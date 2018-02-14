World Press Photo Of The Year 2018 | Top 6 Finalists (NSFW)

In what is perhaps an homage to the times, or rather a signal of them, World Press Photo has altered the way in which is presents the World Press Photo of the Year:

“The foundation is today announcing the nominees in each category of the Photo Contest and the Digital Storytelling Contest, with the winners to be revealed at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April. The highlight of today’s announcement is that, for the first time, the six nominees for the World Press Photo of the Year are revealed. The winner of the World Press Photo of the Year will be announced at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April.”

A quick glance at the nominees could, arguably, reveal part of why this change in sequence has occurred, because they collectively touch upon events that have so dominated the press cycles of the past year, and each profoundly important in their own right.

The six were chosen from over 73,000 submissions from over 4,500 photographers in 125 countries, so they are not choosing from the bottom. While the accolade in itself is of the utmost value, the premier award, the World Press Photo of the Year, will see the winner receive 10,000 euros, and Canon will present the winning photographer with a selection of camera equipment.

Nominees have their travel and lodging paid for by the World Press Photo Foundation to Amsterdam so they can attend the World Press Photo Festival, an event taking place 13-14 April featuring photographer presentations, screenings, and talks. They also receive a diploma and a Golden Eye Award at the Awards Show.

See the 6 nominees below, and click here for the other notable entries.

*Warning: Some of the images depict violence and may be uncomfortable for some viewers.