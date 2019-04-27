Zeiss Officially Announces The Otus 100mm f/1.4 Lens For Full-Frame Nikon & Canon

This week, Zeiss officially added a tele focal length to its line of lenses for full-frame DSLR cameras from Canon & Nikon. Joining the existing Otus 28mm, 55mm and 85mm models, the Otus 100mm f/1.4 expands the Zeiss lens family for photographers who don’t want to make any compromises concerning image and build quality.

Whether in the studio or on-the-go, for portrait or product photography, the tele focal length delivers high resolution and outstanding definition in any situation – even at maximum aperture. This high-speed lens clearly sets the subject apart from the background. The exceptional level of detail and harmonic bokeh ensure the “3D pop effect” that Zeiss lenses are known for.

Pricing & Availability

Global delivery of the new Otus 1.4/100 has started and should be available for purchase and rental soon. The lens will be available for somewhere around the $4,500-$4,999 USD with included protective caps and a lens shade when it hits retailers’ shelves.

Features include a full-metal housing, high precision manual focusing, and the company’s T* anti-reflective coating for minimizing stray light and maximizing contrast. The Otus 100mm has a focal range of f/1.4 to f/16, 14 elements in 11 groups, and an 86mm filter diameter. Coupled with a “consistent center of gravity” and “optimum balance,” the 100mm lens is excellently suited for the rough conditions a professional photographer will face.

Zeiss says that even though it was designed for 35mm full-frame cameras, the new Otus lens offers ‘the look and quality’ of a medium-format camera. The apochromatic design eliminates ‘almost all conceivable aberrations,’ says Zeiss, which promises ‘practically no color fringing’ and bright-dark transitions that are ‘almost completely free of color artifacts.‘

Technical Specifications

Focal length 100 mm

Aperture range f/1.4 – f/16

Lens elements / Groups 14/11

Focusing range 1,0 m (39.37″) – ∞

Free working distance 0,83 m (32.68″) – ∞

Angular field* (diag. / horiz. / vert.) 24,1° / 20,2° / 13,6°

Diameter of image field 43 mm (1.69″)

Flange focal distance ZF.2: 46,50 mm (1.83″) ZE: 44,00 mm (1.73″)

Coverage at close range (MOD)* 206 x 309 mm (8.11 x 12.17″)

Image ratio at MOD 1:8.6

Filter thread M86 x 1.00

Entrance pupil position ( in front of image plane) 35,0 mm (1.38”)

Rotation angle of focusing ring (inf – MOD) 315°

Diameter max. ZF.2: 100,7 mm (3.96“) ZE: 100,7 mm (3.96″)

Diameter of focusing ring ZF.2: 90,0 mm (3.54″) ZE: 90,0 mm (3.54″)

Length (without lens caps) ZF.2: 126,5 mm (4.98″) ZE: 128,8 mm (5.07″)

Length (with lens caps) ZF.2: 150,1 mm (5.91 ″) ZE: 152,3 mm (6.00″)

Weight ZF.2: 1336 g (2.95 lbs) ZE: 1405 g (3.10 lbs)



Below is a gallery of images taken with the Otus 100mm, provided by Zeiss:

