Godox iM30 Review | A Pocket-Sized Hotshoe Flash For Your Mobile Lifestyle

Most external flashes are way too big to ever be called “portable” enough to be “pocket-sized”. On average, a “compact” hotshoe flash is still large enough that you’re simply not going to bring it with you unless you have a camera bag to carry it in. For this reason, we’re very excited to create this Godox iM30 review!

As we have proven many times over the years, on-camera flash and any sort of direct flash is actually a very powerful tool to have. Yes, we love light modification, obviously, but you know what? Having an ultra-portable flash that is simple and elegant does sound very attractive to us, too! It also could make a perfect holiday gift for an aspiring photographer you know, too. So, let’s dive right in…

Godox iM30 | Specifications & Features

Weight: (78g)

Size: fitting in the palm of your hand

Compatibility: Plug-and-Play with a wide range of cameras; almost any camera with a standard hotshoe flash shoe

Guide Number: 15 (ISO 100, meters)

Power Levels: 1/1 (full power) to 1/64

Battery / Power Supply: two AAA batteries

Battery Life: up to 230 flashes on a single charge

Size: 2.4×2.05×1.77 in.

Weight: 78g (without batteries)

Price: $34.90

Godox iM30 Review | Priority: Portability

Without a doubt, the one word that sums up this review is, “portability”. Fitting entirely in the palm of my hand, it is indeed pocket-sized. And I’m not just talking about a giant puffy jacket pocket or a hoodie uni-pocket, either; you’ll fit the iM30 into a regular pants pocket, too.

We could save you a lot of time right now by saying, this is one of the key reasons that you should be considering this flash. Yes, it’s incredibly affordable as well, and it looks really stylish, too!

Aside from fitting in a pocket, the iM30 will virtually disappear into any small camera bag! Also, carrying a spare set of AAA batteries (or four) is a relative non-issue. Whether you are using rechargeable batteries such as Eneloops, or buying single-use alkaline batteries, either way your active lifestyle or your travels will virtually never be in a tight spot without flash power.

Godox iM30 Review | Brightness & Performance

As you might imagine, such a tiny flash is indeed limited by how powerful it can be, otherwise it would simply overheat. Having said that, with a guide number of 15, it’s going to be more than bright enough for most situations where you’re using direct flash. As long as your aperture is relatively fast, (f/2.8, f/3.5) …and you’re okay with sometimes raising your ISO a little bit, you’ll have plenty of light aside from harsh full-sun scenarios. (Which we usually recommend ignoring anyways!)

What if you also do video, by the way? We mentioned how portable and affordable the iM30 is, but before we move on, there is one thing related to the brightness and performance that we should mention: If you do a lot of video, you might also consider a Godox “Litemons” LED light. Whether you are making BTS content for your portrait photography, or you do both photo and video work separately, both of these compact, portable lights ought to be in any creative’s “starter kit”.

The key difference is that the iM30 is quite a bit brighter when fired at full power, of course. The Godox Litemons, on the other hand, does offer RGB color control, ranging from 3200K to 6500K. For these reasons, we recommend both to anyone who does both photo and video.

Want To Use The Godox iM30 Off-Camera? You Can!

Here is something very important that we must mention: The Godox iM30 may look impossibly simple, however, it is actually capable of being an off-camera flash!

That’s right; if your camera has a pop-up flash, you can use it to wirelessly trigger the iM30. (If your on-camera flash is set to manual power, use S1; if it’s set to TTL, use S2)

For the most dramatic results, where the on-camera pop-up flash is virtually invisible in the final image, we recommend using your pop-up up flash in manual mode, turned to its lowest power setting. Then, set the iM30 to a relatively bright setting such as 1/1 or 1/2 power, and adjust your camera exposure to be relatively dark, while taking advantage of the fastest shutter speed that your camera can allow while still capturing flash.

The system is optical, meaning that the iM30 will be able to have a line-of-sight between your pop-up flash and the little red IR sensor on top of the Godox flash, however in most environments this will work perfectly.

Godox iM30 Review | Design & Features

Visually, the Godox iM30 is elegantly simple in its design and operation. The a minimal user interface perfectly suits its retro design, meaning it will look perfectly paired on a modern mirrorless camera such as a Fujifilm X-T series or X100 series, or the Nikon Z-f series. (It also looks great on old film SLRs, too!)

Of course, it absolutely does work on virtually any camera with a flash hotshoe. Even the not-so-retro (but still very classy looking) Nikon Z50 ii or Fujifilm X-S20 will appear perfectly paired with the iM30 flash.

The most prominent feature of the flash is its power dial, which has half-stop click increments from 1/1 (full power) down to 1/64 power.

There is also a green light that signals when the flash has cycled to its full power, and acts as a “test fire” button as well. Between the green illuminated button and the power dial, you will find the third button which controls the S1/S2 optical wireless triggering we mentioned earlier.

