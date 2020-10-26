Black Friday Photography
Deal Tracker 2020
Welcome to the Photography Deal Tracker for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, and everything in between! Be sure to bookmark this page and visit DAILY as we’ll update it with the latest and greatest Deals that we find!
Please email us if you see any other deals that our community might appreciate.
Last Updated at November 26, 2020
Featured Deals
Zno Albums, Wall Art and Prints – 35% Off
Black Friday Sale Starts Now! Save Up to 35% Off Awesome Photo Albums! Code: BLACK35 Ends 11/30
Big Black Friday savings on all of the best sigma lenses, including the 24-70mm F2.8, 25mm Art, 50mm Art, 85mm Art and more. See the full list here.
Westcott Solix LED Bi-Color Compact Kit
SLR Lounge Premium – $178 Plan or $598 Lifetime Plan
$100 off Annual Plan, $178 6 Month Plan for Black Friday Only, and a $598 Lifetime Plan for Black Friday Only.
Custom Branded Drinkware – 25% Off + Free Shipping
PhotoFlashDrive is way more than just flash drives. Get early access to stock up on your customizable favorites at 25% off plus we’ll ship for FREE to anywhere in the U.S. Coupon Code: SLRBF Expires: 11/27/20
Save BIG on Flashpoint – Up to $230 Off
Save up to $230 on the Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro, 400 Pro, 600, eVOLV 200 and Zoom Li-on and light up this holiday season! Check out these and other great deals from Flashpoint.
Visual Flow Lightroom Presets Bundle – $320 (
$475)
SLR Lounge’s sister company, Visual Flow is offering 33% off of their preset bundles. Buy the entire set for just $320 and get access to 4 powerful and intuitive time-saving preset packs plus the retouching toolkit.
Education, Software and Apps
Featured Education, Software, and Printing Deals
See the best Black Friday deals in Education, Software, and Printing in the list below.
Fstoppers 30% off ALL Tutorials
Save up to 60% when you purchase two or more tutorials together. Sale includes new releases and best sellers, including The Capture One Wedding Workflow, Mastering Macro Photography, and more!
Fundy Designer – Save up to $200
“Don’t miss Fundy Designer’s biggest sale of the year to get the world’s leading design and IPS Suite for professional photographers. Ready to purchase the Fundy Suite or upgrade your software? Click here!”
“Roll on Cyber Monday. Claim US$149 of value & get a head start on your next design– 99designs’ biggest sale of the year so get your skates on & save!”
Rawsie image compressor – 20% off
20% off with the code BF20 on signing up before December 15. Rawsie is the first RAW image compression app for pro photographers.
Save 35% Off all themes or get a Free theme when you buy an Advanced or Pro setup with code BF2020 from Nov 19-30th. Flothemes offers beautiful, fully customizable, and SEO friendly website designs for photographers, videographers, educators, designers, workshop organizers, and many other creatives!
Adobe Creative Cloud Discounts
Creative Cloud All Apps for Individuals – up to 25% off for first time subscribers, Students – up to 70% off for first time student subscribers, Teams – up to 25% off for first time team purchasers
Format Website Builder – 25% off
Format is offering 25% off Pro Yearly and Pro Plus Yearly plans with code SLRLOUNGE.
Canvas Champ – Buy 1 Get 1 Free
Sitewide Sale for orders above $49, including canvases, pillows, gifts, home decor and more! Use Code EBF49.
Topaz Labs Photo/Video Editing Bundle
Skylum Software Luminar AI Bundles – Save Up To 80%!!
LuminarAI is the first image editor fully powered by AI. With LuminarAI, creating striking photos becomes surprisingly easy and fun. Unlike traditional photo-editing, which can be boring and time-consuming, LuminarAI is all about the result, not the process.
The entire DXO shop will be on a discount of up to 50% until Midnight Nov 30th 2020 CET
- The awesome Nik Collection on -50%, at 74.90$ from 149$
- The new PhotoLab 4 Elite on -40% , at 119.90$ from 199$
- The Filmpack collection on -50%, at 64.90$ from 129$
- The Viewpoint software on -50%, at 24.90$ from 49$
All Education, Software, and Printing Deals
- The Art of Six Figures – Each Day from Nov 16 – Nov 20 there will be a new discount on one of our courses, coaching, or products!
- Fstoppers – Save 30% On all Fstoppers Originals. Save Up to 60% when you bundle tutorials together.
