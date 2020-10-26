Get Premium for $178 During Black Friday 2020

26 Nov 2020

Featured Deals

Black Friday

Zno Albums, Wall Art and Prints – 35% Off

Black Friday Sale Starts Now! Save Up to 35% Off Awesome Photo Albums! Code: BLACK35 Ends 11/30

sigma black friday

Sigma Lenses – Up to $240 Off

Big Black Friday savings on all of the best sigma lenses, including the 24-70mm F2.8, 25mm Art, 50mm Art, 85mm Art and more.  See the full list here.

westcott solix led

Westcott Solix LED Bi-Color Compact Kit

Save $110 on this popular Bi-Color LED Kit. With an adjustable temperature range of 3200K to 5600K, you can find the perfect match for your ambient environment.  The included diffusion dome and barn doors attach quickly using magnetic mounts, and make modifying the light simple.  This light is great for both still photography and video with its powerful 3100 Lux, 97 CRI accuracy, and flicker-free output. See all the Cyber Week Deals from Westcott Here

SLR Lounge Premium – $178 Plan or $598 Lifetime Plan

$100 off Annual Plan, $178 6 Month Plan for Black Friday Only, and a $598 Lifetime Plan for Black Friday Only.

photo flash drive

Custom Branded Drinkware – 25% Off + Free Shipping

PhotoFlashDrive is way more than just flash drives. Get early access to stock up on your customizable favorites at 25% off plus we’ll ship for FREE to anywhere in the U.S. Coupon Code: SLRBF Expires: 11/27/20

black flashpoint

Save BIG on Flashpoint – Up to $230 Off

Save up to $230 on the Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro, 400 Pro, 600, eVOLV 200 and Zoom Li-on and light up this holiday season! Check out these and other great deals from Flashpoint.

visual flow presets

Visual Flow Lightroom Presets Bundle – $320 ($475)

SLR Lounge’s sister company, Visual Flow is offering 33% off of their preset bundles.  Buy the entire set for just $320 and get access to 4 powerful and intuitive time-saving preset packs plus the retouching toolkit.

Education, Software and Apps

Featured Education, Software, and Printing Deals

See the best Black Friday deals in Education, Software, and Printing in the list below.

fstoppers black friday sale

Fstoppers 30% off ALL Tutorials

Save up to 60% when you purchase two or more tutorials together. Sale includes new releases and best sellers, including The Capture One Wedding Workflow, Mastering Macro Photography, and more!

Honeybook – 50% Off!

Save up to 50% on Honeybook!

Black Friday Fundy Graphic

Fundy Designer – Save up to $200

“Don’t miss Fundy Designer’s biggest sale of the year to get the world’s leading design and IPS Suite for professional photographers. Ready to purchase the Fundy Suite or upgrade your software? Click here!”

Cyber Monday Social 1 91 ratio

99 Designs – $50 Off

“Roll on Cyber Monday. Claim US$149 of value & get a head start on your next design– 99designs’ biggest sale of the year so get your skates on & save!”

sprout studio black friday

Sprout Studio – 30% Off

Save 30% on the Studio Management suite Sprout Studio (annual plan).

rawsie app slrlounge black friday 1

Rawsie image compressor –  20% off

20% off with the code BF20 on signing up before December 15.  Rawsie is the first RAW image compression app for pro photographers.

flosites sale

Flothemes – 35% Off 

Save 35% Off all themes or get a Free theme when you buy an Advanced or Pro setup with code BF2020 from Nov 19-30th.  Flothemes offers beautiful, fully customizable, and SEO friendly website designs for photographers, videographers, educators, designers, workshop organizers, and many other creatives!

adobe

Adobe Creative Cloud Discounts

Creative Cloud All Apps for Individuals – up to 25% off for first time subscribers, Students – up to 70% off for first time student subscribers, Teams – up to 25% off for first time team purchasers

format website

Format Website Builder – 25% off 

Format is offering 25% off Pro Yearly and Pro Plus Yearly plans with code SLRLOUNGE.

BayPhoto – 15% Off Acrylics

Bayphoto – Get 15% Off Acrylic Prints & Blocks with code 15ACR

canvas champ

Canvas Champ – Buy 1 Get 1 Free

Sitewide Sale for orders above $49, including canvases, pillows, gifts, home decor and more!  Use Code EBF49.

