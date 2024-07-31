Wedding invitations are an important aspect from the wedding day. They’re often personalized by the couple, making them a representation of their overall style and personality. Some are simple and elegant while others are elaborate and decadent. Either way, setting up for wedding invite photos will call on your skills for lighting, attention-to-detail, product photography, and creative artistry all at once. Fortunately, keeping a few simple tips in mind while photographing the invites will allow you to capture blog and album-worthy details for your clients. If you’re new to the wedding photography game, or if you’re just looking for inspiration, practice the tips below to ensure your wedding invitation photos are the best they can be.

All of the images in this article are provided by the photographers at Wedding Maps and used with their permission.

Tip #1: Make Photographing Wedding Invitations a Part of Your Workflow

To help make sure that everything goes smoothly when photographing the wedding invitations on the wedding day, it’s important to make photographing these details part of your regular workflow. First, you should communicate with the bride or wedding planner ahead of time and request that an invitation be set aside for you. This way, you won’t have to search for it or interrupt anyone during bridal prep, which is generally when wedding photographers capture these details. Even if the bride doesn’t express much interest in having the invites photographed, try to get a good shot of them anyway, just in case.

Tip #2: Coordinate with Videographers

Working in tandem with videographers can streamline the process of capturing wedding details, including invitations. Try to establish a clear timeline with the videography team up front to avoid overlapping or interference. This coordination allows both photographers and videographers to capture the essential elements without rushing or compromising the quality of the shots.

Tip #3: Include the Full Invitation Suite with a Clear Focal Point

When photographing wedding invitations, it’s great to get a solo shot of the main invite, but be sure to include the entire invitation suite and provide a comprehensive view of the design. This includes the main invitation, RSVP card, envelope, and any additional inserts. However, when bringing together all of these elements, it’s essential that you establish a clear focal point or “star” of the image. This could be the main invitation or even a particular design element. To do this, position the focal element prominently within the composition, using other items in the suite to complement and frame it. Do your best to showcase the intricate details and craftsmanship of the invite, highlighting its significance in the wedding’s overall aesthetic.

Tip #4: Use Other Props for Enhanced Visual Appeal

Incorporating props from the wedding, such as flowers, rings, dress hangers, or shoes, can enhance the visual appeal of your invitation photos. These elements not only add depth and texture but also tie the image to the broader theme and color scheme of the wedding.

Photo by Elizabeth Victoria Photography (Left) | Photo by Party of Two Photo (Right)

When selecting props, choose items that complement the design and color palette of the invitation suite. For instance, if the invitation features floral motifs, including a few of the same flowers can create a cohesive and aesthetically pleasing image. Props can also help tell the story of the day, adding a personal and meaningful touch to the wedding invitation photos.

Tip #5: Use a Clean Backdrop and Surface

As is true with most portraiture, especially product shots, a clean backdrop and surface are essential for photographing wedding invitations. Typically, a top-down, lay-flat angle works best to capture the details and layout of the suite.

Choose a neutral background that complements the colors and style of the invitations without distracting from them. A simple white or light-colored surface often works well, but you can also use textured fabrics or wooden tables for added character. Also, ensure the surface is free of clutter and imperfections, as these can detract from the overall composition. At the end of the day, a clean and well-organized setup allows the beauty of the invitations to stand out.

Tip #6: Experiment with Different Layouts and Orientations

Variety in layout and orientation can make your invitation photos more dynamic and interesting. Experiment with different arrangements, such as placing the invitations vertically or horizontally, layering elements, and showing both the front and back of envelopes. Also, play with the positioning of each piece to create balanced compositions, paying attention to spacing and alignment.

Photo by Green Apple Photography (Left) | Photo by Kelsey Sheehan Photography (Right)

The goal is to achieve a visually appealing arrangement that draws the viewer’s eye and showcases the details of each piece. Don’t be afraid to get creative with your layouts, but do try your best to make sure that they’re compositionally sound.

Tip #7: Be Mindful of the Color Scheme

The color scheme of the wedding invitations is a great aspect to consider when photographing them. Look for props and backdrops that you use to complement the colors of the invitation suite. Avoid colors that clash or overpower the design. Instead, opt for neutral tones or colors that harmonize with the invitations.

It can also help to pay close attention to how the lighting affects the colors; natural light can sometimes alter the appearance of hues. Always double-check the color accuracy in your photos, making adjustments as needed to represent the invitations faithfully.

Tip #8: Consider the Light Source

It should go without saying that good lighting is key to capturing the details and textures of wedding invitations. Whenever possible, look for well-lit areas in the space you’re in and try to use natural light. If you can find a spot next to a large window with a sheer curtain, you can usually get soft and even light that enhances the colors and details. However, if natural light is not available or sufficient, bring your own lighting equipment. Softboxes or diffused light sources can help create a soft and flattering light that minimizes harsh shadows.

Additionally, consider using bounced or off-camera lighting to add depth and dimension to your shots. Position your light sources to avoid glare and reflections, ensuring that the invitations are lit evenly.

Conclusion + More Inspiration

Photographing wedding invitations can be fun, especially from a creative perspective. It brings together a unique blend of skills, from graphic design to product photography, and the unique design of the invitation suites make each shoot exciting and new. By following the tips outlined above, you can create stunning images that showcase the beauty and significance of these small but important pieces. Remember, the goal is to capture not just the design of the invitations, but also the story and essence of the wedding day. With careful planning and creativity, you can produce photos that your clients will cherish and that will enhance your portfolio as a wedding photographer.

Here are some more examples of wedding invitation photography for your inspiration:

Photo by Picturist Photography (Left) | Photo by TKM Photography (Right)