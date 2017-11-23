Black Friday Sale | Up to 45% Off

All The 35mm Prime Lenses On Sale This Season | Black Friday & Cyber Monday Photography Sales

By Kishore Sawh on November 23rd 2017

There are few things photographers can find to agree on, and a vast ocean of things about which we disagree. Like the great dividing subjects through the history of mankind – light or dark beer, under vs over toilet paper rolls, Tomcats vs Hornets, and Jason Mamoa vs Blake Shelton – the choice of favorite lens is a choice that puts you on either side of a line in the sand.

Regardless of what side you’re on, if sales, page views, comments, discussions, variety, bar-brawls and divorces are any indication, your favorite falls into only one of 4 beautifully difficult choices: 35mm primes, 50mm primes, 85mm primes, and 24-70mm.

The question is, which side are you on?

Well, whatever the choice may be, we’ve gone through to find the primary of each of those lenses currently on sale this holiday season, and here are the 35s.

Canon 5D Mark III, Sigma 35mm f/1.4, 1/4th sec at f/1.4, ISO 3200

*List is a selection of primary 35mm (& equivalent focal length) lenses currently on discount

Canon

Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Canon – $799

Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM Lens – $1.649

Canon EF 35mm f/2 IS USM Lens – $549

Tamron SP 35mm f/1.8 Di VC USD Lens for Canon EF – $569

Rokinon 35mm f/1.4 AS UMC Lens for Canon EF – $419

Mitakon Zhongyi Creator 35mm f/2 Lens for Canon EF Mount – $149

Zeiss Milvus 35mm f/2 ZE Lens for Canon EF – $947

Zeiss Milvus 35mm f/1.4 ZE Lens for Canon EF – $1,700

Samyang 35mm f/1.4 AS UMC Lens for Canon EF – $399

Nikon

 

Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Nikon DSLR Cameras – $799

Tamron SP 35mm f/1.8 Di VC USD Lens for Nikon F – $569

Zeiss Milvus 35mm f/2 ZF.2 Lens for Nikon F – $947

Zeiss Milvus 35mm f/1.4 ZF.2 Lens for Nikon F – $1,700

Rokinon 35mm f/1.4 AS UMC Lens for Nikon F (AE Chip) – $449

Zeiss Distagon T 35mm F/1.4 ZF.2 Lens for Nikon F Mount – $1,399

Sony

Sony E 35mm f/1.8 OSS Lens – $398

Sony Sonnar T* FE 35mm f/2.8 ZA Lens – $698

Sony Distagon T* FE 35mm f/1.4 ZA Lens – $1,498

Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Sigma SA and MC-11 Mount Converter/Lens Adapter for Sony E Kit – $948

Rokinon AF 35mm f/2.8 FE Lens for Sony E – $329

Zeiss Loxia 35mm f/2 Biogon T* Lens for Sony E Mount – $1,105

Samyang AF 35mm f/2.8 FE Lens for Sony E – $349

Mitakon Zhongyi Speedmaster 35mm f/0.95 Mark II Lens for Sony E – $449

Rokinon 35mm f/1.4 AS UMC Lens for Sony E Mount – $399

Rokinon 35mm f/1.2 ED AS UMC CS Lens for Sony E – $349

Handevision IBERIT 35mm f/2.4 Lens for Sony E – $459

 

Fujifilm

 

Fujifilm XF 23mm f/1.4 R Lens – $799

Olympus

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 17mm f/1.8 Lens – $299

 

