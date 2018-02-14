World Press Photo Of The Year 2018 | Top 6 Finalists (NSFW)
In what is perhaps an homage to the times, or rather a signal of them, World Press Photo has altered the way in which is presents the World Press Photo of the Year:
“The foundation is today announcing the nominees in each category of the Photo Contest and the Digital Storytelling Contest, with the winners to be revealed at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April.
The highlight of today’s announcement is that, for the first time, the six nominees for the World Press Photo of the Year are revealed. The winner of the World Press Photo of the Year will be announced at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April.”
[REWIND: Sony A9 Review / Overview | The Affirmation Of Mirrorless & Wish Fulfillment]
A quick glance at the nominees could, arguably, reveal part of why this change in sequence has occurred, because they collectively touch upon events that have so dominated the press cycles of the past year, and each profoundly important in their own right.
The six were chosen from over 73,000 submissions from over 4,500 photographers in 125 countries, so they are not choosing from the bottom. While the accolade in itself is of the utmost value, the premier award, the World Press Photo of the Year, will see the winner receive 10,000 euros, and Canon will present the winning photographer with a selection of camera equipment.
Nominees have their travel and lodging paid for by the World Press Photo Foundation to Amsterdam so they can attend the World Press Photo Festival, an event taking place 13-14 April featuring photographer presentations, screenings, and talks. They also receive a diploma and a Golden Eye Award at the Awards Show.
See the 6 nominees below, and click here for the other notable entries.
*Warning: Some of the images depict violence and may be uncomfortable for some viewers.
One of six World Press Photo of the Year Nominees: ‘Rohingya Crisis’, by Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownphoto), Australia, @PanosPictures, for @Unicef. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 28 September 2017 The bodies of Rohingya refugees are laid out after the boat in which they were attempting to flee Myanmar capsized about eight kilometers off Inani Beach, near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Around 100 people were on the boat before it capsized. There were 17 survivors. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The World Press Photo Foundation just announced the nominees in each category of the 2018 Photo Contest and 2018 Digital Storytelling Contest. This includes, for the first time, revealing six Photo of the Year Nominees. The winners will be revealed at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Follow the link in our bio to see the full list of 2018 awards nominees! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The 2018 Photo Contest (#WPPh2018) drew entries from around the world: 4,548 photographers from 125 countries submitted 73,044 images. The independent jury selected 312 photographs by 42 photographers from 22 countries, over an intensive anonymous judging process. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Winners of the Photo of the Year, will be named at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April 2018.
One of six World Press Photo of the Year Nominees: ‘Boko Haram Strapped Suicide Bombs to Them. Somehow These Teenage Girls Survived. – Aisha, age 14’, by Adam Ferguson (@adamfergusonphoto), Australia, for @nytimes ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 21 September 2017 Aisha (14) stands for a portrait in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria. After being kidnapped by Boko Haram, Aisha was assigned a suicide bombing mission, but managed to escape and find help instead of detonating the bombs. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The World Press Photo Foundation just announced the nominees in each category of the 2018 Photo Contest and 2018 Digital Storytelling Contest. This includes, for the first time, revealing six Photo of the Year Nominees. The winners will be revealed at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April. Follow the link in our bio to see the full list of 2018 awards nominees! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The 2018 Photo Contest (#WPPh2018) drew entries from around the world: 4,548 photographers from 125 countries submitted 73,044 images. The independent jury selected 312 photographs by 42 photographers from 22 countries, over an intensive anonymous judging process. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Winners of the Photo of the Year, will be named at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April 2018.
One of six World Press Photo of the Year Nominees: ‘Witnessing the Immediate Aftermath of an Attack in the Heart of London’ by Toby Melville, UK, @Reuters ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 22 March 2017 A passerby comforts an injured woman after Khalid Masood drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London, UK, killing five and injuring multiple others. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The World Press Photo Foundation just announced the nominees in each category of the 2018 Photo Contest and 2018 Digital Storytelling Contest. This includes, for the first time, revealing six Photo of the Year Nominees. The winners will be revealed at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Follow the link in our bio to see the full list of 2018 awards nominees! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The 2018 Photo Contest (#WPPh2018) drew entries from around the world: 4,548 photographers from 125 countries submitted 73,044 images. The independent jury selected 312 photographs by 42 photographers from 22 countries, over an intensive anonymous judging process. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Winners of the Photo of the Year, will be named at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April 2018.
One of six World Press Photo of the Year Nominees: ‘The Battle for Mosul – Lined Up for an Aid Distribution’ by Ivor Prickett (@ivorprickett), Ireland, for @nytimes. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 15 March 2017 Civilians who had remained in west Mosul after the battle to take the city line up for aid in the Mamun neighbourhood. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The World Press Photo Foundation just announced the nominees in each category of the 2018 Photo Contest and 2018 Digital Storytelling Contest. This includes, for the first time, revealing six Photo of the Year Nominees. The winners will be revealed at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Follow the link in our bio to see the full list of 2018 awards nominees! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The 2018 Photo Contest (#WPPh2018) drew entries from around the world: 4,548 photographers from 125 countries submitted 73,044 images. The independent jury selected 312 photographs by 42 photographers from 22 countries, over an intensive anonymous judging process. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Winners of the Photo of the Year, will be named at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April 2018.
One of six World Press Photo of the Year Nominees: ‘The Battle for Mosul – Young Boy Is Cared for by Iraqi Special Forces Soldiers’ by Ivor Prickett (@ivorprickett), Ireland, for @nytimes. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 12 July 2017 An unidentified young boy, who was carried out of the last ISIS-controlled area in the Old City by a man suspected of being a militant, is cared for by Iraqi Special Forces soldiers. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The World Press Photo Foundation just announced the nominees in each category of the 2018 Photo Contest and 2018 Digital Storytelling Contest. This includes, for the first time, revealing six Photo of the Year Nominees. The winners will be revealed at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Follow the link in our bio to see the full list of 2018 awards nominees! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The 2018 Photo Contest (#WPPh2018) drew entries from around the world: 4,548 photographers from 125 countries submitted 73,044 images. The independent jury selected 312 photographs by 42 photographers from 22 countries, over an intensive anonymous judging process. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Winners of the Photo of the Year, will be named at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April 2018.
One of six World Press Photo of the Year Nominees: ‘Venezuela Crisis’ by Ronaldo Schemidt (@rschemidt), Agence France-Presse (@afpphoto). ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 3 May 2017 José Víctor Salazar Balza (28) catches fire amid violent clashes with riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The World Press Photo Foundation just announced the nominees in each category of the 2018 Photo Contest and 2018 Digital Storytelling Contest. This includes, for the first time, revealing six Photo of the Year Nominees. The winners will be revealed at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Follow the link in our bio to see the full list of 2018 awards nominees! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The 2018 Photo Contest (#WPPh2018) drew entries from around the world: 4,548 photographers from 125 countries submitted 73,044 images. The independent jury selected 312 photographs by 42 photographers from 22 countries, over an intensive anonymous judging process. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Winners of the Photo of the Year, will be named at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April 2018.
No Comments
Please log in or register to post a comment.