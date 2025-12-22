Profoto Launches Holiday Flash Sale: Save Up to $400 on B-Series, D-Series, and A-Series Lights

Profoto has officially kicked off its year-end flash sale, offering creators significant savings on its most trusted lighting tools. Running now through December 31, 2025, the holiday promotion includes up to $400 off popular Profoto monolights and compact flashes. In addition, you can save 10% on Profoto’s Clic Light Shaping Tools. This is a no-brainer for photographers looking to upgrade or expand their kit heading into the new year.

Save on Creator-Favorite Lights

The sale covers a wide range of Profoto’s portable and studio-ready lighting, including the powerful B-Series, versatile D30, and compact A-Series:

B-Series: B20 & B30

Battery-powered, lightweight, and color-consistent, these location lights are built for fast-moving shoots and hybrid workflows.

B20 (250Ws) : $1,795 (was $1,995)

: $1,795 (was $1,995) B20 Duo Kit : $3,550 (was $3,950)

: $3,550 (was $3,950) B30 (500Ws) : $2,195 (was $2,395)

: $2,195 (was $2,395) B30 Duo Kit: $4,345 (was $4,745)

Save up to $400 on the B-Series.

D-Series: D30

For studio shooters, the D30 offers consistent performance with the flexibility of bi-color LED modeling lights.

D30 (500Ws, bi-color LED) : $1,795 (was $1,995)

: $1,795 (was $1,995) D30 Duo Kit: $3,550 (was $3,950)

Save up to $400 on the D Series.

A-Series: A10 & A2

Compact and intuitive, the A-Series remains a top choice for event photographers and on-location creators who value portability without sacrificing quality.

A10 for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm : $995 (was $1,149)

: $995 (was $1,149) A2 Monolight : $895 (was $995)

: $895 (was $995) A2 Connect Kit: $995 (was $1,095)

Save up to $154 on the A-Series.

Light Shaper of the Month: Clic Series

In addition to lighting gear, Profoto is spotlighting its Clic light shaping tools as part of its ongoing “Light Shaper of the Month” campaign, which is perfect timing for those looking to shape or soften their light. Now, through the rest of December, you can save 10% on this incredible lineup:

Clic Softbox Octa : $269.10 (was $299)

: $269.10 (was $299) Clic Softbox Strip : $296.10 (was $329)

: $296.10 (was $329) Clic Color Effects Kit : $179.10 (was $199)

: $179.10 (was $199) Clic Color Correction Kit : $134.10 (was $149)

: $134.10 (was $149) Clic Magnum : $170.10 (was $189)

: $170.10 (was $189) Clic Barndoor : $71.10 (was $79)

: $71.10 (was $79) Clic Fresnel : $89.10 (was $99)

: $89.10 (was $99) Clic Snoot : $53.10 (was $59)

: $53.10 (was $59) Clic Grid Kit : $71.10 (was $79)

: $71.10 (was $79) Clic OCF Adapter II : $269.10 (was $299)

: $269.10 (was $299) Clic CTO Kit : $89.10 (was $99)

: $89.10 (was $99) Clic Softgrid Strip : $116.10 (was $129)

: $116.10 (was $129) Clic Softgrid Octa : $116.10 (was $129)

: $116.10 (was $129) Clic Dome: $44.10 (was $49)

Save 10% on Clic Light Shaping Tools.

Whether you’re building your first off-camera lighting setup or refreshing your gear for 2026, Profoto’s year-end sale is one of the most comprehensive of the season. All deals are available through December 31 at 11:59 PM PST, while supplies last.