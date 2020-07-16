ZY Optics Releases The Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 for Canon EF DSLR Cameras
Today Zhongyi Optics (ZY Optics) has released the new Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 for Canon EF mount cameras. The new 50mm lens has a different optical design from the mirrorless version and it is currently the world’s only f/0.95 lens designed for DSLR cameras! Due to the large size of the rear element, the new 50mm f/0.95 lens cannot be made into the Nikon version, unfortunately. (There is, however, a mirrorless 50mm f/0.95, a different optical formula, available for Sony E, Canon RF, and Nikon Z!)
Mitakon 50mm f/0.95 For Canon EF | Press Release
Offering a natural 50mm perspective along with an ultra-fast f/0.95 maximum aperture, the Mitakon 50mm f/0.95 is a compact prime characterized by its bright f/0.95 aperture to suit working in low-light conditions. It also affords a great degree of control over depth-of-field for isolating subjects from the background and producing selective focus effects.
A carefully-designed 12 elements in 6 groups optics system with 1pc of HRI (High Refractive Index) & 5pcs of UD (Ultra-low dispersion) elements successfully minimizes the chromatic aberrations and delivers exceptional image quality.
The eleven-blade diaphragm helps to produce a softly diffused out-of-focus rendering (bokeh), the enclosure of the lens is made of metal to strengthen its durability, and an 82mm filter thread is equipped for mounting screw-in filters easily.
ZY Optics have been releasing f/0.95 lenses for different camera systems. A mirrorless design of 50mm f/0.95 (III) had been released in 2019 and is available in Sony FE, Canon RF & Nikon Z mounts.
Pricing & Availability
Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 Canon EF is now available to ship and purchase at ZY Optics & the usual photo retailers in the US with an MSRP (before tax) of USD $799.
For those photographers who love ultra-shallow depth, or who do extremely low-light photo or video work, this is simply the most affordable way to get to f/1.0 or beyond! For Canon EF shooters who might be comparing this lens against their Canon 50mm f/1.2 L, there will be a lot of “character” to discuss in both lenses, indeed.
Technical Specifications
- Lens type Manual lens
- Max Format size Full Frame
- Focal length 50mm
- Lens mount Canon EF
- Maximum aperture F0.95
- Minimum aperture F16
- Aperture ring Yes
- Number of diaphragm blades 11
- Elements 12
- Groups 6
- Angle of view 45°
- Minimum working distance 0.65m (2.13’)
- Weight 1.5kg (3.3 lb)
- Dimensions Ф89 x 122 mm
- Colour Black
- Filter thread 82mm
For more information about Shenyang Zhongyi Optical and Electronic Company Limited and their products information, visit the official website http://www.zyoptics.net
