iFootage Anglerfish 400BNS Review

There’s never been a better time for photographers and videographers in terms of having access to affordable, quality lighting setups. Lighting is the single most important element when it comes to crafting compelling photos and videos, and we have incredible options at our fingertips. One such option that deserves your consideration is the new iFootage Anglerfish 400BNS. This constant light falls into the budget-friendly category while also checking a lot of boxes for must-have features and reliability that will serve a large swath of photographers and videographers. In this quick review, we’ll look at those features, consider this model’s specs and how it stacks up to other options, and share our thoughts on who will benefit most from using this light.

Video: iFootage Anglerfish 400BNS

Notable Features

It’s ideal when a light includes features that both inspire your creativity and make your life easier as a photographer or videographer. The combination of factors included in the iFootage Anglerfish 400BNS go a long way toward accomplishing both goals. Here’s a quick overview of the key features you’ll find with this COB.

DMX Support

First up, the Anglerfish 400BNS offers DMX support, which allows users to manage multiple lights through the light’s control unit or remotely via the Lumin+ app, which can prove a major timesaver during production. While this feature is becoming more common, we consider this a key feature because without it, you’d have to make individual adjustments to each light every time you change your setup.

You can also create dynamic sequences, which gives you the power to pre-program a series of lighting changes that take place in a specific order over a duration of time that you can set. This is great for filmmakers, although photographers can benefit from this feature as well. These changes include setting different light intensities, colors, and effects, all of which can be controlled using the iFootage Lumin+ app, which we’ll discuss in more detail below.

Lastly, DMX support also allows users to quickly fine-tune lighting parameters for precise results based on the needs of your shoot. All of this adds up to more dynamic control and customization options to use your lights in a creative way that also simplifies the production process. Again, these are two major factors that we look for in the gear we use most often.

Intelligent Cooling System

Depending on the time, duration, location, and conditions of your production, the intelligent cooling system in the Anglerfish 400BNS can come in clutch to help you work without interruption due to an overheating light. While overheating is a common issue for flashes, it’s especially common with constant lights. This light features a high-temperature alert and automatic heat protection, which adjusts the light’s fan speed to match the light’s temperature. The hotter it gets, the more the fan goes to work to keep the light functional.

Capture Color

Even though it’s third on our list, getting an accurate and consistent capture color is one of the most important features that any light can offer. In fact, we’d be uncomfortable recommending any light that didn’t produce consistent color and make it easy for users to control and adjust.

The iFootage Anglerfish 400BNS includes a control box that allows users to adjust the color and lights as needed. For those interested in where this light falls in terms of color accuracy standard, here are the numbers:

CRI 98

TLCI 99

CQS 96

TM-30 Rf 98

TM-30 Rg 101

All this is to say that the color reproduction is accurate. In addition, the light temperature range covers 2700K to 6500K, giving plenty of room to adequately shoot everything from warm to daylight temperatures without having to add any gels.

App Control

We already touched briefly on controlling the lights through the control box and app above, but it’s worth noting that the iFootage’s Lumin+ App is probably the most convenient means of controlling your lights. You’ll need to register to use the app, but once it’s installed, you can use it to fully control one or more iFootage lights, adjusting brightness, color temperature, light effects, and presets. The interface is user-friendly and it only takes a minute to set up.

Light Effects

Finally, we come to the lighting effects, of which there are 10, including paparazzi, TV static, faulty lightbulb, fireworks, strobe lights, and a number of others. This is not something you’ll find available from too many other light makers. Consider these effects “creativity fuel” for bringing a range of ideas to life with ease and realistic accuracy.

Where Does This Light Fit In?

When considering a new light, it can be helpful to know where it fits in. This applies to its place among other lights of the same brand as well as other brands. Let’s have a look at where the Anglerfish 400BNS COB fits in.

Compared to Other iFootage Lights

The 400BNS shares a lot of features with other lights in the iFootage lineup, but even when compared to its closest counterparts, there are differences that distinguish it from the others. For example, in terms of power, the iFootage Anglerfish 320DN offers a similar power output, but the 400BNS includes a Bicolor feature that you won’t find in the 320DN. In another instance, the Anglerfish 200BNA is a more affordable Bicolor option than the 400BNS, but it only produces 200w of power. That said, it’s unique at its price point and feature options.

iFootage Anglerfish 400BNS COB Vs. Competitors

So, who are the primary competitors for the iFootage Anglerfish 400BNS COB?

Aputure 600w bicolor variants

Nanlite 750w Bicolor lights

Godox

The basic advantages of opting for an iFootage Anglerfish 400BNS over the competitors listed above include price, versatility, and color rendition.

Price & Versatility

The Anglerfish 400BNS makes for a perfect middle ground option. That is to say it is highly versatile for a fair price, which gives it more value than many other options on the market, whether it’s more expensive than some models or less feature-rich than others.

Regarding price, it’s important to distinguish between the various power outputs and feature availability between the different lights. We’ve outlined the light’s range of features, many of which you won’t find in lights from its competitors (including those listed above), so it’s not lacking by any means, and it represents a nice balance of features at its price point, which lands around $700 USD.

Color Rendition

Color rendition is another key factor that sets the 400BNS apart from their competitors, especially those in this price range. Inconsistent color output can wreak havoc in post-production, and having a wide range of colors accurately reproduced saves time and, as a result, money. We’ve reviewed some other lights in the past that have struggled with color consistency from scene to scene (or even shot to shot), and we’ve also covered some with stellar results. The 400BNS falls into the latter category.

Specs

Here’s a quick look at some of the key specs for the iFootage Anglerfish 400BNS COB.

Includes 1 Reflector and 1 Storage Case

Color Temperature: 2700 to 6500K

Color Modes: Daylight, Tungsten

Color Accuracy Standard: CRI 98 TLCI 99 CQS 96 TM-30 Rf 98 TM-30 Rg 101

Dimming: App-Controlled / Controller Included / DMX 0 to 100%

Pre-programmed Effects: Yes

Cooling System: Fan

Front Accessory Mount: Bowens S

Wireless Remote Control Type: Bluetooth

Power Source: AC Power (Cable Included) *Requires Power Supply/Controller (Included)

Input Power: 120 VAC, 60 Hz

Power Consumption: 480 W

Fixture Mounting: 1x 5/8″ Receiver (Via Yoke Mount)

An Important Consideration

One thing to consider when determining whether the iFootage Anglerfish 400BNS COB is the right choice for your production is power. While the 400BNS offers a lot of versatility and value for most applications, it is not as powerful as standard lights for full production sets. It also does not include built-in flash. That said, it does make for a solid option for run and gun/independent production teams who need a bit more power output without breaking the bank.

Conclusion

We hope you found this quick review of the iFootage Anglerfish 400BNS COB helpful. There are a lot of options out there when it comes to lighting, so it’s important to know what your specific needs are and understand which option will work best within your budget. The iFootage Anglerfish 400BNS provides a solid solution for most scenarios with plenty of power and consistency, and features like the advanced cooling system, fine-tune color control, and lighting effects make it a great value for photographers and videographers who need a highly portable and versatile light at a reasonable price. You can learn more about the iFootage Anglerfish 400BNS here.