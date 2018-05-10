Cultural Wedding Photography Guides (Limited Time Sale – $69!)

We’re excited to launch our latest resource, the Cultural Wedding Guide Bundle. These 4 ebooks will prepare you to photograph vastly different cultures that make up a large portion of the wedding photo & video industry: Hindu, Jewish, Persian, Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese.

Watch the trailer below to find out more:

Our comprehensive workshop will be covering everything you need to know about cultural weddings from:

Expanding Clientele By Understanding Cultural Wedding Traditions

Learning Key Traditions From Different Cultures

Gaining Insight For Covering Cultural Weddings With Specialized Photography Tips

Includes Glossary of Culturally Specific Terms

Over 200 Pages Worth Of Invaluable Information

300+ Reference Images For Inspiration

According to TheKnot.com, out of 2.3 million weddings that took place in the U.S. in 2017, 21% of couples incorporated cultural elements into their wedding day. That means 483,000 potential clients are looking for photographers that have a deeper understanding of how to capture one of the most important days of their lives.

Learn Key Moments & Traditions

In each guide, we give you an in-depth glossary of each culture to help you gain a better understanding of why these cultural traditions play a major role during the wedding day.

Extensive Glossary Of Cultural Terms & Traditions

Gain access to a library of culturally specific terms pertinent to Hindu, Jewish, Persian, Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese weddings. By understanding these terms & events, you’ll not only have a greater understanding of how these traditions shaped these cultures but also how to better tell a wedding story.

Over 300+ Image References To Better Understand Each Cultural Component

Since pictures are worth a thousand words, we included image examples of each tradition, object, ritual, and garment to help photographers better visualize the significance of each respective item.