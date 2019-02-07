Get 6 Months of ShootQ Free With Any Workshop Purchase!

Inspiration

Make $100k a Year as a Wedding Photographer

By Eric Floberg on February 7th 2019

Wedding photography is often portrayed as uninteresting, frustrating, and repetitive, but with the right perspective, it can be an incredibly fulfilling and lucrative career.

Don’t worry, the title isn’t as click-baity as you think it is. In this video, I give a detailed explanation of the finances I’ve hauled in since 2013, and I break down seven practical tips on how I’ve sustained a healthy wedding photography business over the past seven years.

Here’s a quick rundown of the topics I cover:

  • Know Yourself & Know Your Market
    People often find themselves unable to bring in wedding clients because they don’t understand their city’s market and how to share their own style.
  • Strategize How To Sell Your Services
    Figure out how to structure your pricing and packages.
  • Know How To Use Client Management Systems
    Client management can get confusing and communication can be difficult. Set yourself up with the right system to keep yourself sane and your clients happy.
  • Sell Prints
    Most wedding photographers don’t know about the potential money they’re missing out on if they strategize how to sell prints to clients and their families.
  • Sell Your Brand & Sell Your Service
    Give your client and experience that will make them walk away never doubting why they hired you.
  • Scale Your Business
    Consider taking on more shooters under your brand. Brainstorm on how you can get more revenue streams pouring in outside of shooting and editing by yourself.
  • Lean In To What Makes You Different
    Discover and create your own unique voice that will make you stand out from the crowd.

See the video below:

Conclusion

Beyond these practical tips, I always want people to know that I’m not primarily in this industry for the money. Yeah, it’s my full time job now, but having the correct perspective and approach is what makes the work sustainable for the long haul. I see this service as a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for my clients, and I cherish every opportunity to encapsulate and preserve some of the most precious moments in a family’s history. My hope is that all wedding photographers reading and watching this will be able to empathize with this perspective and recognize how much of a blessing it is to be in this line of work. At this point, I’ll never take it for granted.

 

Editor’s Note: You can find more information on how to set up and run a successful photography business with our Complete Photography Business Training System, available now in the SLR Lounge Store.

 

About

Eric Floberg is a Wedding/Portrait Photographer and Filmmaker from Chicago, Illinois. He is self-taught with 5 years of professional experience, and has 12 years of camcorder-home-movie-making skills. Through the medium of video, Eric is pursuing his passion of teaching others how to succeed in the art of photography and filmmaking, but he really hooks you with his dad jokes. Eric always strives to create intriguing and truly original content. His favorite catchphrase is “Lean into what makes you different.”