Topaz Labs Black Friday 2020 Deal

Topaz Labs Photo/Video Editing Bundle

“Get 60% off The Everything Bundle for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Own all eight of the Topaz Labs AI-powered desktop photo and video editing apps for $299.99 or less.”
bf cm 2800x1800 hero 2

Skylum Software Luminar AI Bundles – Save Up To 80%!!

LuminarAI is the first image editor fully powered by AI. With LuminarAI, creating striking photos becomes surprisingly easy and fun. Unlike traditional photo-editing, which can be boring and time-consuming, LuminarAI is all about the result, not the process.

Dxo Black Friday

The entire DXO shop will be on a discount of up to 50% until Midnight Nov 30th 2020 CET

  • The awesome Nik Collection on -50%, at 74.90$ from 149$
  • The new PhotoLab 4 Elite on -40% , at 119.90$ from 199$
  • The Filmpack collection on -50%, at 64.90$ from 129$
  • The Viewpoint software on -50%, at 24.90$ from 49$

All Education, Software, and Printing Deals

  • The Art of Six Figures – Each Day from Nov 16 – Nov 20 there will be a new discount on one of our courses, coaching, or products!
  • Fstoppers – Save 30% On all Fstoppers Originals. Save Up to 60% when you bundle tutorials together.
  • Retouching Toolkit – Get 25% off on all products – Save $33 / Now $99 Each
  • ON1 Photo Raw – Save $20 on ON1 Photo RAW 2021 & 1 Year of Plus
  • Capture One Pro – Save 50%-80% on Capture One Pro Software & Bundles
  • Sprout Studio – Save 30% on the Studio Management suite (annual plan)
  • Fundy Designer – Save up to 40% on Fundy Designer, design & IPS Suite
  • MasterClass – Get 2 Memberships for the price of 1!
  • Creative Live – Massive savings on courses sitewide. Discover what you love to do!
  • Bloom.io –  Organise the way you make money with Bloom. Start for FREE!
  • SmugMug – Looking for unlimited photo storage + secure sharing? SmugMug’s 40% off sale runs from Nov 19 – Nov 30. Try them free!
  • Squarespace – Save 10% off your first subscription of a website or domain by using code BLKFRI10
  • Pixpa – Save 50% on ALL Pixpa plans
  • Iris Works – 40% off their annual subscription for new subscribers. code BlackFriday2020
  • Shutter Evolve – Save up to 50% Site-Wide from Nov 27th – Dec 6th 2020
  • Cyberlink – Save up to 40% off select applications. Sale ends Nov 29th.
  • Photigy – 70% off sale on EVERYTHING on Photigy
  • Affinity – Save 30% Off Everything!
  • SEMRush – 50% Off An Additional User + SEMrush Pro = $135
  • Album Parrot – Save 50% on your first year!
  • JPEGMini – Save 25% Off Everything
  • TheLawTog – Save 20% Off Everything
  • Photomatix – Get 25% off all Photomatix apps with Coupon Code: BLF2020 From Friday Nov 27th Until Dec 6, 2020

Lenses

Sigma Lens Deals

Deals on Nikon Lenses

  • Nikon Mirrorless Mount Adapter FTZ – $49.95 Savings – Price $249.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S  – SAVE $100 / Now $499.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S – SAVE $150 / Now $699.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S – SAVE $100 / Now $699.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S – SAVE $100 / Now $899.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S – SAVE $100 / Now $949.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S – SAVE $200 / Now $1,099.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S – SAVE $300 / Now$1,999.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR – $499.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G ED – SAVE $50 / Now $479.95- Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.8G – SAVE $70 / Now $629.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3G ED VR – SAVE $70 / Now $629.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S NIKKOR 24mm f/1.8G ED – SAVE $70 / Now $679.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S VR Micro-Nikkor 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED -SAVE $200 / Now $699.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S NIKKOR 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR – SAVE $100 / Now$849.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR – SAVE $100 / Now $999.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm F2.8G ED – SAVE $400 / Now $1,349.95 – B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S NIKKOR 58mm f/1.4G – SAVE $150 / Now $1,449.95- Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm F2.8G ED – SAVE $150 / Now $1,449.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.4G – SAVE $150 / Now $1,549.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR – SAVE $500 / Now $1,599.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S NIKKOR 24mm f/1.4G ED – SAVE $200 / Now $1,799.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.4E ED – SAVE $200 / Now $1,799.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E ED – SAVE $200 / Now $1,899.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR – SAVE $450 / Now $1,899.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR – SAVE $300 / Now $3,299.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Deals on Sony Lenses

