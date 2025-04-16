How to Become the Go-To Photographer for Wedding Planners

If you’re looking to take your wedding photography business to the next level, there’s one relationship that can make a massive difference: the one you build with a great wedding planner. Sure, you can get leads without them—but having a planner in your corner makes the process smoother, more consistent, and often more profitable.

Planners are often the first vendor couples hire, and for many clients, they act as the gatekeepers for the entire wedding team. If you can earn a spot on their shortlist, it can quite literally transform your business. Once a planner trusts you, the referrals don’t just trickle in—they come steadily.

But here’s the thing: wedding planners are extremely protective of their brand and reputation. So how do you become the photographer they trust and recommend time and time again? Let’s break it down with practical strategies to help you move from just another vendor to a trusted creative partner.

Align Your Portfolio, Style and Brand

Your brand and portfolio should align with the type of planners you want to work with. If you’ve been through our courses, this ties directly into the concept of matching your target audience. The principle is simple: understand the needs, tastes, and expectations of your ideal client—and build relationships with planners who serve that same group.

Or you can flip the approach: identify the planners you’d love to work with, learn about their ideal clients, and tailor your photographic style and branding to appeal to that audience.

For example, if you’re hoping to work with luxury planners who specialize in $100k+ weddings, your brand should reflect that same level of elegance and attention to detail. Or let’s say you’re aiming to book Indian weddings—would a planner in that niche refer you if your portfolio didn’t clearly show your experience and skill with cultural events of that scale?

Here are a few extra tips to make your portfolio planner-friendly:

Highlight Detail Shots – Planners want to showcase their creative work—florals, tablescapes, signage, custom elements. If you’re not capturing those things, you’re missing a major opportunity to support them.

Create a Planner-Facing Portfolio or PDF – A curated gallery or downloadable PDF that focuses on the types of images planners care about can go a long way. Help them easily picture you as part of their team.

Polish Your Online Presence – When you’re building a new website or revamping an existing one, it’s a good idea to choose a wedding website template that matches the brand and atmosphere you want to create. From your to your social media accounts —every touchpoint should feel cohesive, intentional, and aligned with the types of events and planners you’re targeting.

When in doubt, ask yourself: Would this portfolio make a planner excited to refer me to their best clients?

Understand What Wedding Planners Really Want

Before you try to “get in” with a wedding planner, take a step back and ask yourself: What do they actually need? Few people enjoy working with someone who’s clearly just out for themselves or shouting “pick me” without offering real value or building a relationship first.

Wedding planners juggle hundreds of moving pieces and carry the weight of making sure everything runs smoothly for their clients. When they recommend a vendor, they’re putting their own reputation on the line—so it’s a decision they don’t make lightly.

Here’s what planners are truly looking for in a photographer:

A Great Client Experience – It’s not just about beautiful images. If their clients walk away feeling unsupported or frustrated, it reflects poorly on the planner. The fastest way to lose a referral? Make the couple complain.

According to planner Andrea Abel, “We treat every wedding like it is a dear friend’s wedding day because that is how we come to think about our clients. We like to recommend photographers who approach their business and clients with the same philosophy.“

Professionalism and Trustworthiness – Show up on time, respond quickly, communicate clearly, deliver when you say you will, and dress the part. It sounds simple, but it matters.

According to wedding planner, Linsey Fornaca, “We love photographers who respond quickly to our emails and are flexible on the event day, just like us. We love it when they are reliable and on time, and our favorites make sure we get a link to the gallery too.”

Consistency – Planners want to know what they’re getting every time they recommend you—consistent edits, quality, service, and delivery timelines.

Collaboration – They’re not looking for headaches. They want team players who can go with the flow, adapt on the fly, and stay focused on solutions.

Aesthetic/Portfolio Value – Can you photograph their designs, layouts, and florals in a way that makes them look incredible? Your images should help build their portfolio and attract their ideal clients.

– Once you’ve proven you can handle your role with professionalism and care, they’ll keep sending work your way—often without you even asking.

Connect and Build Genuine Relationships

Like in any industry, people tend to refer those they genuinely enjoy working with. If you can build a few real friendships with planners—grabbing coffee, checking in from time to time, catching up on life—you’ll naturally stay top of mind. The goal isn’t to build relationships just for business, but there’s no denying that strong personal connections can lead to powerful professional opportunities.

