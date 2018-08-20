The Complete Wedding Training System is Finally Here!

Get Started Here
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
Inspiration

40 Mesmerizing Wedding Photos From July 2018 | Awards Announced!

By SLR Lounge Official on August 20th 2018

Our July Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in August!

To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page.  The winners are determined by a combination of community scoring and panel scoring.  The panel consists of photographers from the creators of SLR Lounge, Lin and Jirsa Photography, along with other professional photographers/SLR Lounge editors.

Submit To Awards

Wedding Portraiture Category

Apex Winners

Jesse La Plante – SLRL Profile | Website


Sean Le Blanc – SLRL Profile | Website


Megan Allen – SLRL Profile | Website


Alexsandra Wiciel – SLRL Profile | Website


Maciek Januszewzki – SLRL Profile | Website


Donatas UFO – SLRL Profile | Website


Donni Juniawan – SLRL Profile | Website


Annuj Yoganathan – SLRL Profile | Website


Dalbir Virdee – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Winners

Jason Vinson – SLRL Profile | Website


Ridho Irvan – SLRL Profile | Website


Evelina Dzienaite – SLRL Profile | Website


Dave Shay – SLRL Profile | Website


Elliot Nichol – SLRL Profile | Website


Ray Sawyer – SLRL Profile | Website

Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Winners

Pavel Gomzyakov – SLRL Profile | Website


Andra Lesmana – SLRL Profile | Website


Enitan Opeodu – SLRL Profile | Website


Daniel Meyer – SLRL Profile | Website


Krzysztof Krawczyk – SLRL Profile | Website


Heru Widodo – SLRL Profile | Website


Ruan Redelinghuys – SLRL Profile | Website


Kacper Białobłocki – SLRL Profile | Website

Wedding Photojournalism Category

Apex Winners

Anmol Vig – SLRL Profile | Website


Ram Karan Devaraj – SLRL Profile | Website


Andy Casota – SLRL Profile | Website


Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website


Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Winners

Malinetescu Georgian – SLRL Profile | Website


Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website


Priyanshu Bhargava – SLRL Profile | Website


Laurentiu Nica – SLRL Profile | Website


Ram Karan Devaraj – SLRL Profile | Website


Klaudia Amanowicz – SLRL Profile | Website


Ferry Dwi Dharma – SLRL Profile | Website


Ryan Young – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Winners

Gilang Cahyo Kumolo – SLRL Profile | Website


Nicole Engstrom – SLRL Profile | Website


Gareth Edwards – SLRL Profile


Majestic – SLRL Profile


Andy Casota – SLRL Profile | Website

SLR Lounge Premium members receive 3 submissions per month while SLR Lounge users receive one submission so make sure to use them before the month ends!

Submit To Awards
Tags:
Previous
2018 Camera Giveaway - Win a Canon 5D...
About

Articles by SLR Lounge Official are created by multiple authors. They represent official announcements by SLR Lounge.

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Wedding Workshop Eight | Photographing The Reception
After polling nearly 200 wedding photographers, we found that most photographers view the reception as the most difficult part of the wedding day, particularly when it comes to lighting setups.

Related Articles

4 Ways To Use MagMod Throughout A Wedding Day
By Pye Jirsa on August 15, 2018
2018 Camera Giveaway - Win a Canon 5D Mark IV, the Nikon D850, or the Sony A7RIII!
By SLR Lounge Official on August 20, 2018
Wedding Photography Burnout Is Real | Here's How To Avoid It
By SLR Lounge Official on August 18, 2018

Connect with us!