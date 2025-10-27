How to Get Big Depth of Field

For outdoor and landscape photographers, getting corner-to-corner sharpness often feels like the holy grail. A big depth of field allows every element—foreground, midground, and background—to appear crisp and detailed, giving viewers the sense that they can step right into the frame. Achieving maximum depth of field isn’t just technical; it’s creative, making your images immersive and full of life.

There are three primary ways to get there: carefully choosing aperture and focus, focus stacking, or using a tilt-shift lens. While all are effective, this guide will focus on the most practical method—mastering aperture and focus—since it’s accessible to every photographer, costs nothing, and works well when you need to shoot quickly in changing outdoor conditions.

1. How to Choose the Optimal Aperture

Aperture directly influences how much of your scene appears sharp. Narrow apertures like f/22 can bring nearly everything into focus, but they also introduce diffraction, which can soften details. Instead of always defaulting to the smallest aperture, aim for balance. For most lenses, the sweet spot falls between f/8 and f/16, where you’ll achieve both sharpness and depth.

2. Experiment With Your Lens

It’s essential that you put your lens through its paces by testing the results of images taken at different apertures. I find that my Canon 16-35mm gives me the sharpest images at apertures between f/8 and f/16 with f/11 being my ‘go-to’ setting for most shooting situations. Take the same shot at different apertures in the same lighting conditions and see which gives you the sharpest results. The shot below had an aperture of f/11.

3. Balance Foreground and Background

So lets say you’re shooting a forest scene and you’ve got some really interesting mossy rocks in your foreground about 8 ft away from the lens. You’ve recently determined that your lens produces it’s sharpest results in low light with an aperture setting of F/8. You take the shot but that foreground looks kind of blurry.

This is where you’ll have to compromise on overall image sharpness so that you can get everything in focus, including that essential foreground. You could focus stack and stay at f/8 but lets say that time wont allow that. Try setting your aperture to f/16 and you’ll likely find the perfect compromise of image quality and corner to corner sharpness that you desire.

4. Choosing Where to Focus

This is a question I get asked all the time by new photographers. Here’s my method. For landscape photography with a huge depth of field I’ll usually pick an object that’s about two thirds of the way into the distance. The object must have some contrasting line that I can view in my cameras Live View mode. I’ll manually rotate the focus ring on my lens until that object appears sharp in my live view screen.

Examples of where to focus for big DOF:

In my shot ‘Steamy Mornings’ of Punchbowl Falls in Oregon, I chose to focus on the small branches of a tree about two thirds of the way into my distance.

As you can see they offered the perfect subject in which to place my focus because they were sharp edged and in contrast with the dazzling morning mist. Lucky eh? I chose an aperture of f/16 in order to get the foreground leaves sharp.

In my shot of Portland Japanese Garden, I deliberately chose NOT to focus on the tree which was my obvious subject. Instead I focused on a sharply back lit tree branch in the background.

I used an aperture of f/16 because I was quite close to the foreground. and I wanted the moss and leaves to be in focus. My DOF was… well, massive.

Finally my shot of ‘El Capitan’ in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico offers a very obvious focus point which also happens to be my main subject.

I used an aperture of f/11 to achieve a huge depth of field and used the sweet spot of sharpness in my 16-35mm lens.

I also prefer the sunstar at f/11 for this shot.

Step 5: When to Compromise

It’s important to remember that “maximum depth of field” doesn’t always mean flawless sharpness everywhere. Sometimes you’ll need to trade a little foreground clarity to protect background detail, or vice versa. Compared with alternatives like focus stacking (which requires multiple frames and editing) or tilt-shift lenses (effective but expensive), aperture control is the fastest and most practical approach for most outdoor scenarios.

Quick Tips for Achieving Maximum Depth of Field

Use a tripod to stabilize shots at narrower apertures.

Switch to Live View for precise manual focusing.

Explore hyperfocal distance charts or apps to maximize sharpness.

Zoom in on your LCD at 100% to check sharpness before moving to the next location.

Conclusion: Mastering Big Depth of Field Without Extra Gear

Achieving big depth of field doesn’t require complex techniques or specialty lenses. By understanding your aperture, testing your lens, and carefully choosing where to focus, you can consistently capture landscapes with striking, corner-to-corner clarity. The more you practice, the more intuitive these decisions become—and soon, achieving maximum depth of field will feel second nature.