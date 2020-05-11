Today Adobe made the announcement that it will pivot its in-person events to a virtual format for the remainder of 2020, which includes its annual creativity conference, Adobe MAX. This announcement is part of Adobe’s ongoing commitment to continue to protect the health and wellbeing of its employees, customers, partners, and communities and do its part to flatten the curve of COVID-19. While attending these conferences in person has always been a highlight of my, and many of the attendees year, it’s also quite an expensive endeavor, so these changes are kind of a big deal for everyone who’s never had the opportunity to attend before! Here’s the entire announcement from Adobe;

At Adobe, events are always exciting opportunities to showcase our innovation, to be inspired, network, and learn from one another.

We have made the critical decision to pivot Adobe’s in-person events to a virtual format for the remainder of 2020. It is our ongoing commitment to continue to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners, and communities and do our part to flatten the curve of COVID-19.



This unprecedented time has spawned an amazing amount of creativity, productivity, collaboration, and innovation at Adobe. More than ever, we are committed to delivering the world’s best digital events for our customers and communities all around the world.

On October 19, we will host Digital MAX, which promises to be one of the most immersive, imaginative, and innovative digital events of the year. As always, we’ll be unveiling the latest Creative Cloud innovation, hearing from some of the most inspirational creative leaders in the world, and creating new and exciting ways to connect our global community. And best yet, the magic of Adobe MAX will be open to everyone.

This year, we already transformed the global Adobe Digital Summit from in-person to online in just four weeks. We launched with keynotes, 100+ sessions, with hundreds of thousands of community members tuning in. Adobe Summit is now an online destination, with new content being released all the time on Adobe.com, available for free to all.

Changing the world through digital experiences is the mission of this company. We are committed to keeping businesses up and running, students learning, creatives creating, and governments connected to their citizens.

Now more than ever, it is critical that we come together across the globe to support one another. At Adobe, we are implementing a number of customer-friendly programs to provide continued access to our products, partnering with other businesses as well as public and civic organizations to help those most in need, and giving back to the communities where we live and work.

For more information, you can read the full blog post from Adobe here and as usual, if you have any thoughts or questions please leave them in the comments below!