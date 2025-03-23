Destination Wedding Photography Tips and Inspiration

One of the biggest perks of becoming a wedding photographer is that your “office for the day” is constantly changing. Every wedding presents a new location, new light, and new creative challenges to tackle. For those who specialize in destination wedding photography, that perk gets turned up to the max.

Traveling the world and getting paid to do it sounds like a dream job—and it is—but it’s not without its challenges. Shooting destination weddings and elopements requires more than just photography skills. You need to be a savvy traveler, a strong communicator, and a quick thinker who can adapt to different cultures, weather conditions, and unexpected obstacles. But when you dial the process, destination wedding photography can become one of the most rewarding and profitable niches in the industry.

In this article, we’ll share destination wedding photography tips and a collection of inspirational photos to help you land, prep, and execute your first destination gigs.

All of the images in this article are provided by the photographers at Wedding Maps and used with their permission.

1. Market Yourself as a Destination Wedding Photographer

Photo by Authentic Collective at Kauai, Hawaii, USA

If you want to book destination weddings, you have to make it clear that you’re available and capable of handling them. Clients won’t assume you’re open to traveling unless you tell them. Here are some basic tips on how to position yourself as a destination wedding (or elopement) photographer:

Website and Portfolio

You’ll want to start by creating a dedicated section on your website that showcases your destination wedding work. Of course, this can prove difficult if you’ve never photographed a destination wedding before. Still, it’s doable. As far as imagery, you don’t have to include location-specific photos, such as your subjects kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower. A solid beach photo could imply you’ve been to any number of tropical wedding destinations. Just make sure you use only high-quality photos.

Photo by Bear Beau Photography at San Diego Botanic Garden in San Diego, California, USA

Another basic website and portfolio tip includes using keywords related to destination weddings so that clients searching for this specific service can find you. You can find more in-depth tips here on setting up a landing page to get your website ready for attracting destination wedding photography gigs.

Here are some additional tips related to marketing yourself as a destination wedding photographer:

Blog and SEO: Once your landing page is established, or even before it’s ready to go, write blog posts about any destination weddings you’ve shot. Include behind-the-scenes stories, tips for getting married at specific locations, and the challenges you overcame to show your expertise. Again, if you haven’t photographed any destination weddings, you can still share information on different locations through online research. You don’t need to lie to your clients and tell them you’ve been to locations you haven’t yet traveled to, but you can express your interest in visiting said locations and show that you’ve researched them in advance.

Social Media: As you start to build up your destination wedding photography portfolio, you should consistently post destination wedding content. Use tools like geotags and location hashtags to make your work discoverable in searches for specific destinations.

As you start to build up your destination wedding photography portfolio, you should consistently post destination wedding content. Use tools like geotags and location hashtags to make your work discoverable in searches for specific destinations. Specialize (Optional): Some photographers opt to narrow down the locations they work in (for example, European destinations or tropical beach weddings). This can give you an edge when clients are specifically searching for a photographer with experience in those regions.

By showing that you’re not only comfortable traveling but also experienced in handling the logistics of destination work, you’ll build trust and authority with potential clients.

2. Be Prepared for Travel Logistics

Photo by Mauricio Urena at Hacienda Pinilla in Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Shooting a wedding is stressful enough. Adding international travel to the mix increases the complexity, so preparation is key. You’ll need to handle a range of logistical details before you leave to avoid last-minute issues that could derail the shoot.

Photo by Dan Sauer at Kapalua Beach in Maui, Hawaii, USA

Here are some key travel points to keep in mind:

Travel Documents: Ensure your passport is up to date and check the visa requirements for your destination. Some countries require work permits for photographers, so it’s important to research those details in advance. Double-check the expiration date on your passport since some countries require it to be valid for at least six months after your planned return.

Ensure your passport is up to date and check the visa requirements for your destination. Some countries require work permits for photographers, so it’s important to research those details in advance. Double-check the expiration date on your passport since some countries require it to be valid for at least six months after your planned return. Local Laws and Customs: Research local photography laws and permits. Some venues and public spaces require permits for professional photography, and you don’t want to be turned away on the wedding day. Understanding local customs and rules will also help you avoid unintentionally offending anyone or breaking any regulations.

