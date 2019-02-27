WPPI Gear Announcements, Deals and Specials

WPPI Sale | Up to 50% Off Select Workshops

By Sean Lewis on February 27th 2019

We’re here at WPPI this week in Vegas meeting up with old friends, making some new ones, and of course, checking out the gear. As we walk the trade show floor and find the best deals, we’ll be linking them up here. We’re also on the lookout for all of the online savings this week as well. So be sure to check back daily.

SLR Lounge Education

B&H Specials

Note: Both B&H and Adorama have similar specials so you can likely find the same pricing at your preferred retailer.

B&H has a ton of specials.  Too many to list out but you can see them all here.

Notable Deals:

  • FUJIFILM X-T3 with 18-55mm Lens – $200 Off
  • Nikon D750 DSLR Camera with 24-120mm Lens – $1300 OffPanasonic
  • Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-32mm and 45-150mm Lenses and Accessories Kit (Black) – $500 Off

Adorama Specials

Note: Both B&H and Adorama have similar specials so you can likely find the same pricing at your preferred retailer.

Likewise, Adorama has an organized list of the best deals during WPPI week.  As there are too many to list, find the full list through the link below:

Notable Deals:

  • Canon EOS R with RF 24-105mm F4 L IS Lens – $200 Off
  • Nikon D7200 DSLR with DX 18-55mm, 70-300mm ED Lens  – $650 Off
  • Nikon 50mm f/1.4G AF-S NIKKOR Lens – $70.00 Off

Photo Flash Drive Specials

The Photo Flash Drive team is offering some great limited-time deals for WPPI with their own WPPI Virtual Show. Don’t wait too long to take advantage of these special savings!

Other Deals and Specials

As we cruise the trade show floor, we’ll be updating the deals we find in this article.  If you see anything worth mentioning, please comment with the link below!

 

 

This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
About

Sean fell into photography while teaching for a non-profit. What started as a minor task – documenting guest speakers and classroom activities – grew into a major obsession, and eventually led to a position shooting with Lin & Jirsa. Nowadays, at SLR Lounge, Sean’s work as a marketing associate merges his interest in the fields of photography and education.

