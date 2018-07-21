Fujifilm Updates Lens RoadMap | New Fujifilm Angle Zoom & Super Telephoto Prime Lenses!

In its continuing quest to build a system capable of competing with established full frame offerings, Fuji has announced two new lenses that check two boxes necessary to convince shooters that Fuji‘s APS-C X-mount is all they need.

The Fujinon XF8-16mm f2.8 R LM WR Lens and the Fujinon XF200mm f2 R LM OIS WR Telephoto Lens are two familiar focal lengths that fill out the most mature APS-C lineup on the market today. Let’s a bit closer at what they offer.

Here is Fuji’s Lens Roadmap:

XF 8-16mm F2.8 R LM WR

The new XF8-16mmF2.8 R LM WR features an optical construction of 20 elements in 13 groups, including 4 aspherical lens elements to control distortion and spherical aberration, and 6 ED lens elements including 3 super ED elements to control lateral chromatic aberration, a lens design that produces advanced image-resolving performances across the entire zoom range. Featuring a floating lens element that adjusts according to the position of the zoom, the XF8-16mmF2.8 R LM WR achieves edge-to-edge sharpness, and corrects field curvature that is typically found in ultra-wide angle lenses. The lens barrel is lightweight yet robust, sealed at 11 points, designed to be weather and dust-resistant and capable of operating in temperatures as low as 14°F/-10°C.

Product Highlights

-X-Mount Lens/APS-C Format

-12-24mm (35mm Equivalent)

-Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

-Optical Design: 20 Elements in 13 Groups

-3 ED & 4 Aspherical Elements

-3 Super ED Elements

-Nano-GI Coating

-Field Curvature Correction Element

-Linear Focus Motor

-Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

-Weather-Sealed Construction

-Weight 1.77 lb / 805 g

The Fujifilm XF 8-16mm f2.8 will be available in late November 2018 and will retail for $1999.95.

XF200mm F2 R LM OIS WR

The XF200mmF2 R LM OIS WR Telephoto Lens is made of 19 elements in 14 groups, including one large-diameter super ED lens element and two large-diameter ED lens elements to minimize chromatic aberration. High-precision polishing technology, developed for broadcast lenses, was applied to the large-diameter lens to achieve outstanding image-resolving performance and beautiful bokeh. The lens also features a new Focus Preset function that instantaneously changes the focus to a preset position, enabling photographers to capture the main subject with ease, and without having to make focal readjustments.

Product Highlights

-X-Mount Lens/APS-C Format

-305mm (35mm Equivalent)

-Aperture Range: f/2 to f/22

-19 Elements in 14

-1 Super ED Element & 2 ED Elements

-5-Stop Optical Image Stabilization

-Weather-Sealed Construction

-Focus Preset Button

-Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

-XF 1.4x TC F2 WR Teleconverter

-Filter: Front: 105 mm

-Weight: 4.98 lb / 2.26 kg

The Fujifilm XF 200mm f/2 will be available in late October 2018 and will retail for $5999.95.

