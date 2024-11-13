Black Friday Deal Tracker 2024 Announced

Sean Lewis

Photography Tips

Get ready to save big this holiday season! The Black Friday Deal Tracker 2024 is here, bringing you the ultimate guide to all the best discounts in the photography industry. From essential software to high-performance cameras and top-of-the-line gear, we’ve scoured the market to compile the hottest deals available. Whether you’re a professional looking to upgrade your equipment or a hobbyist hunting for budget-friendly options, this comprehensive tracker covers it all.

Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers—get everything you need to take your photography to the next level without breaking the bank! Since many of the best deals are yet-to-be-released, be sure to check the link below often, as we’ll update it every few days with new deals.

See All of the Deals

Here are some of our favorite deals in the tracker.

SLR Lounge Deals

SLR Lounge Memberships

Level up your photography and scale your business this Black Friday with these special deals. (Learn More)

  • $1500 Off $10K for $2K 12-Month Mentorship Program + Lifetime Premium Membership
  • $300 (30%) Off SLR Lounge Premium Lifetime Membership
  • $1000 Off $10K for $2K 6-Month Mentorship Program

Visual Flow Lightroom Presets

Up to 33% Off! Elevate Your Photography and Business Skills this Black Friday! Visual Flow is offering their biggest sale of the year on their industry-standard Lightroom Presets, created by SLR Lounge and DVLOP.

Designed to work in every Lighting Condition, even the challenging ones, and with every major camera make and model, these one-click presets are the perfect creative toolkit for professional photographers. Use the code “VFBF24” during checkout to save. (Learn More)

Featured Photography Deals

Imagen AI

With AI-powered tools, Imagen simplifies every aspect of a photographer’s workflow, from culling and editing to secure storage, making the post-production process 96% faster.

This Black Friday, Imagen is offering its biggest discounts yet. New subscribers enjoy 35% off their first invoice with the code Blackfriday25, and existing subscribers aren’t left out either. They get an extra 10% off already discounted prepaid credit packages, AKA double savings! (Learn More)

Luminar Neo

Get ready to capture your most amazing moments and create stunning images with Luminar Neo Biggest Black Friday Sale. Choose the perfect package and save up to 84%!

  • 12-Month Subscription: Only $69/year | Includes: 100 Creative Add-ons + Full Video Course
  • Perpetual License: One-time purchase of $99 | Includes: 100 Creative Add-ons + Full Video Course
  • Extra Savings: Use code SLR10 for an additional 10% off!

Find the savings here. Use code SLR10 for an additional 10% off!

Shootproof

Now through 12/3, you can get 40% off your first year of ShootProof!

Focus on what matters most, and let ShootProof handle the rest. Featuring beautiful photo galleries, simple selling solutions, and powerful studio management tools, ShootProof streamlines photo delivery, proofing, and sales, so photographers can do what they do best. (Learn More)

Fundy Designer

Save 40% FOR LIFE during the Black Friday Sale! Automate your designs, save time, work smarter, and increase your profitability today!

Don’t miss out on our biggest sale of the year—your discount will be automatically applied at checkout – and applied forever. (Learn More)

Pixpa

Use this promo code BLFPIXPA55 to get up to 55% discount on annual plans Nov 29 – Dec 31.

Pixpa is an all-in-one, no-code website builder for creatives and small businesses to create beautiful, professional websites with an in-built online store, a dynamic blog, client galleries, ecommerce galleries, a photo gallery app, and marketing tools. Pixpa’s versatile platform has everything you need to showcase your work, share ideas, and sell your work online without any coding knowledge. (Learn More)

Tamron Lenses

Tamron has rolled out some incredible, limited-time deals on their lenses for the 2024 holiday season (available exclusively for customers in the USA and Canada). Between November 4, 2024 and January 5, 2025, shoppers can get instant savings of up to $200 USD / $300 CAD on a selection of Tamron’s most popular lenses. Take advantage of these savings at both authorized Tamron Americas retailers or the Tamron Store.

Here’s a look at the lenses included in the sale.

Sony E (APS-C Mirrorless)

Fujifilm X (APS-C Mirrorless)

Sony FE (Full-Frame Mirrorless)

Nikon Z (Full-Frame Mirrorless)

See All of the Deals

RELATED POSTS

best tripod for landscape photography

Best Tripod For Landscape Photography

November 13, 2024

Landscape photography is one of the few genres where photographers use a...

Nikon NEF Raw File Compression Test 06

8-Bit vs 16-bit Images | A Visual Demonstration

November 12, 2024

Most photographrs have probably heard about 8-bit vs 16-bit images, yet not...

lightroom export crop for instagram

Lightroom Export Settings For Instagram

November 12, 2024

Instagram quickly became one of the most popular platforms for sharing photos...

Photo Album Orientation: Is Landscape, Portrait or Square Best?

November 11, 2024

Choosing the right orientation for a photo album may seem like a...