Picture Frame Sizes for Standard and Custom Sizes

Choosing the right picture frame size is an essential part of framing your artwork, photos, or other decorative pieces. Picture frames come in a range of sizes to fit various picture dimensions, and it’s crucial to select the right size for your picture to look its best. In this guide, we’ll discuss standard and custom picture frame sizes, how to choose the right frame size for a picture, and measuring for custom picture frames.

Standardized Picture Frame Sizes

Standard picture frame sizes refer to sizes that are commonly used in the framing industry. These sizes include the following:

Frame Size Mat Opening Image Size 8″ x 10″ 4.5″ x 6.5″ 5″ x 7″ 11″ x 14″ 7.5″ x 9.5″ 8″ x 10″ 16″ x 20″ 10.5″ x 13.5″ 11″ x 14″ 20″ x 24″ 15.5″ x 19.5″ 16″ x 20″ 24″ x 36″ 19.5″ x 29.5″ 20″ x 30″ 30″ x 40″ 21.5″ x 31.5″ 22″ x 32″

Standard picture frames are readily available, making it easy to find the right size for your picture. They are also often less expensive than custom picture frames.

Custom Picture Frame Sizes

Frame Sizes Custom picture frames are made to fit a specific picture or artwork size. Reasons for choosing custom picture frames can vary, such as having an unusual picture size or wanting a unique look for the frame. Examples of custom picture frame sizes include circular frames or frames with irregular shapes.

Measuring for Custom Picture Frame Sizes

If you have a picture that doesn’t fit any standard frame size or you want a unique look for your frame, you may need to order a custom picture frame. To measure for a custom picture frame, you need to measure the width and height of your picture, then add an extra 1/8 inch to each measurement to ensure a proper fit. This additional space allows for the picture to fit inside the frame without being too tight or too loose.

Choosing the Right Picture Frame Size

When choosing the right picture frame size, there are several factors that you should consider. Here are some of the most important ones:

Picture Size: The size of your picture is the most important factor to consider when choosing a frame size. The frame size should match the picture size, so it fits snugly and securely inside the frame.

Frame Style: The style of the frame is also important to consider. You want to choose a frame that complements the picture and enhances its visual impact. There are a wide variety of frame styles to choose from, including modern, rustic, ornate, and classic.

Matting: Matting is the material that sits between the picture and the frame. It can be used to create a border around the picture, as well as to add depth and dimension to the overall display. When choosing a frame size, you also need to consider the size of the matting.

Room Size:The size of the room where the picture will be displayed should also be considered. If the room is small, a large frame may overwhelm the space. If the room is large, a small frame may get lost on the wall.

Personal Preference: Finally, your personal preference should also be taken into account. You want to choose a frame that you love and that reflects your personal style and taste.

FAQs

Will a 4×6 Picture Fit in a 5×7 Frame?

A 4×6 picture will not fit perfectly in a 5×7 frame because the frame is too large. However, you can use a mat to fill the extra space. A mat is a piece of paper or cardboard with an opening cut to the size of your picture that goes between the picture and the frame. You can use a mat to add an extra layer of protection for your picture, create a border around the picture, or make the picture fit a larger frame.

What size frame do I need for 11×14 picture?

To frame an 11×14 picture, you will need a frame that is 16×20 inches or larger. If you want to add a mat or border around the picture, you can choose a larger frame size and adjust the size of the mat accordingly.

What size frame do I need for 16″ x 20″ Photos?

Due to its larger size, the 16″ x 20″ frame is typically not used as a tabletop frame, but instead hung as wall art. It is ideal for small spaces or walls where it can be grouped with other frames and shelves to create a visually pleasing composition. You have the option to frame pictures without a mat on a 16″ x 20″ frame, or choose a larger frame size to include a mat.

What size frame do I need for 20″ x 30″ Photos?

The impressive size of a 20″ x 30″ photo is often reserved for fine art photography or wall art. Typically, it is displayed on its own to give it ample space and draw attention to its unique features. When framing this size, you can choose to either forego a mat or opt for a 24″ x 36″ frame if a mat is preferred.

What size frame do I need for 22″ x 32″ Photos?

This size of picture frame is typically reserved for posters, art prints, and statement pieces in a room, making it one of the largest standard picture frame sizes available. These frames are intended to be a focal point of the room. Due to their already substantial size, these frames do not typically require a mat. However, if desired, a 30″ x 40″ frame can be purchased to accommodate a mat.

Conclusion

Choosing the right picture frame size is essential to ensure your picture looks its best. Standardized picture frames are readily available and less expensive than custom frames. If you have an unusual picture size, you can either choose a custom frame or use a mat to fill the extra space. Measuring for custom frames requires accurate measurements, and a picture frame size chart can be helpful for choosing the right frame size. With the right frame size, your pictures and artwork will look stunning in your home or office.