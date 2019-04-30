Book Feature | Ansel Adams’ The Grand Canyon and the Southwest

In today’s world of social media and digital files, the beauty and depth of a photograph is easy to overlook, to scroll past without actually looking. In contrast, a printed photograph, devoid of any captions, comments, IG filters and likes, creates an opportunity to give the photograph its full appreciation.

Photographers and nature enthusiasts will fall in love with this month’s book feature. The Grand Canyon and the Southwest is a book that features iconic images of Ansel Adams, one of the most honored and respected photographers in American history. The book showcases little-before-seen photographs of the Grand Canyon and other Southwestern landscapes, from Texas to California.

From the publisher:

Next to Yosemite and the High Sierra, the Southwest was closest to Ansel Adams’ heart. It was there, in the early 1930s, that he decided to make photography his life’s work. This beautifully packaged, and attractively priced ($21.99) book does not only include archival-quality images, but also has a selection of Adams’ vivid writings about the region and its influence on his art. “It is all very beautiful and magical here,” he wrote, “a quality which cannot be described. You have to live it and breathe it, let the sun bake it into you.”

[Grand Canyon from Point Imperial, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, c. 1942.] Photograph by Ansel Adams. (c) The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust

[Autumn Storm, Las Trampas, near Penasco, New Mexico, c. 1958.] Photograph by Ansel Adams.(c) The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust

[Girl of Taos, Taos Pueblo, New Mexico, c. 1929.] Photograph by Ansel Adams. (c) The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust

All images displayed with permission from the publisher of the book in accordance with the standards set forth by the Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust. Do not copy, modify or republish these images with out direct consent from the copyright holder.