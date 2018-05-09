SLR Lounge Awards April 2018 Winners Announced!
Our April Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in May!
To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page.
Wedding Portraiture Category
Apex Winners
Jason Vinson – SLRL Profile | Website
Meiggy Permana – SLRL Profile | Website
Adam Hacking – SLRL Profile | Website
Priyanshu Bharghava – SLRL Profile | Website
Jeff Tisman – SLRL Profile | Website
Shailesh Chauhan – SLRL Profile
Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website
Donatas UFO – SLRL Profile | Website
Irawan Kristianto – SLRL Profile | Website
Adrian Ilea – SLRL Profile
Summit Winners
Evelina Dzienaite – SLRL Profile | Website
Yevhen Gulkenko – SLRL Profile | Website
Anderson Marques – SLRL Profile | Website
Daniel West – SLRL Profile | Website
Mark Willis – SLRL Profile | Website
Daniel Meyer – SLRL Profile | Website
Krzysztof Krawczyk – SLRL Profile | Website
Ridho Irvan – SLRL Profile | Website
Jeff Tisman – SLRL Profile | Website
Igor Trifonov – SLRL Profile | Website
Ascent Winners
Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website
Motiejus – SLRL Profile | Website
Lukihermanto – SLRL Profile | Website
Wedding Photojournalism Category
Apex Winners
Gloria Ruth – SLRL Profile | Website
Glady Putra – SLRL Profile
Sabina Mladin – SLRL Profile | Website
Annuj Yoganathan – SLRL Profile | Website
Martynas Ozolas – SLRL Profile | Website
Summit Winners
Matt Stallone – SLRL Profile | Website
Andra Lesmana – SLRL Profile | Website
Colin Coleman – SLRL Profile | Website
Laurentiu Nica – SLRL Profile | Website
Irvin Sidhu – SLRL Profile | Website
Dee Robinson – SLRL Profile | Website
Yos Harizal – SLRL Profile | Website
Dalbir Virdee – SLRL Profile | Website
Anji Martin – SLRL Profile | Website
Alex Pasarelu – SLRL Profile | Website
Juan Tellez – SLRL Profile | Website
Ascent Winners
Jeff Tisman – SLRL Profile | Website
Jarot Bocanegra – SLRL Profile | Website
Bryan Weber – SLRL Profile | Website
Ridho Putra – SLRL Profile
Tee Tran – SLRL Profile | Website
Mantas Kubilinskas – SLRL Profile | Website