Research local photography laws and permits. Some venues and public spaces require permits for professional photography, and you don’t want to be turned away on the wedding day. Understanding local customs and rules will also help you avoid unintentionally offending anyone or breaking any regulations. Basic Language Skills: Learning a few key phrases in the local language can go a long way in building rapport with locals and navigating the area. Even simple greetings or asking for directions in the local language shows respect and helps you feel more comfortable in a foreign environment.

Learning a few key phrases in the local language can go a long way in building rapport with locals and navigating the area. Even simple greetings or asking for directions in the local language shows respect and helps you feel more comfortable in a foreign environment. Weather Forecast: Understanding the climate will help you anticipate lighting conditions and pack appropriately. If rain is likely, you can prepare to shoot with umbrellas or find covered locations. Being prepared for extreme heat, cold, or humidity will help you plan your gear and backup options more effectively.

Understanding the climate will help you anticipate lighting conditions and pack appropriately. If rain is likely, you can prepare to shoot with umbrellas or find covered locations. Being prepared for extreme heat, cold, or humidity will help you plan your gear and backup options more effectively. Time Zones and Jet Lag: Lastly, be sure to give yourself enough time to adjust to the new time zone so that you’re mentally and physically prepared on the wedding day. If possible, try to arrive at least a day or two early to acclimate to the time change and scout locations. This will also give you a buffer in case of travel delays.

Pro Tip: If the location is remote or has unreliable transportation, build extra time into your schedule. It’s better to have too much time than to be scrambling to make it to the venue.

3. Pack Strategically

Photo by Kevin Heslin at El Alma Hotel in Esterillos, Puntarenas, Costa Rica

Packing for a destination wedding is a balancing act between having the right gear and staying within airline weight limits. You won’t have the luxury of bringing your entire kit, so you need to pack smart and focus on versatile gear.

Carry-On Only for Crucial Gear: Never check your most important gear—cameras, lenses, batteries, memory cards—when flying. Lost luggage is a photographer’s worst nightmare, especially when you’re shooting internationally. Keep all critical gear in your carry-on and be prepared to work with the basics if your checked bag gets lost or delayed.

Never check your most important gear—cameras, lenses, batteries, memory cards—when flying. Lost luggage is a photographer’s worst nightmare, especially when you’re shooting internationally. Keep all critical gear in your carry-on and be prepared to work with the basics if your checked bag gets lost or delayed. Use Versatile Lenses: Prime lenses are great, but they’re not always practical for travel. A 24-70mm and a 70-200mm lens combo will cover most of your needs, giving you the ability to shoot wide, capture close-ups, and handle different lighting conditions without needing to switch lenses constantly. A fast 35mm lens is also a solid option for low-light situations and creative compositions.

Prime lenses are great, but they’re not always practical for travel. A 24-70mm and a 70-200mm lens combo will cover most of your needs, giving you the ability to shoot wide, capture close-ups, and handle different lighting conditions without needing to switch lenses constantly. A fast 35mm lens is also a solid option for low-light situations and creative compositions. Backup Gear: Bring a backup camera body and extra batteries, memory cards, and chargers. When you’re shooting internationally, renting replacements may not be an option, especially in remote areas. Having backup gear ensures you won’t be left scrambling if something malfunctions.

Bring a backup camera body and extra batteries, memory cards, and chargers. When you’re shooting internationally, renting replacements may not be an option, especially in remote areas. Having backup gear ensures you won’t be left scrambling if something malfunctions. Power Adapters and Backup Power: Research the local outlet types and bring the right power adapters. Pack a couple of portable power banks and extra batteries so that you can keep shooting even if you’re away from a power source for hours at a time.

Research the local outlet types and bring the right power adapters. Pack a couple of portable power banks and extra batteries so that you can keep shooting even if you’re away from a power source for hours at a time. Weather Protection: Prepare for unpredictable weather. Pack rain covers for your camera, lens cloths for humidity, and towels to wipe down your gear if it gets wet. A lightweight poncho for yourself is also a good idea—you don’t want to be soaking wet while trying to shoot.