Here are a few simple, effective ways to start building those connections:

Show Up – Attend local industry mixers, networking events, styled shoots, or wedding expos where planners are likely to be. Just being in the room opens doors.

Engage Online – Follow planners you admire on Instagram. Comment on their posts in a thoughtful, authentic way. Share their wins. Become a familiar and supportive voice.

Reach Out Personally – Send a quick DM or email to introduce yourself—no pitch, no ask. Just a genuine compliment or “loved your recent wedding post” goes a long way.

Invite Them to Coffee or Lunch – Keep it casual and low-pressure. Express curiosity, ask about their business, their goals, and how you might support them.

Styled Shoots & Collaborations

Styled shoots are a fantastic way to build trust before working together on a real wedding. If you’re organizing the shoot, approach it with intention. Think about how you can help elevate the planner’s brand—not just your own.

Credit every vendor involved.

Be generous in sharing images.

Focus on shooting the details and decor in a way that flatters their work.

Even a small, well-executed styled shoot can spark long-term collaboration when done with care and respect.

Go Above and Beyond on Every Wedding

Once you’ve landed the opportunity to work a wedding alongside a planner, it’s game time. This is your moment to over-deliver, build trust, and create a lasting impression. Think of the planner not just as another vendor—but as a client in their own right. Your job is to impress them just as much as the couple.

Here’s how to make that happen:

Capture Their Work – Planners pour countless hours into floral design, tablescapes, signage, rentals, and every tiny visual element. Don’t overlook these details. Photograph them beautifully and intentionally.

Stay on Time – Ask for the timeline early. Find out where they’ll need extra support, and make sure you’re not a bottleneck. Stay on time! Running behind is one of the fastest ways to lose trust and future referrals.

Wedding coodinator Priyan Chandraratna loves “working with photographers who are willing to be a team player. The most difficult part of the wedding day is dealing with timing. I always make it a point to send my photographer a “show flow” or timeline well before an event. I greatly appreciate it when a photographer will take the time to jump on a call or meet with me so we can go over the show flow together, hour by hour to make sure we have all the timing perfect and we don’t miss a single important shot. I truly believe in front-loading as much of the work as possible so when the big day arrives, everything goes smoothly and everyone wins!”

Be Adaptable – Things will go off-script—it’s just part of the job. Stay calm, flexible, and solution-oriented. Planners remember the people who help keep the day moving forward.

Deliver Sneak Peeks Quickly – Aim to send a few standout shots within 48 hours. Focus on images that highlight their designs and hard work. Bonus points if you tag (and add them as a collaborator) on social.

Work Hard (and Let It Show) – When you’re clearly hustling on the wedding day, people notice—in a good way. On the flip side, if you’re lounging around or disappearing for long breaks, that gets noticed too.

Be a Joy to Work With – Treat every vendor, staff member, and guest with respect and kindness. Word travels fast, and how you show up as a teammate matters just as much as your photos.

Wedding Planner Kim Ebeling says “Have fun, enjoy oneself & be a pleasure to be around. People (and that includes the vendors) want to enjoy themselves at work. Our energy will rub off on wedding & guests, so let’s make it awesome together!”



Asset Delivery & Staying Top of Mind

Just because the wedding is over doesn’t mean your work is done. In fact, your follow-up is where you have the chance to truly stand out—and cement yourself as a go-to creative partner.

Continue to show professionalism from start to finish, and look for simple ways to make the planner’s life easier and your work more memorable.

After the Wedding: Deliver Like a Pro

Send a Curated Planner Gallery – Include beautifully captured details, verticals, and images that are perfect for their website or social media.

Pixieset Proofing Galery

Organize Folders Clearly – Label everything in a clean, easy-to-navigate way—ceremony, reception, decor, portraits, and so on.

Make It Easy to Use – No watermarks. Provide both high-res and web-ready images, and include a credit list for quick posting.

Offer Collaboration on Publication – If you’re submitting the wedding for publication, involve the planner and credit all vendors properly. It’s a simple way to build goodwill and mutual promotion.

Becoming a planner’s go-to photographer isn’t about luck. It’s about being intentional, consistent, and showing up with a service-first mindset. The best planners are fiercely loyal to creatives who elevate their brand, make their job easier, and treat every wedding like a team effort. Focus on being that kind of partner, and you’ll find that referrals stop being something you chase—and start becoming something you earn.