- Retouching Toolkit – Get 25% off on all products – Save $33 / Now $99 Each
- ON1 Photo Raw – Save $20 on ON1 Photo RAW 2021 & 1 Year of Plus
- Capture One Pro – Save 50%-80% on Capture One Pro Software & Bundles
- Sprout Studio – Save 30% on the Studio Management suite (annual plan)
- Fundy Designer – Save up to 40% on Fundy Designer, design & IPS Suite
- MasterClass – Get 2 Memberships for the price of 1!
- Creative Live – Massive savings on courses sitewide. Discover what you love to do!
- Bloom.io – Organise the way you make money with Bloom. Start for FREE!
- SmugMug – Looking for unlimited photo storage + secure sharing? SmugMug’s 40% off sale runs from Nov 19 – Nov 30. Try them free!
- Squarespace – Save 10% off your first subscription of a website or domain by using code BLKFRI10
- Pixpa – Save 50% on ALL Pixpa plans
- Iris Works – 40% off their annual subscription for new subscribers. code BlackFriday2020
- Shutter Evolve – Save up to 50% Site-Wide from Nov 27th – Dec 6th 2020
- Cyberlink – Save up to 40% off select applications. Sale ends Nov 29th.
- Photigy – 70% off sale on EVERYTHING on Photigy
- Affinity – Save 30% Off Everything!
- SEMRush – 50% Off An Additional User + SEMrush Pro = $135
- Album Parrot – Save 50% on your first year!
- JPEGMini – Save 25% Off Everything
- TheLawTog – Save 20% Off Everything
- Photomatix – Get 25% off all Photomatix apps with Coupon Code: BLF2020 From Friday Nov 27th Until Dec 6, 2020
Lenses
Sigma Lens Deals
- Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art – $40 Savings / Price: $1,059
- Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art – $240 Savings / Price: $1,059
- Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art – $120 Savings / Price: $679
- Sigma 24-105mm F4 DG OS HSM | Art – $100 Savings / Price: $799
- Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – $200 Savings / Price: $699
- Sigma 50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – $150 Savings / Price: $799
- Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – $150 Savings / Price: $1,049
- Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports – $160 Savings / Price: $1,339
- Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – $50 Savings / Price: $399
- Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – $50 Savings / Price: $289
- Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary – $100 Savings / Price: $449
- Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – $50 Savings / Price: $429
- Sigma Mount Converter MC-11 – $100 Savings / Price: $149
- Sigma Mount Converter MC-21 – $100 Savings / Price: $149
- Sigma 8-300mm DC Macro OS HSM | Contemporary
- Sigma 105mm F2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro
- Sigma 150-600mm DG OS HSM telephoto zoom
Deals on Nikon Lenses
- Nikon Mirrorless Mount Adapter FTZ – $49.95 Savings – Price $249.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S – SAVE $100 / Now $499.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S – SAVE $150 / Now $699.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S – SAVE $100 / Now $699.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S – SAVE $100 / Now $899.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S – SAVE $100 / Now $949.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S – SAVE $200 / Now $1,099.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S – SAVE $300 / Now$1,999.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR – $499.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G ED – SAVE $50 / Now $479.95- Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.8G – SAVE $70 / Now $629.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3G ED VR – SAVE $70 / Now $629.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S NIKKOR 24mm f/1.8G ED – SAVE $70 / Now $679.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S VR Micro-Nikkor 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED -SAVE $200 / Now $699.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S NIKKOR 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR – SAVE $100 / Now$849.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR – SAVE $100 / Now $999.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm F2.8G ED – SAVE $400 / Now $1,349.95 – B&H | Amazon
- AF-S NIKKOR 58mm f/1.4G – SAVE $150 / Now $1,449.95- Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm F2.8G ED – SAVE $150 / Now $1,449.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.4G – SAVE $150 / Now $1,549.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR – SAVE $500 / Now $1,599.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S NIKKOR 24mm f/1.4G ED – SAVE $200 / Now $1,799.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED – SAVE $200 / Now $1,799.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E ED – SAVE $200 / Now $1,899.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR – SAVE $450 / Now $1,899.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR – SAVE $300 / Now $3,299.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Deals on Sony Lenses