In addition to the tips above, check out this video & article with tips from working professionals on how to travel by plane with your gear and keep it safe even after you’ve landed.

4. Communicate with Your Clients, Pt. 1

Photo by at Mauricio Urena at Manuel Antonio Beach in Quepos, Costa Rica

The following distinction is an important one. Destination weddings are about more than just the location—it’s about why that location matters to the couple. Understanding that connection will help you tell a more meaningful story through your images.

Ask Why They Chose the Destination

Every destination holds a story. Maybe it’s where the couple first met, a place where they vacationed together, or a destination tied to their family roots. It’s perfectly acceptable to come right out and ask why your couple is interested in their destination. Knowing why the location matters will help you frame your shots in a way that reflects the couple’s connection to the place. For example, if there are specific spots that the couple find meaningful, and if those spots are available while you’re there, you’ll definitely want to include them in your shotlist.

5. Communicate with Your Clients, Pt. 2

Photo by Luzye Photography at San Pedro in California, USA

Another side of traveling involves covering costs and expectations of travel accommodations. It is a must that you discuss these points with your clients in advance to help avoid any unwanted surprises throughout the process.

Discuss Travel Expectations: Be upfront about travel costs, accommodations, and meal arrangements. Some clients will fully cover your travel expenses, while others may expect you to build it into your pricing. Clarify these details early on so that everyone knows what to expect. If you can avoid a long travel day by choosing flight options that might cost a few hundred dollars more, it might be worth taking control of booking your travel in order to save time within a budget that works for everyone.

Be upfront about travel costs, accommodations, and meal arrangements. Some clients will fully cover your travel expenses, while others may expect you to build it into your pricing. Clarify these details early on so that everyone knows what to expect. If you can avoid a long travel day by choosing flight options that might cost a few hundred dollars more, it might be worth taking control of booking your travel in order to save time within a budget that works for everyone. Clarify the Timeline: Destination weddings often have multi-day events, including rehearsal dinners, welcome parties, and post-wedding brunches. Make sure you know which events you’re expected to shoot and how long you’ll be working each day. Discuss a backup plan for weather issues or last-minute schedule changes so that you’re prepared for any surprises.

Clear communication ensures you and your clients are on the same page, reducing stress and increasing the chances of a smooth, successful shoot.

6. Capture the Location

Photo by Green Apple Photography at the Enchanted Forest in Maui, Hawaii, USA

We’ve already discussed why it’s important to connect the destination to the couple’s story. Now, we’ll talk about how we can capture the setting both efficiently and effectively. Because the location is a key part of the story, you’ll want to showcase it as beautifully as you would any other subject. Use the following tips to help ensure you get the lay of the land and capture it in a way that enhances your style of storytelling.

Scouting Locations: If possible, arrive at the destination a day or two early to scout the area and plan your shots. Look for unique architectural details, natural landmarks, and scenic viewpoints that could make for compelling backdrops. If you can’t scout in person, use Google Maps, social media, and other online forums to gather the info you need about various locations.

If possible, arrive at the destination a day or two early to scout the area and plan your shots. Look for unique architectural details, natural landmarks, and scenic viewpoints that could make for compelling backdrops. If you can’t scout in person, use Google Maps, social media, and other online forums to gather the info you need about various locations. Wide, Medium, and Tight Shots: Include a mix of wide shots that show the venue and surrounding landscape. Just as you’d find in television and movies, the wide, medium, tight trifecta has become a go-to for photographers as well, and for good reason. For example, you can establish the scene with a wide shot of the ceremony site, and then move in to a medium shot to clearly show the subjects in the scene. Lastly, move in close to capture the expressions on the couple and their guests to make a more emotional connection to the action that is unfolding.

Include a mix of wide shots that show the venue and surrounding landscape. Just as you’d find in television and movies, the wide, medium, tight trifecta has become a as well, and for good reason. For example, you can establish the scene with a wide shot of the ceremony site, and then move in to a medium shot to clearly show the subjects in the scene. Lastly, move in close to capture the expressions on the couple and their guests to make a more emotional connection to the action that is unfolding. Environmental Portraits: For times when epic landscapes present themselves, look for ways to incorporate the couple naturally into the backdrop. If possible, position them so that the location’s defining features, such as mountains, beaches, or cityscapes are visible without overwhelming the couple. The goal is to make the location part of the story, not just a background.

