Profoto Spring Sale: Save Up to 25% on B20, B30, D30, A10, and A2

Profoto has built a well-earned reputation for quality and reliability in professional lighting for photographers. This holds especially true for professional photographers, who understand that reliable gear is everything. If you’ve ever photographed a wedding using Profoto gear, you know that campaign taglines like “10,000 shots during a wedding – No misfires” aren’t marketing exaggerations. Weddings move fast, and unlike typical portrait sessions, there are no opportunities for re-dos. From dimly lit prep rooms to harsh midday sun, from emotional first looks to chaotic dance floors, the demands are great, and your lighting gear will either keep up, or it won’t.

For a limited time, Profoto is offering up to 25% off select flashes and monolights, including the B20, B30, D30, A10, and A2. Whether you’re investing in professional lighting for the first time or reinforcing a seasoned setup, this sale is aimed squarely at photographers who rely on consistency under pressure.

Serious Battery Power: Profoto B20

The Profoto B20 offers 250Ws of battery-powered output in a compact form factor. It’s ideal for creative off-camera setups during bridal portraits or golden-hour sessions, where you need both punch and portability. Designed for demanding, all-day shooting conditions, the B20 provides the consistency wedding photographers depend on.

More Power When You Need It: Profoto B30

Need more headroom? The Profoto B30 delivers 500Ws with fast recycling, giving you the ability to overpower harsh midday sun or shape dramatic evening scenes. For photographers who routinely shoot outdoor ceremonies or sun-filled portraits, that extra output can make a significant difference.

Studio Precision: Profoto D30

For pre-wedding shoots, engagement sessions, or studio bridal portraits, the Profoto D30 offers AC-powered 500Ws performance with ultra-fast recycling and consistent color accuracy. If your workflow includes controlled studio sessions in addition to event coverage, the D30 provides dependable output without the variability that can come from lower-tier strobes.

On-Camera Speed & Reliability: Profoto A10

The Profoto A10 is an on-camera flash that has been designed to feel like a natural extension of your camera.

With AirX Bluetooth integration, TTL, and High-Speed Sync, the A10 transitions seamlessly between on-camera use and off-camera setups. Its round head design delivers a softer, more natural light spread compared to traditional speedlights. This go-to is particularly helpful in tight reception spaces when moments unfold in seconds. Whether capturing guest reactions or a surprise toast, having dependable TTL performance and fast recycling can mean the difference between capturing the moment and missing it.

Compact Off-Camera Flexibility: Profoto A2

When portability is a priority, the Profoto A2 delivers 100Ws of clean, consistent output in a remarkably compact body. It’s particularly well-suited to come through in the following scenarios (among others):

On-location bridal portraits

Tight indoor prep rooms

Fast-moving wedding activities

The A2 also integrates seamlessly into the Profoto ecosystem, including the light shaping system and Air remotes. For photographers who prefer to stay mobile without sacrificing control, the A2 strikes a strong balance between size and performance.

Limited-Time Savings

For photographers entering the wedding market, or those looking to upgrade aging gear, this is an opportunity to invest in equipment designed specifically for reliability and speed under real-world pressure. When the timeline is tight and the moments are fleeting, as is often the case when photographing weddings, dependable lighting is a necessity.