be starting at a whopping $1,215 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space with a 4G antenna. There will also be a second tier for the Mate 30 Pro at $1,325, the only difference being a 5G antenna.

The phones haven’t been released on the official US website, but you can grab more info on Huawei’s Twitter account. And while the camera specs sound impressive, I guess we’ll have to wait and see if these two phones will hit shelves in the US and UK any time soon.