- Sony FE PZ 28-135mm F4 G OSS – Save $100 / Now $2,399.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM – Save $200 / Now $1,999.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony E 16–55mm F2.8 G – Save $100 / Now $1,299.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 24-70 mm F2.8 GM – Save $200 / Now $1,999.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 12-24mm F4 G – Save $100 / Now $1,674.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony E 70–350mm F4.5–6.3 G – Save $100 / Now $899.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 16-35 mm F4 ZA OSS – Save $250 / Now $1,099.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS – Save $100 / Now $1,399.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 24–105mm F4 G – Save $300 / Now $1,099.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 70-200 mm F2.8 GM OSS – Save $200 / Now $2,399.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 24-70mm F4 ZA OSS – Save $200 / Now $699.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 20mm F1.8 G – Save $50 / Now $849.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 G OSS – Save $100 / Now $1,174.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 24-240mm F3.5-6.3 OSS – Save $100/ Now $949.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 35mm f/1.8 – Save $50 / Now $699.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 55mm F1.8 ZA – Save $100 / Now $899.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 35mm F2.8 ZA – Save – $50 / $749.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 85mm F1.8 – Save $50 / Now $549.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony FE 50mm F1.8 – Save $50 / Now $199.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony E PZ 18–110 mm F4 G OSS – Save $100 / Now $3,549.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony E 24mm F1.8 ZA – Save $100 / Now $999.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony E 16-70mm F4 ZA OSS – Save $100 / Now $899.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony E 18–200mm F3.5-6.3 OSS – Save $100 / Now $799.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony E 10-18mm F4 OSS – Save $100 / Now $799.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony E 18-200mm F3.5-6.3 OSS LE – Save $100 / Now $749.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS – Save $100 / Now $549.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony E PZ 18–105mm F4 G OSS – Save $50 / Now $599.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony E 35mm F1.8 OSS – Save $50 / Now $424.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony E 20mm F2.8 – Save $50 / Now $299.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Sony E 16mm F2.8 – Save $25 / Now $224.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Deals on Tamron Lenses
- Tamron 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (model A046) – $50 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (model A036) $80 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron 70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VXD (model A056) $100 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (model A071) $80 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron 20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (model F050) $50 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron 24mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (model F051) $100 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron 35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (model F053) $50 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron SP 35mm F/1.4 Di USD (model F045) $200 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron SP 45mm F/1.8 Di VC USD (model F013) $200 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron 18-200mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC (model B018) $50 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (model B028) $50 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron 70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (model A034) $200 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Tamron SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 (model A022) $200 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Deals on Lensbaby Lenses
- Lensbaby Velvet 28 – Save $109.99 / Now $439.96 – Lensbaby | Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Lensbaby Sol 22 – Save $40 / Now $159.96 – Lensbaby | Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Lensbaby Sol 45 – Save $40 / Now $159.96 – Lensbaby | Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Lensbaby Twist 60 – Save $55.99 / Now $223.96 – Lensbaby | Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Lensbaby Composer Pro II with Sweet 80 Optic – Save $75.99 / Now $303.96 – Lensbaby | Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Lensbaby Creative Bokeh Optic – Save $20 / Now $79.96 – Lensbaby | Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Lensbaby Spark 2.0 with Sweet 50 Optic – Save $39 / Now $159.96 – Lensbaby | Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Lensbaby Burnside 35 – Save $99.99 – Now $399.96 – Lensbaby | Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Deals on Panasonic Lenses
- Panasonic 25mm f/1.7 ASPH – Save $100 / Now $147.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 12-35mm F/2.8 II Aspherical – Save $200 / Now $797.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 35-100mm f/2.8 II – Save $200 / Now $897.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Deals on Rentals
- Lensrentals – 30% and LensProToGo 25% off orders Codes: Lensrentals: LRBF20 LensProToGo: LPTGBF20
- Borrowlenses – Save 15% on rentals plus 2 free days for Thanksgiving week. Use code NOV15
More Deals Coming Soon! Updated Weekly!
