The Nikon D850 Announced But Not Revealed

So, this is it. The successor to the wildly successful and precedent setting D800, D810 – the D850.

Well, sort of.

Just moments ago Nikon rang in the break of its centennial anniversary with a teaser announcement of the development of the new Nikon D850. The emphasis there being placed on the word ‘development’ as Nikon, in rather common Nikon fashion, has bathed specifications about the D850 in ambiguity. To be more precise, we don’t actually know much about the camera other than the name, that it will do 8K timelapses, and will remain a high resolution body. As for the rest? Well, that’s currently up for speculation and no doubt that’s part of their intent. Well played, I might add.

There’s a palpable level of Nikon pride and pomp and circumstance in the text of the press release, with lines like,

“The D850 will exceed the expectations of the vast range of photographers that seek the high resolution and high-speed capabilities that only a Nikon of this caliber complemented by NIKKOR lenses can offer.” Clearly Nikon is betting big on this new rig.

But that’s not all their saying/insinuating/inferring in the release, because if you comb through it you’ll also see they suggest it useful for sports and weddings; two genres not particularly associated with the D810. You’d often see it in the hands of the likes of Peter Lindbergh and Annie Leibovitz, in fact, but not typically found along the 50 yard line. But furthermore they claim it to have new technologies as a result of feedback from users, and that line, particularly, really sends the mind racing.

What could it be?

As a platform the D800 broke new ground and then the D810 refined it. It really was a benchmark, and it moved the goal posts. What will this have to do the same? Well, at this point we’re left like children on Christmas eve, simply awash with the thought of possibilities, and we’ll just have to try to enjoy it.

Have a look at the official release below, and let us know what you’d like to see in the new Nikon D850.

Press release:

Development Of Digital SLR Camera Nikon D850

MELVILLE, NY – Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the development of the next generation full-frame, high-resolution, high-speed digital SLR cameras with the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Nikon D850. This announcement coincides with Nikon’s 100th anniversary of its establishment, which is celebrated today.

The D850 will be a formidable tool for creators who will not compromise on exceptional image quality and versatility, including both aspiring and professional photographers as well as hobbyists who capture landscapes, weddings, sports, fashion, commercial imagery and multimedia content creators.

The D850 is the successor to the D810, which has been highly praised by its users for offering extremely sharp and clear rendering, with rich tone characteristics. This powerful new FX-format digital SLR camera is engineered with a range of new technologies, features and performance enhancements that are a direct result of feedback from users, who demand the very best from their camera equipment. The D850 will exceed the expectations of the vast range of photographers that seek the high resolution and high-speed capabilities that only a Nikon of this caliber complemented by NIKKOR lenses can offer.

To learn more about the Nikon D850, please visit nikonusa.com/d850. Information regarding the release of this product will be announced at a later date.