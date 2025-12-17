Upgrade Your Editing Workflow: DxO Holiday Deals with Up to 25% Off (Code: SLRLounge)

DxO is closing out the year with one of its best promotions yet. From now through January 6, 2026, photographers can save 20% on their purchase of any two or more DxO software titles and get up to a full year of free DxO Premium Support. That means whether you’re diving into RAW editing with DxO PhotoLab 9 or chasing a nostalgic look with FilmPack 8, you’ll not only save money but also get 24/7 access to DxO’s expert team to help with installation, workflow questions, and troubleshooting. The more you spend, the longer your access.

Here’s what’s included and why it matters.

The Offer: Up to 25% Savings with Discount Code “SLRLounge”

DxO’s suite of editing tools is already priced competitively, especially given their performance. But this holiday season, SLR Lounge readers get an exclusive 15% off for one title or 25% off the purchase of two or more products. Be sure to use the discount code “SLRLounge” during checkout to score these deals!

Save on the following:

DxO PhotoLab 9

DxO PhotoLab 9 is a full-featured RAW editor built for photographers who want pro-grade results without jumping through hoops. The latest version introduces DeepPRIME 3 for sharper, cleaner images and AI-powered masks for faster, more intuitive local adjustments. Combined with DxO’s lens correction modules, it’s a solid all-in-one tool for editing with precision.

Nik Collection 8

Nik Collection 8 includes seven creative plugins for Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, and DxO PhotoLab. From color grading and black-and-white conversion to film looks and detail enhancement, it’s a flexible suite for photographers who want more visual style options without adding complexity.

DxO FilmPack 8

DxO FilmPack 8 brings classic film aesthetics into modern workflows. It simulates a wide range of color and black-and-white stocks with impressive accuracy, and includes extras like grain, light leaks, and a unique Time Machine mode for exploring the history of film photography.

DxO PureRAW 5

DxO PureRAW 5 is a RAW pre-processor designed to clean up your files before editing. It sharpens details, reduces noise, and corrects lens flaws automatically, all powered by the same DeepPRIME tech in PhotoLab. It works standalone or directly inside Lightroom Classic.

DxO ViewPoint 5

DxO ViewPoint 5 focuses on fixing geometry. It’s particularly useful for correcting wide-angle distortion, converging lines, and other perspective issues. The new ReShape Fusion tool adds even more control for subtle adjustments to shape and structure.

Free DxO Premium Support for Up to a Year

Alongside the product discount, DxO is including their Premium Support tier free with every purchase. This is a nice perk for creators who want help fast and don’t want to dig through support docs to find it.

The support duration scales with your order total:

Orders under $100 = 3 months Premium Support

Orders $100–$200 = 6 months Premium Support

Orders over $200 = 12 months Premium Support

Premium Support includes:

24/7 access via priority support tickets

Faster response times and troubleshooting

Personalized workflow assistance from DxO experts

That means no more waiting in line or hoping for a response on a forum when you hit a snag. Whether it’s install help or deep dive optimization, you’ll have a real team ready to help.

Who This Is For

If you’re already using DxO software, this is a great time to grab the upgrades you’ve been waiting on. But even if you’re brand new, the bundled deal makes it easy to get started with pro-level tools and expert support to back it up.

Photographers looking for a Lightroom alternative with cleaner results

with cleaner results Hybrid editors who rely on plugins like Nik Collection for creative flexibility

who rely on plugins like Nik Collection for creative flexibility Anyone who wants top-tier RAW processing without the subscription grind

grind Creators working with wide-angle, vintage lenses, or geometry-heavy subjects

working with wide-angle, vintage lenses, or geometry-heavy subjects Users who want real human help and not just “check the knowledge base”

Final Thoughts

DxO is known for making some of the most technically advanced, yet approachable photo editing tools in the space. This holiday offer doubles down on both value and service. Whether you’re editing for clients or just fine-tuning your own style, it’s worth exploring. Between the product discount and the free support, this is one of the easiest times to jump in.

Use the code SLRLounge at checkout before Jan 6, 2026 to unlock the full deal.