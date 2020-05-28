Samyang, (also known as Rokinon), has recently released updated versions of two of its popular and best-selling lenses: the MF 14mm F2.8 MK2 and the MF 85mm F1.4 MK2.

The updated lenses feature the same optical designs as the previous versions, but they’ve added new features to provide a more robust user experience. Both lenses now have a switch for de-clicking the aperture without the need to tear it apart, weather-sealing, and an updated focus ring for better grip. The 14mm F2.8 MK2 also has a new focus lock switch for ensuring the focus doesn’t get bumped out of place while you’re shooting!

14mm F/2.8 Mk2 Technical Specs

Focal Length 14mm

Maximum Aperture f/2.8

Minimum Aperture f/22

Lens Mount Sony E

Format Compatibility Full-Frame

Angle of View 115.7°

Minimum Focus Distance 11.02″ / 28 cm

Optical Design 14 Elements in 10 Groups

Diaphragm Blades 9

Focus Type Manual Focus

Image Stabilization No

Filter Size None

Dimensions (ø x L) 3.43 x 4.81″ / 87 x 122.1 mm

Weight 1.56 lb / 708 g

Price – $499 Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Sample Image from the 14mm f/2.8 Mk2

85mm f/1.4 Mk2 Technical Specs

Focal Length 85mm

Maximum Aperture f/1.4

Minimum Aperture f/22

Lens Mount Sony E

Format Compatibility Full-Frame

Angle of View 28.3°

Minimum Focus Distance 3.61′ / 1.1 m

Optical Design 9 Elements in 7 Groups

Diaphragm Blades 9, Rounded

Focus Type Manual Focus

Image Stabilization No

Filter Size 72 mm (Front)

Dimensions (ø x L) 3.07 x 3.96″ / 78 x 100.7 mm

Weight 1.32 lb / 599 g

Price $399 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Sample Image from the 85mm f/1.4 Mk2

Both lenses are available for Canon EF, Nikon F, Sony E, Fujifilm X, Canon M & MFT mount cameras. We’ve already ordered these lenses to review but until we get them and get the review done, is there anything you’d like to see tested or covered once we do get hands-on with these new pieces of glass? Let us know in the comments below so we can be sure to address them.