Hohem Announces The iSteady V3 Ultra | Bringing Advanced AI Tracking and Cinematic Control to Mobile Filmmakers

Hohem has announced the iSteady V3 Ultra, a new 3-axis smartphone gimbal that builds on the brand’s established reputation as a leading manufacturer of AI auto-tracking professional stabilizer for cameras and smartphones. What sets the super-portable iSteady V3 Ultra apart from stabilizers that have come before it is its multimodal AI tracking that operates independently of your phone. Despite its compact size and user-friendly price, the iSteady V3 Ultra looks to be a high-end stabilizer designed to allow pros and hobbyists alike to take beautiful shots with minimal gear.

Let’s get into it.

Technical specifications:

Weight: 428g (without battery)

Dimensions(Unfolded):127*65*312mm

AI Tracking Module dimension: 42*16.5*25mm

3-color fill light：cold, warm, and natural lighting

360°Infinite Pan Tracking

Battery life: 9h

Charging time: 2.5 hours

Built-in battery: 18350li-ion/7.2V/11.52Wh

Folded size: 98*44*160.5mm

Foldable and Compact Design

The iSteady V3 Ultra is ultra-lightweight. Weighing in at 428g (or just under one pound) without battery and folding down to 44mm (about 1 3/4″) thick, the V3 Ultra is designed for creators who want to travel light without compromising on intelligent functionality.

AI That Tracks More Than Just Faces

Where most gimbals rely on basic face tracking through apps, the V3 Ultra is a 3-axis stabilizer that integrates an onboard Multimodal AI tracking module capable of locking onto people, pets, vehicles, or practically anything else you choose, no matter how unpredictable the motion.

The system operates independently of the phone’s software, using a dedicated camera and processor housed in a compact, detachable module. That means it keeps tracking even if your subject leaves the frame and returns, or if you’re switching apps mid-recording.

It’s a smart move that echoes recent trends in decoupling tracking from phones themselves, seen in other recent mobile gimbals. But Hohem’s version adds some versatility in how it’s used.

Stabilization and Solo-Friendly Design

When shooting videos, the last thing you want is to capture shaky footage. It lowers the quality of the video and can render it unwatchable.

Powered by Hohem’s 9th-gen iSteady stabilization algorithm, the V3 Ultra features non-linear motor decoupling for enhanced fluidity. This can prove especially useful when tracking dynamic motion or shooting handheld on uneven ground. Furthermore, the V3 Ultra’s 360° horizontal pan rotation opens up cinematic movement in all directions, ideal for pan shots, creative reveals, or full-body action tracking.

Another standout feature for solo shooters is the detachable touchscreen remote. With full gimbal control up to 10 meters away, creators can fine-tune framing without needing to touch the phone or access an app. Combined with the built-in tripod, it transforms the V3 Ultra into a capable static camera assistant

Smart Motion Remote Control

The gimbal also supports programmable “Smart Motion” templates that automate camera moves like pans, slow-motion reveals, tracking shots, and time-lapse sequences, which is ideal for creators who want to add polish without post-production.

Mobile Creator Focus

In line with its intended audience of vloggers, mobile filmmakers, and solo content creators, the iSteady V3 Ultra supports phones up to 7 inches or 400g. It’s compatible with iOS and Android and uses gesture control for tracking, recording, and lighting commands.

The built-in fill light, with selectable color temps from cold (6500K) and warm (2700K) to natural (5000K) modes, provides just enough key light for low-light vlogging or backlit interviews, minimizing the need for external lights. You can control this feature directly from the touchscreen or app.

Power That Lasts

With a 1600mAh battery, the iSteady V3 Ultra is built to last. It runs up to 9 hours in standard mode and approximately 4 hours with both AI tracking and lighting active. Whether filming a full-day travel vlog, capturing BTS content at a wedding, or live streaming an event with dynamic movement and lighting, the iSteady V3 Ultra’s battery life makes it easier to shoot longer without having to constantly recharge.

Final Thoughts

With built-in intelligence, intuitive controls, and reliable stabilization, the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra is designed to allow solo creators and mobile filmmakers to create pro-quality video content with affordable and powerful compact tools.

Pricing and Availability

The Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra is available now via Hohem’s official site and Amazon for $169. You can learn more about the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra with AI tracking here. Please note, the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra will also be available through Best Buy’s online store on September 14, 2025.