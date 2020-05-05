This morning Flashpoint has announced the XPLOR 300 Pro TTL R2 Battery-Powered Monolight, a portable, versatile light built for on-the-go photography. The Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro is a powerful yet compact 300W strobe light, built on the renowned R2 series of wireless flashes. The lightweight flash has a speedy, one-second recycle time, with a 328-feet R2 signal reception range and the capability to work seamlessly across all major camera systems.

“We’re so excited to debut the next generation Flashpoint monolight that is the ultimate combination of power and size for on-the-go photography,” said Solomon Leifer, Brand Manager at Flashpoint. “The XPLOR 300 allows photographers to capture high-quality images using any camera system, while its easy-to-use modifier mount allows for unlimited lighting creativity.”

Features of the Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro monolight include:

Compact and Portable: With a lightweight, three-pound body and measuring in at 7.5” x 3.8” x 3.4”, the Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro is perfect for wedding, event, commercial, and environmental portrait photographers, as well as run-and-gun photojournalists and adventure travelers.

Seamless Syncing Across Camera Systems: Sync cameras across any of the major brands (Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Olympic, and Pentax) to guarantee accuracy and consistency across images, even if one photographer's on Sony while the other shoots on Canon. The XPLOR 300 automatically senses the camera system, and responds accordingly to guarantee a seamless, cohesive, and high-quality final product.

High Performance, Large-Capacity Battery: A 2600mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery delivers up to 320 full-power flashes, and re-charges in less than 2.5 hours. Easily swap out a new battery on the rear port in seconds to keep shooting without delay.

Bowens S-Mount compatibility: The XPLOR 300 Pro is designed with compatibility in mind. Attach the Glow S2 Round flash bracket or the AD-AB Adapter ring and enjoy the world of the popular Bowens S-Type modifier mount, with limitless light shaping tools from softboxes to focusing spot lenses.

Bi-Color LED Modelling Light : Intense Bi-Color LED guided modeling offers unlimited flexibility, combined with the dimmable Bi-Color LED modeling lamp to aid pre-visualization. Its 12W continuous light is also great for creating short-form video.

Optional Modifiers: Easily attach any XPLOR 300 or 400 Pro direct mount modifiers to achieve more light effects, such as a softbox, snoot, or barndoor.

Additional features include:

Flashpoint R2 2.4GHz Radio System

Manual flash over 9 stops

TTL/M/Multi flash modes

32 channels to isolate and protect the signal

High-speed sync up to 1/8000 second

Last shot auto memory function

Second curtain sync

Professional balanced color temperature at 5600K – 200K

Bi-color LED modeling light (3000K – 6000K)

Quiet fan-cooled mechanism

Large dot-matrix LCD display

Technical Specifications

Flashpoint Model XPLOR 300Pro TTL

Power 300Ws

Compatible Cameras w/R2 Wireless Radio Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus, Panasonic, Pentax and Fujifilm

Flash Mode TTL/M/Multi

Flash Duration 1/220 to 1/11490 seconds

Power Output 9 Stops: 1/256~1/1

Controllable Slave Groups 5 (A, B, C, D, and E)

R2 Reception Range 328ft / 100m (approx.)

Channels32 (1~32)

Wireless ID 99

Power Supply Lithium Battery pack (14.4v/2600mAh/37.44Wh)

Recycle time 0.01-1.5s (approx.)

Full Power Flashes 320

Stroboscopic Flash Up to 100 times, 100Hz

Color Temperature 5600°± 200k

Stable Color Mode 5600°±75°K Throughout

Modeling Lamp (LED) 3000°K ~ 6000°K / 10 Levels

Optical Slave Sensor S1 Standard /S2 Smart

Direct Sync Trigger 3.5mm Sync Cord

Power Sleep Power off automatically after approximately 30~120 minutes of idle operation. User selectable in Custom Functions.

Dimension 7.5×3.8×3.4in / 19.0×9.8×8.7cm

Net Weight (with battery) 3 lb 1oz / 1.4kg

Here’s an overview & hands-on video of the Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro from photographer Seth Miranda

Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Giveaway

Now through May 17, Adorama has teamed up with Art of Visuals to give away ten Flashpoint lighting systems to photographers. To enter, follow @adorama, like the contest post, tag three friends in the comment section, and post a photo to your personal Instagram created using any form of artificial lighting and use the hashtags #aovLitUp #CreateNoMatterWhat.

Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro moonlight is available now for $499 at Adorama.com, and comes with a reflector and cap, flash tube, AD-E2 bracket, and lithium battery charger and cord, all in a convenient carrying case. A Softbox Kit, Travel Kit, and Location Kit are also available with added accessories at a discounted price.