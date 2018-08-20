40 Mesmerizing Wedding Photos From July 2018 | Awards Announced!
Our July Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in August!
To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page. The winners are determined by a combination of community scoring and panel scoring. The panel consists of photographers from the creators of SLR Lounge, Lin and Jirsa Photography, along with other professional photographers/SLR Lounge editors.
Wedding Portraiture Category
Apex Winners
Jesse La Plante – SLRL Profile | Website
Sean Le Blanc – SLRL Profile | Website
Megan Allen – SLRL Profile | Website
Alexsandra Wiciel – SLRL Profile | Website
Maciek Januszewzki – SLRL Profile | Website
Donatas UFO – SLRL Profile | Website
Donni Juniawan – SLRL Profile | Website
Annuj Yoganathan – SLRL Profile | Website
Dalbir Virdee – SLRL Profile | Website
Summit Winners
Jason Vinson – SLRL Profile | Website
Ridho Irvan – SLRL Profile | Website
Evelina Dzienaite – SLRL Profile | Website
Dave Shay – SLRL Profile | Website
Elliot Nichol – SLRL Profile | Website
Ray Sawyer – SLRL Profile | Website
Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website
Ascent Winners
Pavel Gomzyakov – SLRL Profile | Website
Andra Lesmana – SLRL Profile | Website
Enitan Opeodu – SLRL Profile | Website
Daniel Meyer – SLRL Profile | Website
Krzysztof Krawczyk – SLRL Profile | Website
Heru Widodo – SLRL Profile | Website
Ruan Redelinghuys – SLRL Profile | Website
Kacper Białobłocki – SLRL Profile | Website
Wedding Photojournalism Category
Apex Winners
Anmol Vig – SLRL Profile | Website
Ram Karan Devaraj – SLRL Profile | Website
Andy Casota – SLRL Profile | Website
Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website
Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website
Summit Winners
Malinetescu Georgian – SLRL Profile | Website
Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website
Priyanshu Bhargava – SLRL Profile | Website
Laurentiu Nica – SLRL Profile | Website
Ram Karan Devaraj – SLRL Profile | Website
Klaudia Amanowicz – SLRL Profile | Website
Ferry Dwi Dharma – SLRL Profile | Website
Ryan Young – SLRL Profile | Website
Ascent Winners
Gilang Cahyo Kumolo – SLRL Profile | Website
Nicole Engstrom – SLRL Profile | Website
Gareth Edwards – SLRL Profile
Majestic – SLRL Profile
Andy Casota – SLRL Profile | Website
