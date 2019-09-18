It seems like there’s really no limit to the deals you can find on Amazon these days, and today is definitely no exception! We’ve just found out that Amazon has slashed the price on the 13″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Silver) by $400, bringing it to the lowest price we’ve ever been able to find it, (well, new at least).

This machine comes with a quad-core 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB Solid State Hard Drive (SSD). Directly from the Apple Store, this machine would set you back $1,799, but currently you can nab this guy on Amazon for the steal of a price of just $1,399! Nabbing this deal does require you to jump through a few hoops though. By default the price is reduced by $200, but to get the additional $200 rebate, you’ll have to simply check the COUPON box shown in the screencap below.

The strange and/or sad bit about this though, is if you try to make any customization to this laptop, the coupon will disappear or not apply. You have to get this exact model, right down to the color to get the additional savings!

Some Technical Specs of the 13″ MacBook Pro

8Th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

Ultrafast SSD

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

Force touch trackpad

If you’re in the market for something a little larger, the 15″ Macbook pro was also reduced by $400 to an awesome price of just $2,399 (no additional coupons required!), which comes loaded with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512 Solid State Hard Drive (SSD).

Some Technical Specs of the 15″ MacBook Pro

9Th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Force touch trackpad

Either way you look at it, these are some spectacular deals on MacBook Pros that you, (at least currently), won’t find anywhere else. I know i’ve been sitting on the fence about getting a new laptop for quite some time now and this news may be just what makes me pull the trigger!

Get the 13″ Macbook Pro or the 15″ MacBook Pro from Amazon here

Compare Pricing on Adorama & B&H