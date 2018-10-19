Why All Photographers Need To Use File Syncing In 2019

When considering the many benefits of modern technology, one word comes to mind: mobility. Photographers are no longer tied to photo labs, home computers, or external storage devices for storing and sharing our images. Just dig through your piles of DVDs you burned for file backups or find your stash of old 20GB hard drives; and you’ll appreciate how far we’ve come!

Whether for work or play, we can now sync our files across multiple devices and access them anytime and anywhere. This level of connectivity opens up numerous opportunities for photographers as we take our portfolio of images “to go.”

Here are five reasons that you need to use file syncing in 2019 (and how to do it):

1. Always Have Your Portfolio in Your Pocket

Gone are the days of having to tote around an album or flash drive full of images to show your work to others. Syncing a digital folder full of your latest and greatest images with your phone will allow you to always have access to your portfolio. With a service like Dropbox, these images are even available when you’re offline.

With offline access, you can share your images on any occasion, whether it be meeting with potential clients at networking events or hanging out with friends in your social circles. Simply put, wherever you can take your laptop, phone, or tablet, you can also take your entire portfolio of synced images.

2. Easily Access & Share All of Your Images

Organization is key when accessing your files, and an organized, synced folder is your answer. Think about the amount of time you’ve spent looking for images to share with a vendor or to upload to Instagram, a blog post, or an online portfolio. Syncing your portfolio to all of your devices, from your smartphone to your desktop computer, will save you dozens of hours a year.

Starting a new online portfolio with websites like SLR Lounge, Fstoppers, 500px, Pinterest, or Weddingwire? With a organized and synced folder, you know exactly where to look. Getting featured by a company whose products or services you use like MagMod, Shootdotedit, or Tether Tools? Just email them straight from your phone. In 2019, collaborations and getting featured is a great, perhaps even an essential, marketing tool. Simplify that process and shorten the time it takes with technology.

Organizing and sharing your synced folders will also come in handy whenever you’re working with a team. You can share these synced folders by team or project to save time. You can find more ideas on how to structure your synced folders here.

3. Take Your Inspiration Offline

Syncing your files will not only help you access the images you’ve already taken, but also the images you’ve stored to inspire future sessions. If you follow our education, you’ll understand the importance of a moodboard for a successful shoot. Moodboards provide a way for your clients to communicate their vision and serve as a visual guide for how to plan their shoot. But what happens when you can’t access your favorite online pinboard in a remote location?

Printing and carrying photos is not a practical option; however, saving your inspiration for a shoot by syncing your files guarantees that you’ll have access to them anywhere you go, even in the most exotic or remote locations.

To do this, we recommend creating a subfolder in your synced Dropbox folder called “inspiration.”

4. Keep Your Files Safe And Save Space With Automatic Cloud Backup

Syncing your files to the cloud provides a layer of online backup, an obvious necessity in today’s photography profession. Storing your files on the cloud also allows you to save digital space and keep your hard drive clutter free. After backing up your files, you’ll still have access to view the files and folders from your computer, but they will take up little to no space.

5. Post Produce From Different Computers

Do you work from different workstations? Do you work from your laptop AND your desktop? If so, you need to start syncing your files so that you can post produce anywhere. Depending on the tools you use to edit photos, you can even sync the settings for your editing software. The last thing you want to do is limit your output based on your location.

Most photographers are on-the-go and many are globetrotters. Don’t let that prevent you from operating a successful business. With synced files, you can make the most of your time and edit your photos anywhere from any device.

Conclusion

For photographers, the ability to sync your images across multiple devices for both online and offline access is game-changing. You can literally carry your entire portfolio in all of your devices without using any extra storage space. With so many advantages that come with syncing your files, the argument against carries little weight. A little planning and organization up front will save you time and energy when trying to access your files to share with friends and clients (or potential clients) down the road. All that’s left is for you to get out there and take more images so that you have more files to sync!

What are some other ways that you use file syncing in your workflow? Please comment below.

This is a sponsored post for Dropbox. All opinions are my own. Dropbox is not affiliated with nor endorses any other products or services mentioned.