Cameras and Drones
Deals on Sony Cameras
- α7 III Body + 28-70mm Lens Kit – Save $300 / Now $1,899.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- α7 III Body Only – Save $300 / Now $1,699.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- α9 Body Only – Black – Save $500 / Now $3,499.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- α7R IV Body Only – Black – Save $500 / Now $2,999.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- α7R II Body Only – Black – Save $500 / Now $1,299.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- α7S II Body Only – Black – Save $400 / Now $1,999.99 – B&H | Amazon
- ZV-1 – Save $100 / Now $699.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- RX100 VII Compact Camera – Save $100 / Now $1,199.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Deals on Canon Cameras
- EOS R – Save $200 / Now $1,599 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- EOS RP – Save $100 / Now $1,299.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- EOS 5DS – Save $1100 / Now $1,299.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- EOS 6D Mark II – Save $200 / Now $1,399.00 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- EOS Rebel T7 – Save $100 / Now $499.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- EOS Rebel SL3 – Save $50 / Now $549 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- EOS M6 Mark II – Save $50 / Now $799 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- PowerShot G7 X Mark III – Save $100 / Now $649 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- IVY CLIQ2 Instant Camear Printer – Save $40 / Now $83.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Deals on Nikon Cameras
- Z 50 Two Lens Kit – Save $250 / Now $1,099.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Z 5 Body Only – Save $100 / Now $1,299.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Z 6 Body Only – Save $200 / Now $1,799.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Z 7 Body Only – Save $200 / Now $2,599.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- MB-D16 Multi Battery Power Pack – Save $200 / Now $139.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- D500 Body Only – Save $100 / Now $1,499.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- D750 Body Only – Save $200 / Now $1,499.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- D850 Body Only – Save $500 / Now $2,499.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Deals on Fujifilm Cameras
- GFX 50R Body Only – Save $1,000 / Now $3,499.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- X-T3 Body Only – Save $500 / Now $999.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- X-T200 Body Only – Save $250 / Now $449.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- X-T30 Body Only – Save $100 / Now $799 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Deals on Panasonic Cameras
- Lumix DC-FZ80 – Save $100 / Now $297.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Lumix DC-GH5 – Save $700 / Now $1,297.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Lumix DC-G9 – Save $500 / Now $997.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Lumix DMC-G7 – Save $300 / Now $497.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Lumix DC-GH5s – Save $700 / Now $1,797.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Deals on Olympus Cameras
Deals on Leica Cameras
Deals on Action / Sports Cameras
- GoPro Hero9 – Save $50 / Now $399 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- DJI Osmo Action – Save $170 / Now $199 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon | DJI
Deals on Drones
- DJI – Get up to 46% off DJI Products from Nov 20 – 30, 2020
- DJI Mavic 2 Pro – Save $60 / Now $1,539 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon | DJI
- DJI Mavic Mini – Save $40 / Now $359 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon | DJI
- DJI Phantom 4 Pro – Save $80 / Now $1,519 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon | DJI
- DJI Mavic Mini 2 – Save $35 / Now $449 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
More Deals Coming Soon! Updated Weekly!
Flashes and Lighting
Although Westcott is known for their high-end cinema lights, they also have a great all-in-one ring light kit that is available for your increased amount of zoom calls with clients, your youtube side-hustle, or using during a photoshoot. Save yourself the hassle of buying things al a carte to build your setup over time and grab this complete kit. See all the Cyber Week Deals from Westcott Here.
MagMod
25% Off Original Magmod Products, including the Starter Kit, Wedding Starter Kit, the Mega Kit, and more!
V-Flat World
Save the following coupon codes – BFCM20-VFSINGLE for $20 off a single, or BFCM20-VFSET for $30 off a set! – Adorama | B&H | Amazon | V-Flat World
- Lumiquest – 30% Off in November with code LUMIQUEST30
- Flashpoint – Save up to $300 on select Flashpoint Lighting Systems
- Sony HVL-F60RM Wireless Radio Flash – Save $100 / Now $498 – Adorama | B&H
- Fiilex P360 Pro LED Light – Save $376 / Now $369 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Profoto A1X – Save $200 / Now $895 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Westcott – Save up to $200 on Solix LED Kits – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Savage Universal Modmaster 36″ Beauty Dish for Speedlights – Save $33 / Now $98.99 – Adorama | B&H
- Profoto C1 Plus Lighting Kit – Save $175 / Now $299 – Adorama
- Spiffy Gear – Save 50% On Light Blaster Line – Spiffy Gear | Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Bags and Straps
- 20% off all Everyday Bags
- 20% off all Travel Bags
- $60 off Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod ($35 off Aluminum)
- 20% off all Bag Organizers & Packing Cubes
- 10% off all Camera Straps & Clips
-
20% off PRVKE bags, Camera Cubes and accessories!
-
30% off DUO Daypack!
-
20% off D1 Fanny Pack!
-
30% off Veer packable bags, Detour hip packs, and lense case!
