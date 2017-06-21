New Zeiss Milvus 35mm f/1.4 For Nikon & Canon Mounts

When Zeiss announces a new lens it’s something to pay attention to, and their latest is probably of particular interest and appeal given its mount options, focal length, and aperture. The new ZEISS Milvus 1.4/35 is the latest in the Milvus line-up and also the tenth, and available in Canon EF mount and Nikon F mount.

This Milvus is akin to its brethren in both outward appearance and engineering design. Like the Milvi (sp?) before it this Zeiss Distagon lens has an all metal housing that Zeiss claim makes every adjustment a ‘haptic’ experience, has de-cilck functionality (Nikon variant), and is weather sealed to a degree that it protects from dust and splashes. Together with the weather sealing and the 35mm focal length with wide aperture, the new Milvus seems fit for a great all ’round lens even in tricky weather conditions, and Zeiss seems to be pushing it for portraits in their own literature.

The immediate claim to fame for the new 35mm 1.4, however, is that is supposedly is immune to chromatic aberration given its design,

“With aspherical lens elements, special glass materials and advanced correction, ZEISS has given the lens a completely new optical design. “This means the photos are practically free from chromatic aberrations,” says Casenave (Product Manager at ZEISS). Thanks to their excellent edge-to-edge imagery the ZEISS Milvus lenses are designed for high-performance digital cameras. “The resolutions of camera sensors are constantly becoming higher, and this also increases the demands made on the lenses. For ZEISS Milvus lenses this is no problem. They are a solid investment in the future.”

The field spread of quality 35mm 1.4s has certainly grown in the last 5 years, and no doubt this ZEISS will be continually compared to that of Sigma with their 35mm ART, and perhaps even the other 35mm Milvus F/2. Price particularly is something to consider given that this Milvus will have a retail price of $2,228 USD, but then again ZEISS lenses are never cheap in price nor build. The Milvus line are generally very highly regarded given their performance, often being compared to the much more expensive Otus line at a fraction of the cost. This 35mm seems along at that path and we’re interested to see how well it actually does.

You can find the press release below: