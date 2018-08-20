40 Mesmerizing Wedding Photos From July 2018 | Awards Announced!

Our July Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in August!

To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page. The winners are determined by a combination of community scoring and panel scoring. The panel consists of photographers from the creators of SLR Lounge, Lin and Jirsa Photography, along with other professional photographers/SLR Lounge editors.

Wedding Portraiture Category

Apex Winners

Jesse La Plante – SLRL Profile | Website



Sean Le Blanc – SLRL Profile | Website



Megan Allen – SLRL Profile | Website



Alexsandra Wiciel – SLRL Profile | Website



Maciek Januszewzki – SLRL Profile | Website



Donatas UFO – SLRL Profile | Website



Donni Juniawan – SLRL Profile | Website



Annuj Yoganathan – SLRL Profile | Website



Dalbir Virdee – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Winners

Jason Vinson – SLRL Profile | Website



Ridho Irvan – SLRL Profile | Website



Evelina Dzienaite – SLRL Profile | Website



Dave Shay – SLRL Profile | Website



Elliot Nichol – SLRL Profile | Website



Ray Sawyer – SLRL Profile | Website

Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Winners

Pavel Gomzyakov – SLRL Profile | Website



Andra Lesmana – SLRL Profile | Website



Enitan Opeodu – SLRL Profile | Website



Daniel Meyer – SLRL Profile | Website



Krzysztof Krawczyk – SLRL Profile | Website



Heru Widodo – SLRL Profile | Website



Ruan Redelinghuys – SLRL Profile | Website



Kacper Białobłocki – SLRL Profile | Website

Wedding Photojournalism Category

Apex Winners

Anmol Vig – SLRL Profile | Website



Ram Karan Devaraj – SLRL Profile | Website



Andy Casota – SLRL Profile | Website



Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website



Scott Josuweit – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Winners

Malinetescu Georgian – SLRL Profile | Website



Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website



Priyanshu Bhargava – SLRL Profile | Website



Laurentiu Nica – SLRL Profile | Website



Ram Karan Devaraj – SLRL Profile | Website



Klaudia Amanowicz – SLRL Profile | Website



Ferry Dwi Dharma – SLRL Profile | Website



Ryan Young – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Winners

Gilang Cahyo Kumolo – SLRL Profile | Website



Nicole Engstrom – SLRL Profile | Website



Gareth Edwards – SLRL Profile



Majestic – SLRL Profile



Andy Casota – SLRL Profile | Website

