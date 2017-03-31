Photographing The Couple | Wedding Workshop Part IV Is Here!

The fourth installment of our Wedding Workshop series, Photographing the Couple, has finally arrived! Struggle with couples posing & creative lighting? This is the career-changing course to take your images from ordinary to extraordinary – watch the trailer below:

PURCHASE now | Limited time launch DISCOUNT

To celebrate the launch of this product we will be offering a 30% discount! Make sure to purchase before the coupon code expires on April 17th!

Purchase Page: Photographing the Couple Store Page

Discount code: COUPLES30

Expiration: April 17th, 2017

Our comprehensive workshop will be covering everything you need to know about how to create incredible wedding day imagery from:

Mastering posing for the Bride and Groom

Perfecting OCF light set-ups using affordable tools to execute dynamic imagery

Eliciting genuine emotions and story-telling moments

8.5 Hours of HD videos, exercise files and Powerpoint Slides

Post-production tutorials to assist in yielding an amazing end product

a career-changing workshop for ANY LEAD SHOOTER

We’ve created the perfect training platform for multi-shooter wedding studios looking to unify their work through consistent, amazing imagery. This course gives lead-shooters the assets they need to succeed starting from the ground up:

An extensive gear guide and wedding shot list

5 hours of behind-the-scenes footage from a stylized couples portrait session

Detailed post-production processing and workflow tips to take your imagery from ordinary to extraordinary.

We understand that technique is more important than the tools you have and we’ll show you how to use minimal photo & lighting gear to accomplish incredible imagery with the look and feel of higher production value.

ALL-ACCESS PREMIUM MEMBER STREAMING

Premium members may now stream this entire workshop along with our entire library collection of photography, lighting, and post-production tutorials!

CREATIVE lighting techniques for every situation

See how we work around messy hotel rooms and uninteresting backgrounds to create works of art. We can use our artistry to prevent ourselves from being the victim of a challenging scene with a strong technical knowledge and creative lighting tools.

learn how to create award-winning imagery

This workshop will guide you through all of our standard couple posing-cues, as well as go over how to best utilize natural light, light modifiers, and just one pocket flash to get amazing couples portraits.

Our behind-the-scenes access will give you invaluable knowledge on client interaction and how to photograph journalistic, story-telling imagery. From start to finish, we show you that photographing your clients is all about creating a cohesive vision throughout their wedding day, getting astounding images they will cherish forever.

More Images from Photographing the Couple

Pre-order purchaseRs | follow these instructions

If you purchased this workshop during our Pre-Order sale, please follow these instructions:

Go to your Purchase History under your Account settings. Under your Purchase History you will see downloadable zipped files for all videos, exercise files, and Powerpoint slides.

