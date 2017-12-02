Cyber Monday Sale | Up to 45% Off

Shop Here
Original Series

Wedding Photography Success with Donatas UFO

By SLR Lounge Official on December 2nd 2017

Welcome to our new series Wedding Photography Success where hosts Andy and Amii Kauth of Sunshine and Reign Photography interview incredible artists from all around the world to provide insight on business practices, their favorite photography techniques, and more!

This week we interviewed SLR Lounge Award Winner Donatas UFO, a Lithuanian wedding photographer known for his unique aerial perspectives and stunning compositions. You can watch the live interview here:

Want to submit and win your own awards? Visit our Awards platform to see our previous winners and submit your images in the Wedding Portraiture or Photojournalism categories.

Follow more of Donatas’ work on his Website and Instagram.

Tags:
Previous
Fuji Releases New Raw Processor,...
Next
Instagram Business Stats You Should...
About

Articles by SLR Lounge Official are created by multiple authors. They represent official announcements by SLR Lounge.

No Comments

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
S3 | Shooting Stories That Sell
For photographers, it is important to remember that a client’s experience should be at least as good as the images you are creating for them.

Related Articles

5 Tiffen ND Filters For Every Price Point
By Shivani Reddy on August 26, 2016
Tips on Using the Wacom Tablet in Lightroom & Photoshop | Ask SLR Lounge
By Shivani Reddy on August 6, 2016
How To Build Your Wedding Portfolio Without Working For Another Photographer | Ask...
By Shivani Reddy on August 13, 2016

Connect with us!