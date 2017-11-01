X-Rite Announces New i1Studio | All-in-one Device That Can Calibrate All of Your Devices

A typical monitor, like the one you are probably reading this on, is an amalgamation of pixels that each output a certain amount of red, green or blue values to display a particular image. The main causes of many color issues, from printing your photos to displaying them on social media, stem from an un-calibrated monitor. If the red channel is set too high, the images will come out too warm and if the blue channel is too high then the image will appear cooler. Calibrating your monitor balances the colors to display them as accurately as possible.

One of the leaders in color management, X-Rite, has launched the new all-in-one i1Studio spectrophotometer. A spectrophotometer analyzes the reflecting-transmitting properties of objects without human interpretation and can indirectly calculate colorimetric information. In other words, the new device from X-Rite was designed to calibrate not only monitors, but scanners, projectors, printers, and even mobile devices.

“Photographers tell stories with their pictures. Along with light, color plays an essential role in telling these stories. We want to make sure that your story is told as perfectly as possible, whether it’s color or black and white. Managing color should be easy with getting accurate repeatable results every time as the ultimate goal. i1Studio provides an intuitive, start-to-finish color management solution for every device in our users’ workflow so they can easily achieve this goal and get amazing results,” Liz Quinlisk, Marketing Director Photo & Video, X-Rite.

The i1Studio package includes:

i1Studio Device: The all-in-one i1Studio spectrophotometer is the only device creatives will need to profile their monitors, projectors, scanners, mobile devices, and printers.

NEW i1Studio software for Displays, Projectors, Scanners, and Printers: The i1Studio software, based on X-Rite's award-winning i1Profiler software, provides an easy to navigate interface that delivers expertly calibrated and profiled monitors (including video pre-sets), projectors, scanners, and printers.

ColorChecker Calibration for Cameras: The included industry standard 24 patch target allows creatives to create custom camera profiles, set a custom white balance and have a neutral starting point no matter what light photographers are shooting in for a more streamlined editing process. (Also includes Adobe Lightroom Plug-In)

ColorTRUE Mobile App for iOS Devices: A simple way to calibrate Apple iOS mobile devices for a true mobile to desktop color match of all images. (Downloadable from Apple App Store)

The new i1Studio includes dedicated profiling feature for Black & White workflows for creating custom profiles for five unique B&W looks. X-Rite added a collection of other features including Flare Correct, adaptive profiling, NTSC and PAL support, multiple monitor profiling, and control over luminance, gamma, contrast ratio, and white point.

Existing ColorMunki Photo & Design customers can obtain a complimentary upgrade to i1Studio software from X-Rite, here, but functions are limited to the purpose of the device. The New X-Rite i1Studio all-in-on spectrophotometer is now available at B&H here for $489.