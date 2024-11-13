Black Friday Deal Tracker 2024 Announced

Get ready to save big this holiday season! The Black Friday Deal Tracker 2024 is here, bringing you the ultimate guide to all the best discounts in the photography industry. From essential software to high-performance cameras and top-of-the-line gear, we’ve scoured the market to compile the hottest deals available. Whether you’re a professional looking to upgrade your equipment or a hobbyist hunting for budget-friendly options, this comprehensive tracker covers it all.
Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers—get everything you need to take your photography to the next level without breaking the bank! Since many of the best deals are yet-to-be-released, be sure to check the link below often, as we’ll update it every few days with new deals.See All of the Deals
Here are some of our favorite deals in the tracker.
SLR Lounge Deals
SLR Lounge Memberships
Level up your photography and scale your business this Black Friday with these special deals. (Learn More)
- $1500 Off $10K for $2K 12-Month Mentorship Program + Lifetime Premium Membership
- $300 (30%) Off SLR Lounge Premium Lifetime Membership
- $1000 Off $10K for $2K 6-Month Mentorship Program
Visual Flow Lightroom Presets
Up to 33% Off! Elevate Your Photography and Business Skills this Black Friday! Visual Flow is offering their biggest sale of the year on their industry-standard Lightroom Presets, created by SLR Lounge and DVLOP.
Designed to work in every Lighting Condition, even the challenging ones, and with every major camera make and model, these one-click presets are the perfect creative toolkit for professional photographers. Use the code “VFBF24” during checkout to save. (Learn More)
Featured Photography Deals
Imagen AI
With AI-powered tools, Imagen simplifies every aspect of a photographer’s workflow, from culling and editing to secure storage, making the post-production process 96% faster.
This Black Friday, Imagen is offering its biggest discounts yet. New subscribers enjoy 35% off their first invoice with the code Blackfriday25, and existing subscribers aren’t left out either. They get an extra 10% off already discounted prepaid credit packages, AKA double savings! (Learn More)
Luminar Neo
Get ready to capture your most amazing moments and create stunning images with Luminar Neo Biggest Black Friday Sale. Choose the perfect package and save up to 84%!
- 12-Month Subscription: Only $69/year | Includes: 100 Creative Add-ons + Full Video Course
- Perpetual License: One-time purchase of $99 | Includes: 100 Creative Add-ons + Full Video Course
- Extra Savings: Use code SLR10 for an additional 10% off!
Find the savings here. Use code SLR10 for an additional 10% off!
Shootproof
Now through 12/3, you can get 40% off your first year of ShootProof!
Focus on what matters most, and let ShootProof handle the rest. Featuring beautiful photo galleries, simple selling solutions, and powerful studio management tools, ShootProof streamlines photo delivery, proofing, and sales, so photographers can do what they do best. (Learn More)
Fundy Designer
Save 40% FOR LIFE during the Black Friday Sale! Automate your designs, save time, work smarter, and increase your profitability today!
Don’t miss out on our biggest sale of the year—your discount will be automatically applied at checkout – and applied forever. (Learn More)
Pixpa
Use this promo code BLFPIXPA55 to get up to 55% discount on annual plans Nov 29 – Dec 31.
Pixpa is an all-in-one, no-code website builder for creatives and small businesses to create beautiful, professional websites with an in-built online store, a dynamic blog, client galleries, ecommerce galleries, a photo gallery app, and marketing tools. Pixpa’s versatile platform has everything you need to showcase your work, share ideas, and sell your work online without any coding knowledge. (Learn More)
Tamron Lenses
Tamron has rolled out some incredible, limited-time deals on their lenses for the 2024 holiday season (available exclusively for customers in the USA and Canada). Between November 4, 2024 and January 5, 2025, shoppers can get instant savings of up to $200 USD / $300 CAD on a selection of Tamron’s most popular lenses. Take advantage of these savings at both authorized Tamron Americas retailers or the Tamron Store.
Here’s a look at the lenses included in the sale.
Sony E (APS-C Mirrorless)
- 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD (Model B060S) | Savings: $130 USD or $200 CAD
- 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (Model B061S) | Savings: $100 USD or $150 CAD
Fujifilm X (APS-C Mirrorless)
- 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD (Model B060X) | Savings: $130 USD or $200 CAD
- 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (Model B060X) | Savings: $100 USD or $150 CAD
- 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (Model B061X) | Savings: $100 USD or $150 CAD
- 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD (Model A057X) | Savings: $200 USD or $300 CAD
Sony FE (Full-Frame Mirrorless)
- 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A046S) | Savings: $100 USD or $150 CAD
- 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD (Model A068S) | Savings: $150 USD or $200 CAD
- 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 (Model A063S) | Savings: $200 USD or $200 CAD
- 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (Model A071S) | Savings: $100 USD or $150 CAD
- 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD (Model A058S) | Savings: $200 USD or $300 CAD
- 70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 (Model A065S) | Savings: $100 USD or $150 CAD
- 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (Model A047S) | Savings: $50 USD or $50 CAD
- 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (Model A067S) | Savings: $100 USD or $150 CAD
- 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD (Model A057S) | Savings: $200 USD or $300 CAD
- 20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (Model F050S) | Savings: $50 USD or $50 CAD
- 24mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (Model F051S) | Savings: $50 USD or $50 CAD
- 35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (Model F053S) | Savings: $50 USD or $50 CAD
Nikon Z (Full-Frame Mirrorless)
- 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (Model A047Z) | Savings: $100 USD or $150 CAD
- 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD (Model A058Z) | Savings: $200 USD or $300 CAD