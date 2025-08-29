Shoott Review: Can You Really Get a Professional Photo Session for Free?

Finding a good photographer can be intimidating. Between potentially high session fees, long wait times, and the uncertainty of whether you’ll even like the final images, it’s no wonder many people put off booking portraits altogether. At the same time, photographers sometimes struggle to book sessions regularly because of the issues noted above, not to mention how competitive the photography industry has become in the digital age. That’s where Shoott.com comes in. Shoott is a female-led photography startup that has entered industry with the goal of changing the way people book and pay for photography. It also serves as a source for photographers to find quick, paid gigs. The premise is simple: For clients, book a professional mini-session for free, get your photos within days, and only pay for the images you want to keep with no upfront fees, no hidden costs. For photographers, Shoott handles the busy work while you focus on what drew you into the industry in the first place: creating great imagery.

Because it sounds like a great opportunity for both clients and photographers, we decided to try it out and see how the experience stacks up. Below, we’ll explore in more detail how the service works to help you see if Shoott is a good fit, whether you’re looking to book photos or capture them.

How Shoott Works

As we mentioned above, Shoott aims to build its service around accessibility and convenience. This means the process should flow smoothly from start to finish with as few hiccups as possible. Here’s a simple overview of the basic flow clients should expect when booking a session through Shoott:

Pick a Date and a Location: First, you’ll need to pick a date and a location. Shoott has curated a selection of scenic outdoor spots in each of the cities they represent across 60 cities in 36 US states (and this list is growing all the time). These locations feature everything from urban backdrops to parks and waterfronts. After clicking on a location, you can select a regular outdoor session or in some select cases – a studio-type session. Depending on what you’re looking for stylistically, you should be able to find a spot that suits your needs. You can also filter the schedule by Top Photographer by browsing through different portfolios if you want to go that route instead.



Book a 30-Minute Session: Once you've dialed in on a date and location, it is time to book a session. Scheduling is handled online, and there's no upfront cost to reserve a slot. These 30-minute sessions are fast-paced, but you can still expect your photographer to focus on capturing a variety of looks and poses.



For those who need more time or have specific requirements, Shoott offers options for booking personalized photography experiences, including sessions for events, product and e-commerce imagery, professional headshots, in-home portraits, and more.

Above: Portfolio page for Los Angeles photographer Will S.

Meet Your Photographer: Shoott will pair you with a vetted local pro, or you can review portfolios from Top Photographers on Shoott’s vetted list and choose one whose style you like.

Get Your Gallery: Within 3–5 business days, you’ll receive a digital gallery with 40+ lightly edited, high-resolution photos.

Buy Only What You Love: Pricing is à la carte, starting at $25 per photo, with discounts for larger orders. If you don’t like any of the shots, you’re not obligated to buy. A full gallery will only cost a maximum of $298.

If you’ve never tried to book a session before, this represents a unique model within the photography industry. Instead of paying a hefty session fee up front and hoping you like the results, clients can judge the work before spending a dime. It’s true, you’re investing your time to book and attend the session, but because of how photographers are selected and the system that Shoott has in place, the chances of you not liking your photos is slim.

What Makes Shoott Different

At first glance, Shoott looks like another “Uber for photography” platform, but that is not necessarily the case. Here are a few things that set it apart:

No upfront session fee: Many photographers charge $200–$500+ just to reserve their time, and that may or may not include a limited number of digital images or prints. Also, photographers who charge to reserve their time often rely on print sales to boost their earnings for each session, and they expect clients to spend much more on images than the sitting (or shooting) fee. With Shoott, the risk is essentially zero with a free session and no obligation to purchase any images.

Local professional talent: Shoott isn’t hiring hobbyists with entry-level gear. There’s a list of professional gear that photographers must own, so they’re not going to show up with a basic point-and-shoot camera or their iPhone. Furthermore, the talent roster includes experienced photographers who have been vetted for both skill and client experience. They must demonstrate their technical ability with their portfolio while the interview process is designed to confirm their understanding of the process and policies that the Shoott team has put in place.

Sliding-scale pricing: The more photos you buy, the more you save. A handful of images costs less than a full set, making it flexible for different budgets. We’ll cover this in more detail when covering our test shoot below.

