Pictorem ChromaLuxe High Definition Metal Prints Review

As you’ll discover in the following review, print is not only alive and well in the so-called digital era, it is reaching new levels of quality and sophistication. Case in point, take Pictorem, a leading producer of made-to-order wall art products. Over the last 10 years, Pictorem has pushed the print-making industry forward with high quality canvas, acrylic, and metal prints, culminating in products like the ChromaLuxe High Definition Metal Print that is the focus of this review. In this article, we’ll take a look at what the ChromaLuxe High Definition Metal Print is and where it fits among comparable prints, as well as how and why you should add this innovative print to your product offerings.

Let’s get into it.

What Is a ChromaLuxe High Definition Metal Print?

To create their high definition metal prints, Pictorem uses EPSON UltraChrome ink (including Fluorescent Ink) in combination with aluminum ChromaLuxe panels. These panels can technically be made using metal or wood, but Pictorem specifically uses the aluminum panels for increased vibrance and durability.

One of the reasons these prints look so incredible and stay looking great is because of the dye sublimation process used (outlined in the video above), in which the image is first printed on special transfer paper and then infused with the metal surface. This differs from standard prints, which are printed on the surface of whatever material is being used to create the print. With dye sublimation, a combination of heat and pressure is used to actually fuse the image with the metal. The end result is a fine art print that is more scratch and fade resistant than a typical print made using other means and materials.

Whenever you’re dealing in fine art products, the print’s form and function are equally important. The print should look amazing but also be built to last. In our experience, that is what Chromaluxe High Definition Metal Prints deliver.

Where Does the ChromaLuxe High Definition Metal Print Fit Among Pictorem’s Other Print Options?

In the video above, you can follow the Pictorem team on a visual tour through their various products, ranging from full wall murals to canvases, acrylic prints, canvas epoxy, wood, and metal prints, among others. Within this selection, the ChromaLuxe High Definition Metal Prints stand out with their ultra sharp resolution and vibrant colors. Customers will come to you with their own particular tastes, for which there are plenty of wall art options available, but few will catch a viewer’s eye like these metal prints.

From a cost perspective, the HD sublimated prints land right around the same price range as the other metal prints, including brushed metal prints. Depending on the size you select, you can expect to spend between $100-$800 dollars per print. These run a bit higher than the acrylic prints, which are also visually stunning in a way that is most comparable to metal prints, but you’ll see a bit richer black, brighter white and more saturated colors with the HD metal prints. Either way, all of these prints deliver top quality and they come in at a great price point for helping you make your profit margins.

Why Should I Add Pictorem’s ChromaLuxe High Definition Metal Prints to My Print Options for Clients?

There are plenty of reasons to consider adding Pictorem’s ChromaLuxe High Definition Metal Prints to your list of product offerings, a couple of which we glossed over above. Here’s a closer look at a few main highlights.

Incredible Image Quality

Right out of the gate, Pictorem’s HD metal prints will grab your attention. Pictorem prints at 1440 x 720 optimized dpi to render super high resolution images. Furthermore, they also use a special ink for these prints, EPSON UltraChrome ink (including Fluorescent Ink), which is an UltraChrome Dye-Sublimation ink. It is obviously well-suited for this process, but all you really need to know about this ink is that it produces what Pictorem refers to as “an extreme color gamut with improved black density for rich blacks and better transitions and gray scale.” The resulting color saturation and brightness of the image truly set it apart from other print options.

Full Range of Sizes for Any Space

Whether you or your customers are looking to fill a very small or very large space, you’re covered with Pictorem’s ChromaLuxe High Definition Metal Prints. They are available in a wide variety of shapes, including landscape, panoramic, portrait, and square, as well as a full range of sizes, from 8″ x8″ all the way up to 60″x40″.

Pictorem’s Prints Arrive Ready to Hang

Pictorem offers a few different mounting options for their HD sublimated metal prints. You can choose no mount (the metal print only), a back frame mount, or a floating frame box. The example we’ve presented here represents the back frame mount, which can be hung using the frame itself, or with a wire (pictured) or french cleat. Whichever specific setup you choose, you’ll find that the prints arrive ready to hang or display. You or your customers won’t need to hire professional installers to place these prints in their special spot on the wall.

The image above features the HD sublimated metal print with a back float mount with a wire. This is probably the easiest setup option from the available mounting choices.

Bonus: To help ensure that the image is level and clean, Pictorem includes a 3-in-1 torpedo level and a microfiber cloth with the order. This was a welcome bonus that I haven’t seen included with prints from other companies.

Easy to Order

Thanks to the streamlined order and checkout process, ordering a ChromaLuxe High Definition Metal Print couldn’t be easier. There are really only a few simple steps to work through:

Click the “Start Order” button in the top right corner of the website

Select your product (in this case, Metal Prints)

Select which specific version of the product you want (HD White Gloss for the ChromaLuxe High Definition Metal Print)

Choose your size, shape, and mounting options

Click “Order” and follow the checkout instructions

It’s really that easy.

Quick Turnaround and Quality, Convenient Shipping

In addition to the quality of the product, the service side that Pictorem offers with their prints make them a worthwhile partner in bringing your images to life and delivering them to your customers. Shipping is fast and free, with a production lead time of roughly 5 working days, and the prints arrive very well-packed, as you can see in the image above. This 30”x20” print arrived in a snug fitting box, wrapped several times over with bubble wrap and styrofoam edges. Because of the care put into the packaging, the print arrived in perfect condition.

As part of having a Pro account, should you choose to get one, you can join the free dropship program and get private labels for shipping. In other words, Pictorem will handle the shipping for you and your prints will arrive in boxes adorned with your own branded labels. Other perks of having a Pro account include special discounted pricing and access to a dedicated contact anytime you need to check on your order status throughout the printing process. There are no setup or monthly fees to have a Pro account, and based on accumulated volume, you can earn an extra discount on every order. Pictorem also offers a Premium plan and affiliate accounts if you want to take advantage of even more benefits and features.

Pictorem ChromaLuxe High Definition Metal Print Review | Conclusion

We hope you found this review of the Pictorem ChromaLuxe High Definition Metal Print helpful. Given the exceptional quality, convenient shipping options, and affordable pricing for these prints, there’s really no reason to avoid adding this and other Pictorem prints to your list of print offerings for clients. Even if you don’t specifically photograph clients but print and sell your photos online, the print-on-demand and drop shipping features make it easy to fulfill your orders with minimal effort and low overhead costs. We may be in the digital era, but we can use that tech and innovations from companies like Pictorem to bring our digital creations to life, in bright, bold, and vivid print.