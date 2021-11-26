If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to add new gear to your arsenal, your patience is about to pay off. Lensbaby is ready to join your collection at a significant savings. For the whole of November, Lensbaby has offered a blanket sale of 15% off storewide. Now, they’ve sweetened the deal with double rewards points and gift cards for select purchases made from 11/26-11/29.

How to Save

Spend the following amounts and automatically earn a range of gift cards. Redeem your points for even more savings:

$500 = $50 GC

$1000 = $100 GC

10,000 points = $100 GC

5,000 points = $50 GC

2,500 points = $25 GC

2,000 points = $20 GC

1,000 points = 10% off

500 points = 5% off

The Lensbaby Legacy

Since they first introduced the Original Lensbaby in 2004, Lensbaby has continued to produce a unique lineup of lenses that give photographers a creative edge with “sweet spot” optics and app-worthy in-camera special effects. Lensbaby lenses take up very little space in your camera bag and they weigh next to nothing, making them a super portable go-to for creating one-of-a-kind in-camera images. No filters necessary.

Some of Our Favorite Lensbaby Lenses

While we’re excited for all of the unique lenses & filters featured in this year’s sale, including the Twist 60, Sol 22 & Sol 45, Obscura, and Omni Filters, among others, we’re especially fond of the Velvet lineup. Here’s a quick at some of the Velvet lenses you can get your hands on with this year’s sale.

The Velvet 28mm f/2.5 lens came onto the scene back in April of 2020 and quickly caught on with landscape, adventure, travel, and urban photographers. Featuring exceptional 1:2 macro capabilities, this in-camera effects lens works well for photographers & videographers who like to shoot wide but also want the versatility to capture closer details. You can find the Velvet 28mm for a variety of standard lens mounts, including Canon EF, Nikon F, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Fujifilm X and Micro Four Thirds.

With a maximum aperture of F/1.6, the Velvet 56mm manual focus lens equates to Lensbaby’s take on a classic mid-20th century portrait lens. Unlike a traditional “nifty fifty,” the Velvet 56mm produces an extra dreamy, almost ethereal look. Whether you open up the aperture for a softer look or dial it back for sharper focus, you’re going to get unique portraits with this lens, which also features a 1:2 macro capability. In addition, the build quality (all-metal body) and easy handling make it a joy to use.

The Velvet 85mm lens was built to create a ‘dream-like’ image without letting it become too overbearing. As a portrait lens, the Velvet 85 is known for capturing tack-sharp details under a layer of what can best be described as a radiant glow. Really, the 85mm serves as a 3-in-1 option (soft focus, portrait, and macro) for your camera bag, albeit with an artsy twist.

More Black Friday Offers

In addition to the Lensbaby sale, you can find more great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on our tracker. Be sure to check out our holiday gift guide as well, and save some money while purchasing new gear for yourself or your favorite photographer.