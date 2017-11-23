All The 35mm Prime Lenses On Sale This Season | Black Friday & Cyber Monday Photography Sales
There are few things photographers can find to agree on, and a vast ocean of things about which we disagree. Like the great dividing subjects through the history of mankind – light or dark beer, under vs over toilet paper rolls, Tomcats vs Hornets, and Jason Mamoa vs Blake Shelton – the choice of favorite lens is a choice that puts you on either side of a line in the sand.
Regardless of what side you’re on, if sales, page views, comments, discussions, variety, bar-brawls and divorces are any indication, your favorite falls into only one of 4 beautifully difficult choices: 35mm primes, 50mm primes, 85mm primes, and 24-70mm.
The question is, which side are you on?
Well, whatever the choice may be, we’ve gone through to find the primary of each of those lenses currently on sale this holiday season, and here are the 35s.
*List is a selection of primary 35mm (& equivalent focal length) lenses currently on discount
Canon
Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Canon – $799
Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM Lens – $1.649
Canon EF 35mm f/2 IS USM Lens – $549
Tamron SP 35mm f/1.8 Di VC USD Lens for Canon EF – $569
Rokinon 35mm f/1.4 AS UMC Lens for Canon EF – $419
Mitakon Zhongyi Creator 35mm f/2 Lens for Canon EF Mount – $149
Zeiss Milvus 35mm f/2 ZE Lens for Canon EF – $947
Zeiss Milvus 35mm f/1.4 ZE Lens for Canon EF – $1,700
Samyang 35mm f/1.4 AS UMC Lens for Canon EF – $399
Nikon
Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Nikon DSLR Cameras – $799
Tamron SP 35mm f/1.8 Di VC USD Lens for Nikon F – $569
Zeiss Milvus 35mm f/2 ZF.2 Lens for Nikon F – $947
Zeiss Milvus 35mm f/1.4 ZF.2 Lens for Nikon F – $1,700
Rokinon 35mm f/1.4 AS UMC Lens for Nikon F (AE Chip) – $449
Zeiss Distagon T 35mm F/1.4 ZF.2 Lens for Nikon F Mount – $1,399
Sony
Sony E 35mm f/1.8 OSS Lens – $398
Sony Sonnar T* FE 35mm f/2.8 ZA Lens – $698
Sony Distagon T* FE 35mm f/1.4 ZA Lens – $1,498
Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Sigma SA and MC-11 Mount Converter/Lens Adapter for Sony E Kit – $948
Rokinon AF 35mm f/2.8 FE Lens for Sony E – $329
Zeiss Loxia 35mm f/2 Biogon T* Lens for Sony E Mount – $1,105
Samyang AF 35mm f/2.8 FE Lens for Sony E – $349
Mitakon Zhongyi Speedmaster 35mm f/0.95 Mark II Lens for Sony E – $449
Rokinon 35mm f/1.4 AS UMC Lens for Sony E Mount – $399
Rokinon 35mm f/1.2 ED AS UMC CS Lens for Sony E – $349
Handevision IBERIT 35mm f/2.4 Lens for Sony E – $459
Fujifilm
Fujifilm XF 23mm f/1.4 R Lens – $799
Olympus
Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 17mm f/1.8 Lens – $299
