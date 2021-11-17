10 Great Wedding Video Songs on Epidemic Sound

Behind every great wedding video is an equally worthy soundtrack. While steady shots and smooth transitions give videos a professional look, nothing connects the imagery to the audience like an inspiring song. In the wedding genre, the task of finding new songs and crafting compelling videos to wow your clients and fill your reel time and again can feel daunting. Luckily, we do have tools that make it easier.

One of the best tools we’ve found for simplifying the song selection process and amplifying our storytelling for the Lin & Jirsa Photography cinema team is our subscription with Epidemic Sound. The Epidemic Sound catalog houses over 30,000 professionally produced tracks and over 90,000+ sound effects, all of which are cleared for YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitch and podcasts. This means we can publish our videos without having to worry about getting copyright strikes or other claims, which is another reason we use it for SLR Lounge videos as well. Even if we were to cancel our subscription, our uploaded content would remain cleared and monetized forever.

Helpful Features on Epidemic Sound

Navigating such a massive music library of songs and sounds could easily prove stressful, but Epidemic Sound has designed their site to make it easy to find what we need. Here’s a quick look at a few of our favorite features when using Epidemic Sound to curate a playlist of great royalty-free wedding video songs for same-day edits, highlight videos, and “documentary” wedding videos.

Curated Playlists

One of the ways Epidemic Sound makes it easy to navigate such a sizable collection is with helpful playlists, which their team curates in-house. The playlists are built around musical genres, moods, and themes, such as Sports & Action, Travel, Weddings & Romance, and more. You can further customize these playlists with a wide range of filters.

As a bonus, if you have a channel associated with your Epidemic Sound account, you’ll also find a personalized list of recommendations based on previous tracks you’ve downloaded and used in your videos.

The “Find Similar” Button

To save more time, you can use the “Find Similar” button included with each track to quickly locate other tracks with the same mood, beats per minute, genre & vibe of the song you’re listening to. This comes in handy for our wedding videos when we’ve dialed in a potential style or sound that we like but we want to explore other options.

Stem Tracks

Sometimes, it’s nice to strip down the elements of a song and highlight a specific instrument with an isolated stem track. Having the ability to use stem tracks adds another layer of creative control for crafting unique wedding video songs that work in tandem with the visuals we’ve created.

Similarly, many tracks that feature vocals also offer an instrumental version, providing yet another means of fine-tuning our soundtrack.

10 Great Wedding Video Songs on Epidemic Sound

To help you start exploring the Epidemic Sound catalog, we’ve searched through a wide selection of songs and compiled a list of our top 10 wedding video song recommendations for creating the best videos, which you can find below. Keep in mind, this list offers only a glimpse into the catalogs of the artists featured here, which is why we’ve added a link to the artists’ pages for further exploration.

Genre: 2010s Pop

Mood: Happy, Hopeful

Artist Page: Here

Genre: Modern Classical

Mood: Hopeful, Restless

Artist Page: Here

Genre: 2010s Pop

Mood: Epic, Hopeful

Theme: Wedding & Romance – The Proposal

Artist Page: Here

4. Trevor Kowalski – Uphill Aspiration

Genre: Modern Classical

Mood: Happy, Hopeful

Artist Page: Here

Genres: Dance, 2020s Pop

Mood: Hopeful

Artist Page: Here

Genre: Folk

Mood: Happy, Hopeful

Artist Page: Here

Genres: Fantasy & Dreamy, Adventure

Mood: Happy, Hopeful

Artist Page: Here

Genre: Acoustic Groups

Mood: Hopeful, Peaceful

Theme: Weddings

Artist Page: Here

Genre: Modern Classical

Mood: Hopeful, Restless

Artist Page: Here

Genre: India

Mood: Hopeful, Laidback

Artist Page: Here

Conclusion

I hope you found our roundup of 10 great wedding video songs on Epidemic Sound helpful. It has proven to be one of our most effective tools for creating impactful, emotionally driven videos. Check out their 30-day free trial, which you can cancel at any time, and see for yourself if Epidemic Sound’s catalog of music and sound effects can help you elevate the quality of your videos in less time and with minimal effort. Any videos you use during your trials will remain safe & protected, even if you cancel your subscription during your trial month.