Photographing the Milky Way

Limited Time Launch Discount!
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
Gear & Apps

Fujifilm Updates Lens RoadMap | New Fujifilm Angle Zoom & Super Telephoto Prime Lenses!

By Wendell Weithers on July 21st 2018

In its continuing quest to build a system capable of competing with established full frame offerings, Fuji has announced two new lenses that check two boxes necessary to convince shooters that Fuji‘s APS-C X-mount is all they need.

The Fujinon XF8-16mm f2.8 R LM WR Lens and the Fujinon XF200mm f2 R LM OIS WR Telephoto Lens are two familiar focal lengths that fill out the most mature APS-C lineup on the market today. Let’s a bit closer at what they offer.

Here is Fuji’s Lens Roadmap:

XF 8-16mm F2.8 R LM WR

The new XF8-16mmF2.8 R LM WR features an optical construction of 20 elements in 13 groups, including 4 aspherical lens elements to control distortion and spherical aberration, and 6 ED lens elements including 3 super ED elements to control lateral chromatic aberration, a lens design that produces advanced image-resolving performances across the entire zoom range. Featuring a floating lens element that adjusts according to the position of the zoom, the XF8-16mmF2.8 R LM WR achieves edge-to-edge sharpness, and corrects field curvature that is typically found in ultra-wide angle lenses. The lens barrel is lightweight yet robust, sealed at 11 points, designed to be weather and dust-resistant and capable of operating in temperatures as low as 14°F/-10°C.

 

Product Highlights

-X-Mount Lens/APS-C Format
-12-24mm (35mm Equivalent)
-Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22
-Optical Design: 20 Elements in 13 Groups
-3 ED & 4 Aspherical Elements
-3 Super ED Elements
-Nano-GI Coating
-Field Curvature Correction Element
-Linear Focus Motor
-Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm
-Weather-Sealed Construction
-Weight 1.77 lb / 805 g

The Fujifilm XF 8-16mm f2.8 will be available in late November 2018 and will retail for $1999.95.

XF200mm F2 R LM OIS WR

The XF200mmF2 R LM OIS WR Telephoto Lens is made of 19 elements in 14 groups, including one large-diameter super ED lens element and two large-diameter ED lens elements to minimize chromatic aberration. High-precision polishing technology, developed for broadcast lenses, was applied to the large-diameter lens to achieve outstanding image-resolving performance and beautiful bokeh. The lens also features a new Focus Preset function that instantaneously changes the focus to a preset position, enabling photographers to capture the main subject with ease, and without having to make focal readjustments.

Product Highlights

-X-Mount Lens/APS-C Format
-305mm (35mm Equivalent)
-Aperture Range: f/2 to f/22
-19 Elements in 14 
-1 Super ED Element & 2 ED Elements
-5-Stop Optical Image Stabilization
-Weather-Sealed Construction
-Focus Preset Button
-Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm
-XF 1.4x TC F2 WR Teleconverter
-Filter: Front: 105 mm
-Weight: 4.98 lb / 2.26 kg

The Fujifilm XF 200mm f/2 will be available in late October 2018 and will retail for $5999.95.

What More Fuji News?

The New Fujifilm XF10 | An APS-C Compact For Going ‘Wide’

Omar Robles Photographs Dancers In Puerto Rico With a Fujifilm GFX50s | Through The Lens

Fuji Releases Kaizen Firmware Updates For X-T2, X-H1

Tags:
Previous
How To Run A High Volume Wedding...
About

Wendell is based in Atlanta where he shoots events, portraits, and food photography. He also supports his wife Andrea as she runs their cake design business, Sweet Details.

Instagram: Wendellwphoto

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Wedding Workshop Eight | Photographing The Reception
After polling nearly 200 wedding photographers, we found that most photographers view the reception as the most difficult part of the wedding day, particularly when it comes to lighting setups.

Related Articles

The New Fujifilm XF10 | An APS-C Compact For Going 'Wide'
By Holly Roa on July 20, 2018
Sigma 14-24mm F/2.8 ART Quick Review
By Ryan Longnecker on July 20, 2018
Excire Plug-in For Lightroom | An Ai Plug-in to Help You Search & Save Time in...
By Kishore Sawh on July 19, 2018

Connect with us!

[i]
[i]