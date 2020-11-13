RØDE Microphones has announced the winners of My RØDE Reel, the World’s Largest Short Film Competition. Launched in July, RØDE upped the ante for My RØDE Reel 2020 with a monumental $1 million cash prize pool – the biggest cash prize ever offered in a short film competition.

This incredible opportunity drew an enormous response from the world’s filmmakers, with more than triple the number of entries being submitted compared to 2019. These came from 114 countries – more than ever before – with the winning filmmakers spanning 12 different countries from every corner of the globe.