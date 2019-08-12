Join our Free ‘Master Lighting + Off-Camera Flash’ Group For Expert Guidance!

We recently re-launched our “Master Wedding Photography: Learn with SLR Lounge” group on Facebook to better cater to the needs of a niche group of photographers. By separating our audiences we can better assist with their learning by giving the topic our full attention! This is why we’ve converted our main education Facebook group consisting of SLR Lounge members from the past several years into our ‘Master Lighting + Off-Camera Flash (OCF)‘ group, and we’d love for you to check it out!



Here’s a closer look at why you should join and get involved:

Weekly Learning Program: Each week, our community leaders will post a topic and lesson from our three best-selling Lighting courses: Lighting 1, Lighting 2, and our newest release, Lighting 3, though you don’t need to purchase it in order to participate.

Community Leader: This group is lead by our fearless leader Trevor Dayley, also known as the This group is lead by our fearless leader Trevor Dayley, also known as the MagMod Genius, and his crew of hand-selected Educational Ambassadors.

Educational Ambassadors: These are established professionals that have earned the SLR Lounge Educational Ambassador endorsement. They are your best place to go with questions, and also the only people approved to post educational content, workshops, and events. You can see all of our ambassadors below!

Features: Within the weekly learning program, and other posts we will ask you for images to be featured. Featured artists and their images will land on either Within the weekly learning program, and other posts we will ask you for images to be featured. Featured artists and their images will land on either SLR Lounge’s Instagram or within an article in the magazine itself. We want to help build each of your followings and get your work out there.

SLR Lounge Educational Lighting Ambassadors

Meet your 2019 Lighting Ambassadors featuring a broad range of professionals that specialize in natural light, flash, studio lighting and everything in-between!

Trevor Dayley – Website | Instagram

Jos & Tree Woodsmith – Website | Instagram

Jermaine Horton – Website | Instagram

Nicole Chan – Website | Instagram

Geeta Randery – Website | Instagram

Beth & Chad Winstead – Website | Instagram

Megan Loeks – Website | Instagram

Christian Cardona – Website | Instagram

Thomas Ingersoll – Website | Instagram

Pye Jirsa – Website | Instagram

Marlies Hartmann – Website | Instagram

Timothy Eyrich – Website | Instagram

