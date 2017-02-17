NEW! SLR Lounge Quarterly Plans are Here!

World Press Photo Winners 2017 & The Gear And Exif Data For Each

February 17th 2017 12:25 PM

This week the World Press 2017 Photo Contest concluded and winners, runner ups, and honorable mentions posted. Of course given the politically charged and changing state of the world, there has been no shortage of material to cover, and the collection of winners certainly highlight the dramatic.

What’s always particularly impressive and interesting about the World Press Photo submissions is that there is really no focus on camera-trickery, but on the fundamentals of art: subject matter, timing, framing, and storytelling.

This year’s overall winner should come as no surprise, as the image, An Assassination in Turkey, ricocheted around the world on print and screen in a way only something truly visceral could’ve. It was shocking, poignant, and bizarre to see so much about the conflicts in the world referenced in a single frame, one taken by Burhan Ozbilici in the face of a situation that would terrify the strongest of us. The photo is neither particularly beautiful nor the paragon of classic technique, but it’s a brilliant reminder to those of us in this profession/trade to focus on substance and art and not gear.

That said, it’s always interesting to see what gear is favored by those who are getting out there in the world and making the images that will line the annals of history, and a Spanish site, Photolari, has compiled the data on the cameras used into charts, and what kind of photographers would we be not to have even a passing interest? You can see them in full here, but the top 5 in descending order are:

Canon 5D Mark III (9 photos)
Canon 1DX (5 photos)
Nikon D4S (3 photos)
Nikon D810 (3 photos)
Fujifilm X-T1 (2 photos)

If you go to WorldPressPhoto.org, clicking on each photo of interest in the list will actually bring up technical EXIF data including the camera as well as related keywords. It’s a fantastic resource actually, and perhaps it’s all yet another good reminder that the equipment you have is likely not a barrier to your taking world class imagery.

Check out a few examples below and a full list of winners here.

What ISIS Left Behind, by Magnus Wennman

Caretta Caretta Trapped, Francis Pérez

