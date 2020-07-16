Today Zhongyi Optics (ZY Optics) has released the new Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 for Canon EF mount cameras. The new 50mm lens has a different optical design from the mirrorless version and it is currently the world’s only f/0.95 lens designed for DSLR cameras! Due to the large size of the rear element, the new 50mm f/0.95 lens cannot be made into the Nikon version, unfortunately. (There is, however, a mirrorless 50mm f/0.95, a different optical formula, available for Sony E, Canon RF, and Nikon Z!)

Mitakon 50mm f/0.95 For Canon EF | Press Release

Offering a natural 50mm perspective along with an ultra-fast f/0.95 maximum aperture, the Mitakon 50mm f/0.95 is a compact prime characterized by its bright f/0.95 aperture to suit working in low-light conditions. It also affords a great degree of control over depth-of-field for isolating subjects from the background and producing selective focus effects.

A carefully-designed 12 elements in 6 groups optics system with 1pc of HRI (High Refractive Index) & 5pcs of UD (Ultra-low dispersion) elements successfully minimizes the chromatic aberrations and delivers exceptional image quality.

[Related Reading: Mitakon Announces New 85mm F/2.8 1-5X Super Macro Lens with Extended Working Distance]

The eleven-blade diaphragm helps to produce a softly diffused out-of-focus rendering (bokeh), the enclosure of the lens is made of metal to strengthen its durability, and an 82mm filter thread is equipped for mounting screw-in filters easily.

ZY Optics have been releasing f/0.95 lenses for different camera systems. A mirrorless design of 50mm f/0.95 (III) had been released in 2019 and is available in Sony FE, Canon RF & Nikon Z mounts.

Pricing & Availability

Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 Canon EF is now available to ship and purchase at ZY Optics & the usual photo retailers in the US with an MSRP (before tax) of USD $799.

For those photographers who love ultra-shallow depth, or who do extremely low-light photo or video work, this is simply the most affordable way to get to f/1.0 or beyond! For Canon EF shooters who might be comparing this lens against their Canon 50mm f/1.2 L, there will be a lot of “character” to discuss in both lenses, indeed.

Adorama | B&H | Amazon | ZY Optics

Technical Specifications

Lens type Manual lens

Max Format size Full Frame

Focal length 50mm

Lens mount Canon EF

Maximum aperture F0.95

Minimum aperture F16

Aperture ring Yes

Number of diaphragm blades 11

Elements 12

Groups 6

Angle of view 45°

Minimum working distance 0.65m (2.13’)

Weight 1.5kg (3.3 lb)

Dimensions Ф89 x 122 mm

Colour Black

Filter thread 82mm

For more information about Shenyang Zhongyi Optical and Electronic Company Limited and their products information, visit the official website http://www.zyoptics.net