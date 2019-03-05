Maternity Photography Workshop | Launch Discount – $79!

Maternity photography is a beautiful, artistic celebration of life, motherhood, and family. It opens up a new way to explore your creativity and a way to continue impacting the lives of your clients by documenting another major life event. We’ve created a workshop designed to help you master the art and technique of maternity photography that every portrait photographer needs.

Introducing the Maternity Photography Workshop, your A-Z guide to maternity posing, lighting, and so much more! Check out the trailer below:

Common Myths And Misconceptions With Maternity Photography

“Maternity Photography Is For Women Only” – We’ve seen first-hand that with the proper training, anyone can do maternity photography, regardless of gender, age or even prior photography experience.

“You Can’t Make Real Money With Maternity Photos” – Add thousands of dollars to a photo business, either as a primary focus or an add on to current services. You’re leaving money on the table if you don’t!

“I Can Shoot Couples So I Can Do Maternity” – Maternity requires specialized knowledge. In particular, an eye for posing and shaping the body with light, safety considerations, and time/ energy management of the family.

Refine Your Posing For Maternity Photography

Learn how to pose and shape the female body for flattering and beautiful maternity portraits.

Posing & Directing Nuances For Expecting Mothers

Small changes to legs, arms, hands and other body parts can make a HUGE difference. Learn how to identify common issues, direct your subjects and perfect each pose.

Natural Couples Posing For Maternity Photography

Create beautiful and natural couples poses! From our “Foundation Posing” that we’ve taught you already, we make adjustments to highlight the belly and draw focus to the right places.

Storytelling Family Posing For Maternity Sessions

Create timeless family portraits! We start the shoot with the entire family and teach you to create images that will be sold and displayed in your client’s homes.

Find And Create The Perfect Light With Confidence

Learn to light for maternity photography. We teach you how to find the best natural light and how to use flash for a more dramatic look.

Find Flattering Natural Light

Use the light you have available to create classic and crisp imagery. We’ll teach you just how easy it is to get that bright and airy look.

Use Flash For Dramatic Lighting

Looking for images that will help you stand out amongst the crowd? We’ll make technical off-camera lighting setups simple and easy to understand.

Ditch Boring And STAND OUT With Dynamic Photos

We show you how we light and create composites for epic, flowing dress shots that will wow and attract clients!

Grasp Critical Concepts In Maternity Photography

As you make your transition from portrait photography (weddings & engagements) to maternity photography, it can be difficult to understand the new set of circumstances that come with a new set of clientele. We will answer all of those questions to better prepare you for this new journey.

Bonus – Maternity Photography Marketing Guide!

In our bonus ebook, we teach you 5 simple strategies for marketing your maternity photography. We keep it short, sweet, and to-the-point with action steps and examples using our own business.