For times when epic landscapes present themselves, look for ways to incorporate the couple naturally into the backdrop. If possible, position them so that the location’s defining features, such as mountains, beaches, or cityscapes are visible without overwhelming the couple. The goal is to make the location part of the story, not just a background. Golden Hour and Natural Light: Take advantage of the natural light and weather patterns of the location. Golden hour and sunset shots are almost always stunning, but don’t overlook opportunities to capture dramatic storm clouds, fog, or moonlight. Work with the light rather than against it.

Capturing the essence of the destination elevates the final gallery and helps market your work for future destination weddings.

7. Flex Your Creativity

Photo by Mauricio Urena at Manuel Antonio Beach in Quepos, Costa Rica

The beauty of destination wedding photography is that you get to work with fresh backdrops and new creative challenges. Use it as an opportunity to push your creative boundaries and try new techniques.

Use Unique Angles: This should go without saying, but think beyond eye-level shots. We’ve already covered the wide/medium/tight approach. Now, it’s also time to think about perspective and unique angles. Try overhead drone shots to capture the full scope of the venue, or reflections off the surface of your smartphone or a nearby window or mirror. Also, consider low-angle shots to add drama and depth. Your clients will love them! Changing your perspective can make the same location look completely different.

This should go without saying, but think beyond eye-level shots. We’ve already covered the wide/medium/tight approach. Now, it’s also time to think about perspective and unique angles. Try overhead drone shots to capture the full scope of the venue, or reflections off the surface of your smartphone or a nearby window or mirror. Also, consider low-angle shots to add drama and depth. Your clients will love them! Changing your perspective can make the same location look completely different. Work with Local Elements: Incorporate the culture and character of the location into your images. Use local flowers, architectural details, and natural elements in your compositions. A bouquet with tropical flowers or a couple framed by a European cobblestone street adds authenticity and style to the gallery.

Incorporate the culture and character of the location into your images. Use local flowers, architectural details, and natural elements in your compositions. A bouquet with tropical flowers or a couple framed by a European cobblestone street adds authenticity and style to the gallery. Experiment with Lighting: Take advantage of natural light at different times of day. Backlit shots at sunset, silhouettes against a cityscape, and nighttime shots under twinkling lights can create stunning and unique portraits. Don’t be afraid to use artificial light or creative techniques like long exposure to make your shots more dynamic.

Take advantage of natural light at different times of day. Backlit shots at sunset, silhouettes against a cityscape, and nighttime shots under twinkling lights can create stunning and unique portraits. Don’t be afraid to use artificial light or creative techniques like long exposure to make your shots more dynamic. Embrace the Weather: Unpredictable weather can work to your advantage. If it starts raining, capture the couple sharing an umbrella or dancing in the rain. If it’s windy, use the natural movement of the bride’s veil or dress to create a dynamic shot. Turning challenges into creative opportunities will make your images stand out.

Pushing yourself creatively in new environments will strengthen your portfolio and make you a stronger photographer overall.

Final Thoughts + Inspirational Destination Wedding Photos

Photo by Roc Focus at Playa Largo in Key Largo, Florida, USA

Destination wedding photography offers an incredible opportunity to explore new places, meet interesting people, and create unforgettable memories. By marketing yourself effectively, handling travel logistics, communicating clearly with clients, and pushing your creative boundaries, you can build a successful destination wedding photography business. Start small, build your portfolio, and before you know it, you’ll be capturing love stories in some of the most beautiful places in the world.

Below, we’ve included a collection of destination wedding photos from the Wedding Maps community to help inspire your journey into this unique genre of photography.

Photo by Stefani Ciotti Photography in Malibu, CA, USA

Photo by Authentic Collective at Kauai in Hawaii, USA

Photo by The MacMeekens at Texas Discovery Gardens in Dallas, Texas, USA

Photo by Cindy Brown at Ahua Tulum in Tulum, Mexico

Photo by SMJ Photography at Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes, in Myrtle Beach, SC, USA

Photo by Aidan Dockery at Koh Samui in Surat Thani, Thailand