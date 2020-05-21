Adorama has recently launched a new Creative Challenge series as part of their ongoing #CreateNoMatterWhat campaign. The first challenge of the series is all about perspective in photography. Looking at something from a new perspective can give a moment a whole new meaning, and since a majority of the nation is still stuck indoors, now is the time to exercise that creativity.

For this first challenge, Adorama and outdoor and adventure photographer Nathan Lee Allen are challenging creatives to think outside the box to show how they create a different perspective of their art. Submissions are open now through May 27 at Adorama.com, and one winner will receive a Canon EOS RP camera prize package worth more than $3,000.

The #CreateNoMatterWhat campaign is a community-based hashtag to engage with and encourage creatives to create, learn, and think outside the box. Whether it’s photography, videography, audio, design or editing, #CreateNoMatterWhat challenges creators to keep their creativity flowing and to continue their passions while at home.

“With more than 50 million impressions and even more engaged users, our #CreateNoMatterWhat campaign has really hit a high note within our community. To keep the positive momentum flowing, we are excited to launch a series of themed creative challenges and will be rewarding our community with really amazing prizes!” said Mary-Irene Marek, Director of Content and Social Media for Adorama. “Our first challenge is all about perspective within photography. Whether you’re capturing life from a different angle or using props to create a whole new environment, you’re using perspective to tell the story.”

To enter the Perspective Challenge, photographers should submit a completed online entry form and up to five photographs that demonstrate their talents, skills, and vision.

Winners will be selected based on the following criteria:

Adherence/appropriateness to the challenge theme

Originality of expression

Composition

Lighting

Visual and emotional impact.

Adorama Create No Matter What Details

Submissions are open now through May 27th at Adorama.com, and one winner will receive a Canon EOS RP camera prize package worth more than $3,000.

On May 29th, Adorama will announce the winner of the Perspective challenge, and additionally will announce the next challenge topic. There will be two challenges a month.

That gives you just another 6 days to get your entries in for a chance to win this incredible prize bundle! Check out the video above and be sure to visit the official entry page on Adorama.com for all the additional details you might need to get started. And don’t forget to let us know if you’ve entered in the comments below!