Speed and convenience: From booking to delivery, the process is streamlined. For busy families and creators, that’s a huge draw.

Compared to the traditional portrait booking process, where you’re committing hundreds of dollars before seeing a single shot, Shoott feels refreshingly modern.

The Client Experience

So what’s it actually like to use Shoott? Here’s a breakdown of Shoott’s test session.

Booking

The website was easy to navigate, with multiple location and time slot options available. It felt more like booking a hotel than hiring a photographer, and we mean that in a good way.

The Shoot

Our photographer was professional, efficient, and had clearly scouted the location ahead of time. He was also able to frame the shots in a way that made the location look somewhat empty, despite how crowded the location was. Even with just 30 minutes, we came away with a surprising variety of poses and backgrounds captured in just a couple of spots.

Turnaround

True to their promise, we had a gallery link in our inbox within a few days. The edits were light but clean, featuring good color, exposure, and crop work without heavy retouching. We also requested a black and white edit for a few of the images.

Pricing

As advertised, individual images start at $25/each, and the price drops down to $18/each if you order ten or more images. The full gallery is priced closer to a traditional session package, coming in at $298 for 40+ digital photos and $40 retouching credits. Knowing we didn’t have to buy anything made the decision stress-free, but again, it’s highly unlikely that you would opt out of buying any photos.

If you’d like to give Shoott a try for yourself with a FREE session and only pay for the photos you want to keep, you can do so here.

Pros & Cons

With every service, you can expect to find a set of pros and cons that you’ll need to weigh against one another to determine whether or not it’s a good fit.

Pros:

Affordable

Low risk

Quick turnaround

Talented (and vetted) photographers

Cons:

Sessions are short (not ideal if you want multiple outfits or locations), and availability is limited to Shoott’s designated spots. That said, you can book a custom session to accommodate your needs.

Who It’s Best For

Shoott isn’t trying to replace the full-service, luxury portrait experience, and that’s okay. Instead, it’s carving out a niche that works well for a variety of photography customers, including families who want updated portraits or shots for holiday cards without dropping hundreds of dollars. It’s also a great photography resource for couples looking for quick anniversary or engagement photos. And, while we haven’t tested other genres, Shoott also prides itself on providing professional photos for Content Creators who need fresh, high-quality images for social media or branding.

In all of these cases, Shoott offers an affordable, low-commitment way to get professional photography without friction.

Opportunities for Photographers

Shoott also doubles as a platform for photographers. Professionals who join the team get effortless client flow without having to worry about marketing or admin tasks. It’s not going to replace a high-end, full-service studio, but for photographers who want extra (competitive) income or enjoy working with an automatic stream of clients, it’s a viable option. There’s even a chance you might shift your own model based on the success of your shoots through Shoott.

Some perks for working as a photographer with Shoott include:

You’re allowed to feature the images you create through Shoott on in your own portfolio, so long as the client hasn’t requested a private gallery.

Shoott does not have a non-compete clause, which means Shoott won’t keep you from continuing to work as a freelancer or for other studios.

You can earn up to a 90% commission with repeat clients.

Shoott reports that in 2024 “the average Shoott photographer made between $166-$199 per photography hour.”

Shoott provides rich resources for its photographers including troubleshooting and support, personalized training resources, photography software discounts, and optional editing services.

More

If you’re a photographer interested in joining, Shoott accepts applications on their website. They’re currently looking for photographers who focus on family photos, engagement, online-dating profile pics, actor headshots, and/or event photography. If you work within these genres, we highly encourage you to explore this opportunity further and see how Shoott sessions will fit into your workflow. Please note, there are certain gear and skill requirements you’ll need to get your foot in the door, which you can learn more about on Shoott’s application page.

Final Thoughts

Shoott won’t be for everyone. If you’re looking for a full-day lifestyle shoot with wardrobe styling, multiple locations, and fine-art editing, you’ll still want to hire a traditional photographer. But if you need high-quality portraits quickly, affordably, and without the upfront gamble, Shoott delivers exactly what it promises. You can give them a visit online to see for yourself. In a crowded photography market, it’s refreshing to see a company innovate around accessibility while still delivering strong results.