B&H Introduces The PAYBOO Card To Cover The Sales Tax

Lets face it, nobody likes to pay sales tax. Fortunately, B&H has a solution! Today, the team at B&H introduced the Payboo card. This new payment option from B&H will allow shoppers to save the equivalent to the sales tax they’ve paid on each purchase shipped to eligible states, immediately crediting them that percentage in return.

This offer is available for shoppers who pay for an entire B&H purchase with the Payboo card. B&H will issue a loyalty return in the form of a credit directly on your purchase order, invoice and/or receipt before you pay.

Use Payboo and save the tax — you pay the tax, and we pay you back instantly! When you make any taxable purchase at B&H with Payboo, you receive an immediate, instant reward equal to the sales tax you paid. And at B&H, instant means instant — no expiring points, credits, or coupons to worry about. It’s that simple. (Note: B&H will collect and remit state sales tax in accordance with state sales tax laws and regulations.) Nearly one year ago, the Supreme Court ruled that out-of-state retailers must collect sales tax on internet sales. California recently implemented this ruling and B&H is now collecting sales tax on all applicable sales in California, which has impacted B&H and our customers. For 46 years, B&H has been committed to providing unparalleled value and customer service, so we came up with Payboo to eliminate the impact of sales tax for our customers.

We know you have many choices where to buy creative tech gear, and we truly appreciate your business. With Payboo, we believe B&H will become an even clearer choice for all your technology needs. Please visit us today and start saving!

Thank you – B&H Photo Video & Audio B&H

Additional Information

The new tax-equivalent loyalty rewards are valid in most states, excluding Alabama, the District of Columbia, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming. For those states, please visit bhphotovideo.com and enter in your zip code to see your savings. Jurisdictions that do not require B&H to collect and remit state and/or local sales or use tax are also not eligible.

For more details check out the frequently asked questions page here – https://www.bhphotovideo.com/credit-cards