On the left side of the flash, you’ll find the battery door which is secured by elastic or rubber, as well as a 2.5mm input for external triggering.

Godox iM30 Camera Flash Review | Pros & Cons

The advantages and disadvantages of the iM30 can be summed up very simply: It’s a unique option that is virtually peerless when it comes to both price and compactness. Also, the stylish design and simple, intuitive user interface ensures a very easy learning curve.

Having said that, its disadvantages are inherent to its highly portable nature: mainly, ou will have to work within the guide number (power/brightness) constraint.

Pros

Maximum portability

Stylish retro design

Elegant, simple user interface

Durable build quality

Excellent value (price)

Much brighter than most pop-up flashes

Capable of (optical, line-of-sight) wireless triggering

Cons

Limited brightness (compared to much bigger, heavier flashes)

No angle/bounce capabilities

Limited wireless/off-camera functionality

We’re really happy to have such a compact, portable flash that literally fits in a pocket, and costs significantly less than almost all other lighting options on the market. Also, the retro styling is a great bonus, especially since this type of flash is much more likely to be used in casual situations, or in professional work environments that are less high-pressure and more about style.

Are there any things that could be improved, or are there any issues that we think will give some potential buyers a second thought? Yes, the main drawback of something so compact and portable is an obvious one: the flash power is less bright, and the other features are less versatile. Having said that, if either of those concerns becomes a deal-breaker for you, then it bears repeating that you’re still not going to find a better option in this category; you’ll be paying a far higher price for a significantly bigger, heavier flash.

Honestly, though? …I had to wonder: what if Godox could just make a miniature version of their V350 series flash? It sure would be nice to have a swivel feature and radio wireless triggering!

Obviously, such a flash would cost a lot more, (the Godox V350 is ~$160; the iM30 is ~$35) …and would also be a bit bigger than the iM30, while not really offering more power/brightness, probably.

So, I think Godox made the perfect pocket-sized flash with the iM30. I might have liked to see it offer a swivel for bouncing the flash, however, considering its maximum power capability, it is best used as a direct flash, indeed.

All in all, here’s what we concluded after having fun with the Godox iM30: it wins at being ultra-portable, in fact, it’s the most compact flash we have ever reviewed.

Godox iM30 Review | Other Options & Optional Accessories

Godox has been a recognized name in the photography industry for many years now, and we have used quite a few of their gear in our professional work. For both portrait and wedding photography, the Godox AD200 series and AD400 series have been some of our bread-and-butter lights on many jobs.

We’ve also recently reviewed the impressive Godox ML60 II Bi, a constant LED light that is great for both photo and Video work. Of course, on the portable end of the spectrum, many of the photographers on our team have used the V350 series of hotshoe flashes. Still all of these options are rather…enormous, relative to the iM30.

So, what about the photographers who are considering this iM30 flash? If your whole kit needs to be ultra-compact, then you’re more likely to consider an alternative that is similarly portable, such as the “Litemons” series of LED lights.

Another accessory that is on our list of “highly portable” portrait gear is this foldable backdrop, (CBA-TA series) which is large enough for a waist-up portrait, (6.5×5 ft) and yet folds down to a third of the size. If you want to take your portrait photography to the next level and achieve professional results, anytime, anywhere, a collapsible backdrop makes a great companion to a compact flash.

Last but not least, if you’re interested in using this flash off-camera, you might consider adding a simple 2.5mm audio cable to your on-the-go camera bag. It will allow you to trigger the flash very reliably without having to use the on-camera pop-up flash as a “signal” flash, which can interfere with the picture itself sometimes.

Godox iM30 Camera Flash Review | Final Verdict (Who Should Buy It?)

If you are a hobbyist/beginner, or an aspiring professional portrait photographer, this is the perfect place to start. It’s also a flash that will likely stay with you long-term, too, because even if you ever upgrade to a much bigger, more advanced (and more costly) strobe flash system, …you’ll still never beat the portability (or the stylishness!) of this little pocket flash.

Therefore, we can recommend it to both beginners and pros alike. Especially if you travel a lot, or if you just want to have a flash with you at all times.

The Godox iM30 is perfect for simple, quick portraits, and also product photos, or just adding a sparkle of extra light to any environment.

Conclusion

The Godox iM30 ($34.90) is a perfect little gift for the photographer who doesn’t have an external flash, or who is looking for something ultra-portable.

Maybe a photographer just acquired a retro style Nikon Z fc, or a Fujifilm X-T50, with their cool retro styling. The iM30 would pair perfectly with either! (Or, of course, it works with virtually all cameras, digital and film; as long as it has a standard flash hotshoe!)

Either way, the Godox iM30 is a great little flash. Considering its portability and its price tag, it’s easy for us to recommend it to anyone who wants to take their portrait photography to the next level, without compromising their active, mobile lifestyle!