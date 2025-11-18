DxO’s Black Friday Deals Take Up to 50% Off Flagship Photo Editing Tools

DxO is rolling out its annual Black Friday sale with significant discounts across its full software lineup, offering up to 50% off both new licenses and upgrades. The promotion runs from November 18 through December 2, 2025. The sale spans all five of DxO’s core apps, including recent major updates to PhotoLab 9 and Nik Collection 8, making this a timely opportunity for photographers to upgrade their workflows at a steep discount. Use the code SLRLounge during checkout for 15% off DxO software year-round — and from Nov. 18–Dec. 2, it’ll take an extra 5% off DxO’s Black Friday deals for new customers!

Here’s a breakdown of what’s on offer:

DxO PhotoLab 9

DxO’s flagship RAW editor now includes AI Masking for complex selections, DeepPRIME XD denoising, and advanced lens correction via DxO’s lab-tested camera modules. These upgrades are designed to streamline editing while improving output quality, especially for photographers working with high-ISO files or difficult lighting. AI Masking in particular makes isolating subjects or backgrounds far less tedious, saving time without sacrificing precision. Combined with DxO’s lens corrections and class-leading noise reduction, PhotoLab 9 delivers consistently clean, sharp files that leave more headroom for creative grading.

New license: $199.99 (was $239.99)

Upgrade from DxO PhotoLab 7 or 8: $99.99 (was $119.99)

Nik Collection 8

The Nik Collection remains a go-to plugin suite for creatives who want more control or more personality in their edits. The latest version improves Lightroom and Photoshop integration, speeds up key tools, and introduces more nuanced local and HSL-based adjustments. The updated UI and faster rendering make the process smoother and more responsive.

New license: $139.99 (was $169.99)

Upgrade from Nik Collection 6 or 7: $84.99 (was $99.99)

DxO FilmPack 8

Offering faithful emulations of classic film stocks, plus modern effects like grain and light leaks, FilmPack 8 focuses on creative expression with enhanced control over grain, color, and tonal response. The latest version includes 15 new film renderings and an updated Time Machine mode.

New license: $129.99 (was $149.99)

Upgrade from FilmPack 7: $79.99 (was $89.99)

DxO PureRAW 5

PureRAW 5 is built for photographers who want to maximize the quality of their RAW files before they even open an editing suite. The DeepPRIME XD algorithm pushes denoising and demosaicing even further, delivering cleaner files with more retained detail. It works both as a standalone tool or integrated into Lightroom, meaning it can slip seamlessly into existing workflows while quietly raising the technical quality of your output.

New license: $99.99 (was $129.99)

Upgrade from PureRAW 3 or 4: $74.99 (was $89.99)

DxO ViewPoint 5

Designed for photographers who want precise control over geometry and perspective. The latest version adds ReShape Fusion for more advanced distortion correction.

ViewPoint 5 tackles the optical and compositional quirks that wider lenses and architectural scenes often introduce, like stretched edges, tilted lines, and perspective distortion. The new ReShape Fusion tool goes beyond basic corrections, giving you precise control over geometry and perspective. It’s particularly useful for interior, architecture, and real estate photographers who need reliable perspective correction without degrading image quality.

New license: $59.99 (was $119.99)

Upgrade from ViewPoint 4: $54.99 (was $79.99)

DxO’s tools are built on a foundation of in-house lens testing and image science, with correction modules covering thousands of camera and lens combinations. The company’s goal remains consistent: to give photographers the technical precision and creative control needed to get the most out of their images.

For more information or to download trials, visit https://shop.dxo.com/en/.