Deals on Tamron Lenses

  • Tamron 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (model A046) – $50 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (model A036) $80 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Tamron 70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VXD (model A056) $100 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Tamron 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (model A071)  $80 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Tamron 20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (model F050) $50 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Tamron 24mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (model F051) $100 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Tamron 35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (model F053)  $50 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Tamron SP 35mm F/1.4 Di USD (model F045) $200 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Tamron SP 45mm F/1.8 Di VC USD (model F013) $200 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Tamron 18-200mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC (model B018) $50 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Tamron 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (model B028) $50 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Tamron 70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (model A034) $200 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Tamron SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 (model A022) $200 Savings – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Deals on Lensbaby Lenses

Deals on Panasonic Lenses

  • Panasonic 25mm f/1.7 ASPH – Save $100 / Now $147.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 12-35mm F/2.8 II Aspherical – Save $200 / Now $797.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 35-100mm f/2.8 II – Save $200 / Now $897.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Deals on Rentals

  • Lensrentals – 30% and LensProToGo 25% off orders Codes: Lensrentals: LRBF20 LensProToGo: LPTGBF20
  • Borrowlenses – Save 15% on rentals plus 2 free days for Thanksgiving week. Use code NOV15

Cameras and Drones

Deals on Sony Cameras

  • α7 III Body + 28-70mm Lens Kit – Save $300 / Now $1,899.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • α7 III Body Only – Save $300 / Now $1,699.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • α9 Body Only – Black – Save $500 / Now $3,499.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • α7R IV Body Only – Black  – Save $500 / Now $2,999.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • α7R II Body Only – Black – Save $500 / Now $1,299.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • α7S II Body Only – Black – Save $400 / Now $1,999.99 – B&H | Amazon
  • ZV-1 – Save $100 / Now $699.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • RX100 VII Compact Camera – Save $100 / Now $1,199.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Deals on Canon Cameras

Deals on Nikon Cameras

Deals on Fujifilm Cameras

Deals on Panasonic Cameras

Deals on Olympus Cameras

Deals on Leica Cameras

  • M10 Digital Rangefinder – Save $1,000 / Now $6,995 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Deals on Action / Sports Cameras

Deals on Drones

Flashes and Lighting

westcott ringlight

Although Westcott is known for their high-end cinema lights, they also have a great all-in-one ring light kit that is available for your increased amount of zoom calls with clients, your youtube side-hustle, or using during a photoshoot. Save yourself the hassle of buying things al a carte to build your setup over time and grab this complete kitSee all the Cyber Week Deals from Westcott Here.

magmod starter kit

MagMod

25% Off Original Magmod Products, including the Starter Kit, Wedding Starter Kit, the Mega Kit, and more!

V-Flat World

Save the following coupon codes – BFCM20-VFSINGLE for $20 off a single, or BFCM20-VFSET for $30 off a set! – Adorama | B&H | Amazon | V-Flat World

  • Lumiquest – 30% Off in November with code LUMIQUEST30
  • Flashpoint – Save up to $300 on select Flashpoint Lighting Systems
  • Sony HVL-F60RM Wireless Radio Flash – Save $100 / Now $498 – Adorama | B&H
  • Fiilex P360 Pro LED Light – Save $376 / Now $369 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Profoto A1X – Save $200 / Now $895 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Westcott – Save up to $200 on Solix LED Kits – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Savage Universal Modmaster 36″ Beauty Dish for Speedlights – Save $33 / Now $98.99 – Adorama | B&H
  • Profoto C1 Plus Lighting Kit – Save $175 / Now $299 – Adorama
  • Spiffy Gear – Save 50% On Light Blaster Line – Spiffy Gear | Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Bags and Straps

peak design sale

Peak Design Sale

  • 20% off all Everyday Bags
  • 20% off all Travel Bags
  • $60 off Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod ($35 off Aluminum)
  • 20% off all Bag Organizers & Packing Cubes
  • 10% off all Camera Straps & Clips
wandrd

