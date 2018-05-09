SLR Lounge Awards April 2018 Winners Announced!

Our April Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in May!

To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page.

Wedding Portraiture Category

Apex Winners

Jason Vinson – SLRL Profile | Website

Meiggy Permana – SLRL Profile | Website

Adam Hacking – SLRL Profile | Website

Priyanshu Bharghava – SLRL Profile | Website

Jeff Tisman – SLRL Profile | Website

Shailesh Chauhan – SLRL Profile

Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website

Donatas UFO – SLRL Profile | Website

Irawan Kristianto – SLRL Profile | Website

Adrian Ilea – SLRL Profile

Summit Winners

Evelina Dzienaite – SLRL Profile | Website

Yevhen Gulkenko – SLRL Profile | Website

Anderson Marques – SLRL Profile | Website

Daniel West – SLRL Profile | Website

Mark Willis – SLRL Profile | Website

Daniel Meyer – SLRL Profile | Website

Krzysztof Krawczyk – SLRL Profile | Website

Ridho Irvan – SLRL Profile | Website

Jeff Tisman – SLRL Profile | Website

Igor Trifonov – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Winners

Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website

Motiejus – SLRL Profile | Website

Lukihermanto – SLRL Profile | Website

Wedding Photojournalism Category

Apex Winners

Gloria Ruth – SLRL Profile | Website

Glady Putra – SLRL Profile

Sabina Mladin – SLRL Profile | Website

Annuj Yoganathan – SLRL Profile | Website

Martynas Ozolas – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Winners

Matt Stallone – SLRL Profile | Website

Andra Lesmana – SLRL Profile | Website

Colin Coleman – SLRL Profile | Website

Laurentiu Nica – SLRL Profile | Website

Irvin Sidhu – SLRL Profile | Website

Dee Robinson – SLRL Profile | Website

Yos Harizal – SLRL Profile | Website

Dalbir Virdee – SLRL Profile | Website

Anji Martin – SLRL Profile | Website

Alex Pasarelu – SLRL Profile | Website

Juan Tellez – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Winners

Jeff Tisman – SLRL Profile | Website

Jarot Bocanegra – SLRL Profile | Website

Bryan Weber – SLRL Profile | Website

Ridho Putra – SLRL Profile

Tee Tran – SLRL Profile | Website

Mantas Kubilinskas – SLRL Profile | Website

