Since 1993, Godox is a young company that is gaining quite a good experience and reputation through quality products at affordable prices. For these reasons, it´s becoming an option to consider for outdoor and studio photographers. The company specializes in lighting and flash devices.

What´s the AD200 Pro

The Godox AD200 Pro is a TTL Pocket Flash that offers the choice of using either a standard Speedlight head or a bare bulb head to give you the option of two distinctly different qualities of light. It features 200Ws of power adjustable in 9 steps from 1/256 to 1/1, recycling from 0.01 to 2.1 seconds, and flash durations as short as 1/15,380 sec., and 3 flash modes: Manual, TTL, and Multi (Stroboscopic). The flash runs on a removable, rechargeable lithium battery that will give you up to 500 full-power flashes and thousands of lower power flashes. Firmware updates are offered on the Godox website.

Technical Specifications of the AD200 Pro

Maximum Watt/Seconds 200

Compatibility TTL with Canon, Nikon, Sony cameras with optional X1-C, X1-N, and X1-S transmitters TTL with Olympus, Fujifilm cameras with optional X1T-O and X1T-F transmitters

Control Manually on unit Via X1 Transmitter which will Wirelessly Control: Flash Mode: TTL, Manual, Multi (Stroboscopic), Power Level Modeling Lamp On/Off, Beeper on/off First and second curtain sync, High Speed Sync

Guide Number At Full Power: Speedlight Flash Head: 170.6′ / 52 m ISO 100 @ 35 mm Bare Bulb Flash Head: 197′ / 60 m ISO 100 with AD-S2 reflector @ 28 mm

Color Temperature 5600K (±200K)

Recycle Time 0.01 to 2.1 Seconds

Flash Duration Speedlight Flash Head at T0.1: 1/220 to 1/15,380 Second Bare Bulb Flash Head at T0.1: 1/220 to 1/13,510 Second

Flash Variability 9 Steps: 1/256 to 1/1

Flash Delay Yes, 0.01 to 30 Second

Flash Modes Wireless Off: Manual/Multi Wireless Radio On: TTL/M/Multi Stroboscopic: up to 90 times (99 Hz)

Modeling Light Uses Speedlight Head: Auto turn off after 30 minutes

Sync Mode High-Speed Sync up to 1/8000 Second First Curtain Sync and Second Curtain Sync

Flash Exposure Compensation ±3 Stops in 1/3 Stop Increments

Flash Ready Indicator LED, Beep Flash Hibernates Automatically After 30 Minutes of Non-use

Built-in Slave Cell S1 and S2 Optical Slave Modes 2.4 GHz Radio System

Wireless & Radio Specifications Function: Slave or Off Channels: 32 Groups: 5 (A, B, C, D, E) Range: 328′ / 100 m

Mounting 1/4″-20 Female Threads

Fan Cooled No

Replaceable Flashtube Yes, in Bare Bulb Head

Connectors 3.5 mm Sync Input Wireless Control Port USB Port

Battery Lithium, 14.4 V / 2900 mAh Power remaining indicator

Number of Flashes @ Full Power 500

Dimensions 6.7 x 3.0 x 2.0″ / 172 x 75 x 54 mm Without Flash Head

Weight 20.8 oz / 590 g Without Flash Head and Battery

Price – $349

AD200 Pro Vs AD200

There’s around $100 price difference between the AD200 and AD200Pro, but the AD200Pro does have color stability, faster recycle time, a new tilt bracket, mounting points, and a recessed LCD screen.

The AD200Pro is a great flash for weddings, events, and eCommerce photographers, and also for those who need accurate color accuracy in their images. However, the choice you make all comes down to personal preferences, your budget, and the type of photography you do.

Why Choose the AD200 Pro Over Speedlights

Strobes tend to pack much more power than speedlights. Therefore, they can be used with much larger modifiers or used to overpower the sun. Also, the recycle time is faster with more consistent power, and in most of the occasions, they are powered using only one rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

AD200 Pro Into Action

To illustrate the capabilities of the AD200 Pro, we asked some photographers to share some examples and explain how their setup was:

Photos by Shinu John | @shinujohn_

Setup:

Camera brand and model: Nikon D750

ISO : 100-160

Aperture : f7.1 to f8

Exposure time: 1/160 to 1/320

Focal length : 70mm-85mm

Flash power: 1/16 th

Description:

Key Light : 1 AD200 pro in a 120cm umbrella Octabox

Rim Light : Godox V1 with the Godox Roundhead for the barndoor

P.S. : The Godox octabox placed 45cm away from the model positioned right above her head and angled down at 60°. The Model was positioned 1-1.5mt away from the backdrop.

Thoughts:

This was an upgrade from an AD200. This model is slightly faster and has very good color consistency between flashes. It´s useful for keeping a consistent image set and have had cero misfires so far. The button placement is also better and the positioning of the mounting pin as well. The bump guard at the control panel keeps the screen safe on a bad day.

Setup:

Camera brand and model: Nikon D700

ISO : 200

Aperture : f2,5 to f4

Exposure time: 1/4000

Focal length : 35mm

Flash power: Full Power

Model: @ivmastilov

Description:

Key light: AD200Pro with AD-S3 beauty dish aimed at the model, camera left. A Beauty dish was placed about 1.5meters away from the model, aimed down on the model I exposed so there are visible details in the sky since it was high noontime and the sun was blasting from the right side of the model.

Thoughts:

I use AD200 Pro all the time – it’s versatile, easy to carry around, and serves the purpose for most of my outdoor shoots. In this photoshoot, it proved once again that I can use it in very hard light conditions, even if the sun is blasting. Outdoors, I mostly use it in cross light type of situations – eg. the sun is backlighting the model, and the strobe is positioned on the other side, to fill shadows/key light. It gets hot after a while, but nevertheless, I can rely on it.

Last Takeaways

The Godox AD200 Pro is an amazing and capable flash strobe, that delivers enough flash power for both indoor and outdoor shoots, and it is light and compact enough to use in-studio and on the road. While you do have to be careful when handling it, there are options like the dual power twin head mount that allow you to easily double your power when battling outdoor light. There is also an optional flash head extension that allows you to secure that actual flash body to the upright of the stand and just mount the extension head as needed. This helps to protect the flash body if your light-stand falls.