WANDRD Bags and Backpack Sale

  • 20% off PRVKE bags, Camera Cubes and accessories!
  • 30% off DUO Daypack!
  • 20% off  D1 Fanny Pack!
  • 30% off Veer packable bags, Detour hip packs, and lense case!
thinktank sale

Thinktank – 30%-40% Off

30% off of select items until 12/04 and 40% the weekend of Black Friday (11/27-11/30)

spider holster handstrap

SpiderPro Single Camera System V2

Your camera from hip to hands in a flash!  The SpiderPro Single Camera System is the perfect tool for the professional sport, wedding, or event photographer looking for a strap-free carrying solution.  Now $150

Use promo code BF25 for 25% off orders of $100+

lucky straps

Lucky Straps – 15% Off + 10% off

Get 15% Off Sitewide from Nov 25-30th. Use code SLRLounge for an additional 10% off

All Camera Bags

All Straps

Tripods and Gimbals

Tripods

Gimbals

Other Accessories

westcott x drop

The Westcott X-Drop is not a new product, however, it remains one of the most portable tools for photographers, specifically those specializing in headshots. This portable system that comes in a carry case builds a 5’x7′ or 5’x12′ background in 2 minutes and weighs in at just 3 pounds. Color options are standard Black, White, Gray, and Chroma-Key Green, however Westcott also has a wide variety of patterned backgrounds that come in either vinyl or canvas. We also find this backdrop incredibly useful for cleaning up your messy background on your next video call with a client.

Other Accessories

  • Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) – Save $15 / Now $414 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Apple AirPods Pro with Charging Case – Save $30 / Now $219.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Wacom PTH660 Intuos Pro Tablet – Save $50 / Now $329.95 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • STS Disposable 3-Ply Face Mask 50pk – Save $7 / Now $12.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Mujjo (Touchscreen Gloves) – Get 25% Off Sitewide with coupon code #25off from Nov 25-Dec 1st 2020
  • Sandmarc Smartphone Accessories – Save 20% with code BF2020
  • Apple HomePod Mini – Adorama | B&H
  • Apple AirPods Pro – Save $31 / Now $219 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Datacolor SpyderX Pro Calibration – Save $40 / Now $129 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Platypod – Save on a variety of bundles and kits – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Datacolor SpyderX Photo Kit – Save $200! / Now $199 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon | Datacolor

Computers, Laptops, Monitors and Printers

Featured Computer Deals

instax smartphone printer

Fuji Instax SHARE SP-3 Smartphone Printer

Save $90 / Now $79.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

datacolor spyder x elite

Datacolor SpyderX

gnarbox 2

Gnarbox 2.0

Computers and Laptops

  • Lenovo 15.6″ IdeaPad 5 Laptop – Save $55.99 / Now $699 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Apple 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (Mid 2020) – Save  $150 / Now $1,649 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Apple 16″ MacBook Pro (Late  2019) – Save $250 / Now $2,149 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Apple 13″ MacBook Pro (8th Gen) – Save $90 / Now $1,209 – Adorama | B&H
  • Razer Blade Pro 17″ Gaming Notebook – Save $400 / Now $2,799.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Consoles & Misc

Printers

  • Fuji Instax SHARE SP-3 Smartphone Printer – Save $90 / Now $79.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Printer – Save $20 – Only $59.99 Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Canon Pixma TS3320 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer – Save $30 – Only $54.99 Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Storage

  • Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SATA III SSD – Save $50 / Now $99.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Gnarbox 2.0 1TB SSD – Save $100 / Now $799 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Synology DiskStation DS718+ 2-Bay NAS Enclosure – Save 20% – $399.99 – B&H
  • Seagate 10TB Expansion Desktop USB Drive – Save $90 / Now $164.99 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Monitors

  • Datacolor SpyderX Pro – Save $40 / Now $129.99 (Adorama | Amazon | B&H)
  • Datacolor SpyderX Elite – Save $70 / Now $199  (Adorama | Amazon | B&H)
  • BenQ DesignVue 27″ 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor – Save $40 / Now $499 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • Dell U2720Q UltraSharp 27″ 4K Ultra HD USB-C HDR IPS Monitor – Save $120 / Now $579 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon
  • BenQ 27″ 2K QHD IPS LED Monitor with Speakers – Save $30 / Now $299 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

