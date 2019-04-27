WEDDING SEASON SALE! 30% Off Training Systems!

Buy Now!
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
Otus_100mm_f1.4_SLRLounge Announcements

Zeiss Officially Announces The Otus 100mm f/1.4 Lens For Full-Frame Nikon & Canon

By David J. Crewe on April 27th 2019

This week, Zeiss officially added a tele focal length to its line of lenses for full-frame DSLR cameras from Canon & Nikon. Joining the existing Otus 28mm, 55mm and 85mm models, the Otus 100mm f/1.4 expands the Zeiss lens family for photographers who don’t want to make any compromises concerning image and build quality.

Whether in the studio or on-the-go, for portrait or product photography, the tele focal length delivers high resolution and outstanding definition in any situation – even at maximum aperture. This high-speed lens clearly sets the subject apart from the background. The exceptional level of detail and harmonic bokeh ensure the “3D pop effect” that Zeiss lenses are known for. Zeiss Otus Family-SLRLounge

Pricing & Availability

Global delivery of the new Otus 1.4/100 has started and should be available for purchase and rental soon. The lens will be available for somewhere around the $4,500-$4,999 USD with included protective caps and a lens shade when it hits retailers’ shelves.

Features include a full-metal housing, high precision manual focusing, and the company’s  T* anti-reflective coating for minimizing stray light and maximizing contrast. The Otus 100mm has a focal range of f/1.4 to f/16, 14 elements in 11 groups, and an 86mm filter diameter. Coupled with a “consistent center of gravity” and “optimum balance,” the 100mm lens is excellently suited for the rough conditions a professional photographer will face.

Zeiss says that even though it was designed for 35mm full-frame cameras, the new Otus lens offers ‘the look and quality’ of a medium-format camera. The apochromatic design eliminates ‘almost all conceivable aberrations,’ says Zeiss, which promises ‘practically no color fringing’ and bright-dark transitions that are ‘almost completely free of color artifacts.

Technical Specifications

  • Focal length 100 mm
  • Aperture range f/1.4 – f/16
  • Lens elements / Groups 14/11
  • Focusing range 1,0 m (39.37″) – ∞
  • Free working distance 0,83 m (32.68″) – ∞
  • Angular field* (diag. / horiz. / vert.) 24,1° / 20,2° / 13,6°
  • Diameter of image field 43 mm (1.69″)
  • Flange focal distance
    • ZF.2: 46,50 mm (1.83″)
    • ZE: 44,00 mm (1.73″)
  • Coverage at close range (MOD)* 206 x 309 mm (8.11 x 12.17″)
  • Image ratio at MOD 1:8.6
  • Filter thread M86 x 1.00
  • Entrance pupil position ( in front of image plane) 35,0 mm (1.38”)
  • Rotation angle of focusing ring (inf – MOD) 315°
  • Diameter max.
    • ZF.2: 100,7 mm (3.96“)
    • ZE: 100,7 mm (3.96″)
  • Diameter of focusing ring
    • ZF.2: 90,0 mm (3.54″)
    • ZE: 90,0 mm (3.54″)
  • Length (without lens caps)
    • ZF.2: 126,5 mm (4.98″)
    • ZE: 128,8 mm (5.07″)
  • Length (with lens caps)
    • ZF.2: 150,1 mm (5.91 ″)
    • ZE: 152,3 mm (6.00″)
  • Weight
    • ZF.2: 1336 g (2.95 lbs)
    • ZE: 1405 g (3.10 lbs)

Relative Illuminance

MTF Charts

Depth of Field Chart

Zeiss 100mm f1.4 DOF Chart

Below is a gallery of images taken with the Otus 100mm, provided by Zeiss:

*All images shared with permission from Zeiss & the respected artists. Do not share or reuse images without direct permission.

Tags:
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous Story
Off-Camera Lighting Tips With JB...
Next Story
Mindshift Backpack Review |...
About

David J. Crewe is a full-time commercial photographer and Senior Editor with SLR Lounge. Based out of both Southern California & Las Vegas, Nevada.

View his work and blog: DavidJCrewe.com

Follow his Instagram: @DavidJCrewe

RELATED ARTICLES

Learn More

Canon Reveals The Highly Anticipated RF 85mm F1.2L USM Lens For EOS R Cameras
Learn More

B&H Introduces The PAYBOO Card To Cover The Sales Tax
Learn More

Nikon Announces Price Drops for “Capture the Savings” Sales Event

RELATED WORKSHOPS

SEE MORE WORKSHOPS
Learn More

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

access All of our workshops
Learn More

Complete Wedding Photography Training System

Complete Wedding Photography Training...

A-Z Guide to Wedding Photography
Learn More

Complete Photography Business Training System

Complete Photography Business...

start and run the business of your dreams

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

FREE PRO TUTORIAL
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Connect with us!