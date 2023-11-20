It’s that week again. Every year, our team at SLR Lounge puts together a Black Friday Deal Tracker with the year’s best sales in the photography industry, and this year is no different. We have an initial list of the best deals that we’ll update daily so be sure to check back often.

We’ve also included all of last year’s deals so you can get a good idea of what most companies will do again this year. If you see any other deals worth including, please comment below!

See the full guide here.

Black Friday 2023 Deals

Here are a few of the noteable deals we currently have featured in the tracker. Check back throughout the week, as we update the deals!

SLR Lounge Premium – Lifetime Plan Available The #1 Training for Portrait and Wedding Photographers is on sale this holiday season. Get $300 off the Lifetime Plan or $100 off the Annual Plan.

Visual Flow Lightroom Presets Bundle – 33% Off Get 33% off the number 1 preset system for wedding and portrait photographers. Buy the entire set get access to powerful and intuitive time-saving preset packs plus the retouching toolkit.

LawTog 40% Off Get ready to kick off biggest sales season of the year! This Black Friday, enjoy a massive 40% off storewide at TheLawTog®. Don’t miss this chance to invest in lawyer-drafted, photographer-approved legal templates for photographers. Tailored specifically for photographers and creative minds, these tools are essential for navigating the intricate legal landscape of the industry. Safeguard your creative endeavors with TheLawTog’s trusted expertise. Sale starts November 17th and ends November 24th at 11:59 PM EST. Use code: BF2023

Shootproof 40% off ShootProof plans! New customers only, valid for the first year. Early access for your audience begins November 8, 2023. Sale ends November 30, 2023 @ 11:59 pm EST

Sigma Lenses and Cameras – $50 to $200 Off 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM -$190 off

24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art lens – $50 off

6-28mm F2.8 DG DN lens – $50 off

105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO Art – $100 off

14-24mm F2.8 DG DN | Art – $100 off

35mm F1.4 DG DN | Art – $100 off

28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary – $100 off

100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS – $50 off

150-600mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS – $200 off

16mm F1.4 DC DN – $50 off

30mm F1.4 DC DN – $50 off

56mm F1.4 DC DN – $50 off

18-50mm F2.8 DC DN – $50 off

18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM – $120 off

DVLOP Lightroom Presets Up to 40% Off Presets – No Code Required.

Fundy Designer – 40% Off Everything

Dates: November 16th-27th 2023

Topaz Labs Photo $299 (60% off) Regular price $755. Purchase includes 1 year of upgrades.

November 15 – November 27 2023

Fstoppers Up to 60% off tutorials! (Save 30% when you buy 1, 40% when you buy 2, 50% when you buy 3, 60% when you buy 4 or more)

Luminar Neo 12 months Pro subscription + Creative Assets Collection for $79 $479

– 24 months Pro subscription + Creative Assets Collection for $119 $659

– Lifetime with Extensions & Creative Journey Pass + Creative Assets Collection $149 $998

Magmod Magmod will have one flash sale each day on: Monday Nov 20, Tuesday Nov 21, and Wednesday Nov 22 2023. Specific details are not yet released.

Westcott Cyber Week Deals Up to $200 off during cyber week. Shop strobes, Continuous Lighting, Light Stands, Grip Equipment, Backdrops and More.

More Info

Be sure to check out the full Black Friday Guide for Photographers here.