30% off of select items until 12/04 and 40% the weekend of Black Friday (11/27-11/30)
SpiderPro Single Camera System V2
Your camera from hip to hands in a flash! The SpiderPro Single Camera System is the perfect tool for the professional sport, wedding, or event photographer looking for a strap-free carrying solution. Now $150
Use promo code BF25 for 25% off orders of $100+
Lucky Straps – 15% Off + 10% off
Get 15% Off Sitewide from Nov 25-30th. Use code SLRLounge for an additional 10% off
All Camera Bags
- Peak Design – 20% Off from Nov 16-30th
- ONA Bowery Camera Bag – Save $64.75 / Now $194.25 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- ONA Clifton Camera & Everyday Backpack – Save $200 / Now $299 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- ThinkTank – Save 30% on select products from 11/23 – 12/4 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- WANDRD – Save up to 30% Off – WANDRD | Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Pelican – Free Addons & Save up to 45% on select products at Pelican – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
All Straps
- Peak Design – 10% Off All Straps
- Edelkrone – 30% Off All Products (Gimbals, Dollys, Etc)
- Lucky Straps – Get 15% Off (code SLRLounge for an additional 10% off)
- Spiderholster Backpacker Kit – Save 25% Now / $125
- Spiderholster Pro Handstrap V2 – Save 25% / Now $70
- Kelly Moore Bags – Up to 30% Off
Tripods and Gimbals
Tripods
- Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod – Save 17% / Now $24.88 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Peak Design Travel Tripod – Save up to $60 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon | Peak Design
- Manfrotto XPRO 3-Way, Pan-and-Tilt Head – Save $32 / Now $132.88 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Slik Sprint 150 Aluminum Tripod with Ball Head – Save $60 / Now $59.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Gimbals
- DJI Ronin SC Pro Kit – Save $210 / Now $329 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Zacuto Gratical Support Bundles – Save $300 – $1850 – Adorama | B&H
- DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit – Save $211 / Now $348 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-S Gimbal – Save $100 / Now $339 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- DJI Osmo Pocket – Save $120 / Now $249 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon | DJI
Other Accessories
The Westcott X-Drop is not a new product, however, it remains one of the most portable tools for photographers, specifically those specializing in headshots. This portable system that comes in a carry case builds a 5’x7′ or 5’x12′ background in 2 minutes and weighs in at just 3 pounds. Color options are standard Black, White, Gray, and Chroma-Key Green, however Westcott also has a wide variety of patterned backgrounds that come in either vinyl or canvas. We also find this backdrop incredibly useful for cleaning up your messy background on your next video call with a client.
Other Accessories
- Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) – Save $15 / Now $414 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro with Charging Case – Save $30 / Now $219.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Wacom PTH660 Intuos Pro Tablet – Save $50 / Now $329.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- STS Disposable 3-Ply Face Mask 50pk – Save $7 / Now $12.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Mujjo (Touchscreen Gloves) – Get 25% Off Sitewide with coupon code #25off from Nov 25-Dec 1st 2020
- Sandmarc Smartphone Accessories – Save 20% with code BF2020
- Apple HomePod Mini – Adorama | B&H
- Apple AirPods Pro – Save $31 / Now $219 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Datacolor SpyderX Pro Calibration – Save $40 / Now $129 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Platypod – Save on a variety of bundles and kits – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Datacolor SpyderX Photo Kit – Save $200! / Now $199 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon | Datacolor
Computers, Laptops, Monitors and Printers
Featured Computer Deals
Computers and Laptops
- Lenovo 15.6″ IdeaPad 5 Laptop – Save $55.99 / Now $699 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Apple 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (Mid 2020) – Save $150 / Now $1,649 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Apple 16″ MacBook Pro (Late 2019) – Save $250 / Now $2,149 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Apple 13″ MacBook Pro (8th Gen) – Save $90 / Now $1,209 – Adorama | B&H
- Razer Blade Pro 17″ Gaming Notebook – Save $400 / Now $2,799.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Consoles & Misc
- Google Nest Hub – Save $50 / Now $179 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Loupedeck+ and Loupedeck CT Consoles are 10% off from Nov 27-30th 2020 – Loupedeck | Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Printers
- Fuji Instax SHARE SP-3 Smartphone Printer – Save $90 / Now $79.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Printer – Save $20 – Only $59.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Canon Pixma TS3320 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer – Save $30 – Only $54.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Storage
- Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SATA III SSD – Save $50 / Now $99.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Gnarbox 2.0 1TB SSD – Save $100 / Now $799 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Synology DiskStation DS718+ 2-Bay NAS Enclosure – Save 20% – $399.99 – B&H
- Seagate 10TB Expansion Desktop USB Drive – Save $90 / Now $164.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Monitors
- Datacolor SpyderX Pro – Save $40 / Now $129.99 (Adorama | Amazon | B&H)
- Datacolor SpyderX Elite – Save $70 / Now $199 (Adorama | Amazon | B&H)
- BenQ DesignVue 27″ 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor – Save $40 / Now $499 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- Dell U2720Q UltraSharp 27″ 4K Ultra HD USB-C HDR IPS Monitor – Save $120 / Now $579 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
- BenQ 27″ 2K QHD IPS LED Monitor with Speakers – Save $30 / Now $299 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
… More Deals Coming Soon! Updated Weekly!
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.